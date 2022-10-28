David Andrew Williamson, 70, of Aberdeen, passed away October 28, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with his family by his side. David was a long standing member of Aberdeen Rescue Squad and then Aberdeen Fire and Rescue with over 40 years of service. His dedication to service continued with his passion and commitment to the Boy Scouts of America. David received the level of Eagle Scout in 1967. He remained active in scouting and at the time of his death was the Acting District Commissioner for the Sandhills District of the Occoneechee Council, Assistant Scout Master, he served on the Council and Sandhills District Training Committees and was Chairman of the Youth Protection Training. Among his many awards and accolades, he was the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, District Award of Merit, Vigil Honor Order of the Arrow and Key 3 Award.

ABERDEEN, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO