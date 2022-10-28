Read full article on original website
Obituary for Wright Bronson Chandler of Southern Pines
Wright Bronson Chandler, 66, of Southern Pines, North Carolina passed away October 29, 2022 at First Health Moore Regional Hospital with his family by his side. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on February 12, 1956 to the late Charles Edwin Chandler, Jr and Mildred Bronson Chandler. Wright will be...
Obituary for Daniel J. Breeden Jr. of Southern Pines
Mr. Daniel J. Breeden Jr., 80, of Southern Pines, NC, died Saturday, October 29, 2022, at the FirstHealth Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC. Thursday, November 3, 2022, 1:00 PM, Simon Funeral Home Chapel, 151 South Hardin Street, Southern Pines. Walk-Through Viewing:. Thursday, November 3, 2022, 12:00 Noon – 1:00 PM,...
Obituary for Deborah Louise Holder of Aberdeen
Deborah (Debbie) Louise Holder of Aberdeen passed on Monday, October 31, 2022, at the age of 65. Debbie was born on February 12, 1957, to the late, Robey Ashburn and Delana Hickman. She was a loving wife, moma, and momal. Debbie enjoyed traveling to Oak Island, reading, and working on puzzles. She loved planting and gardening, but her most memorable times were with her family and friends. Debbie was a dedicated woman to not only her family but her extended work family as well. Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Randy Ashburn.
Obituary for Janice Lynn Garner of Robbins
Janice “Jan” Lynn Garner, 56, of Robbins, NC, passed away peacefully Saturday, October 29th, 2022, at First Health Hospice House in Pinehurst, NC. She was born on June 23rd, 1966, to James and Aileen Garner, of Robbins, NC. She is also survived by her brother, Gene Garner; niece, Zoe Garner; nephew, Clay Garner, all of Robbins; uncles, Lee Britt (Joyce) of Robbins and Daniel Britt of Mims, Florida; and a multitude of cousins and friends.
Obituary for David Andrew Williamson of Aberdeen
David Andrew Williamson, 70, of Aberdeen, passed away October 28, 2022 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital with his family by his side. David was a long standing member of Aberdeen Rescue Squad and then Aberdeen Fire and Rescue with over 40 years of service. His dedication to service continued with his passion and commitment to the Boy Scouts of America. David received the level of Eagle Scout in 1967. He remained active in scouting and at the time of his death was the Acting District Commissioner for the Sandhills District of the Occoneechee Council, Assistant Scout Master, he served on the Council and Sandhills District Training Committees and was Chairman of the Youth Protection Training. Among his many awards and accolades, he was the recipient of the Silver Beaver Award, District Award of Merit, Vigil Honor Order of the Arrow and Key 3 Award.
Obituary for Hubert Samuel Peele of Whispering Pines
Hubert Samuel Peele, age 96, of Whispering Pines, completed his earthly journey on Monday, October 31, 2022, at FirstHealth Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at 2:00pm at Cox Memorial Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Gregg Newton officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home from 1 until 2. Burial will follow at New Home Baptist Church Cemetery.
Obituary for Gerald Wayne Morgan of Robbins
Gerald Wayne Morgan, age 69, of Robbins, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home. Born in Montgomery County, on March 1, 1953, he was a son of the late Zeb Benjamin Morgan and Dorothy E. Horner Maness. Gerald graduated from North Moore High School and worked for...
Obituary for John Franklin Whitlock of Carthage
John Franklin Whitlock, age 73, a lifelong resident of Carthage, passed away Sunday morning at First Health Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst. A native of Moore County he was the son of the late Benjamin Franklin (B.F.) and Josephine Boyte Whitlock. John graduated from Union Pines High School and was a volunteer EMT with the Carthage Rescue Squad for several years. He worked as a dispatcher for the Moore County Sheriff Department early in life. He worked for 24 years as a plant operator for Carthage Water Plant and retired from Moore County Schools, New Century Middle School as a custodian.
Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville
The Junior League of Fayetteville's Holly Day Fair returns to Fayetteville's Crown Expo Center
Smithfield Foods sues company that hired suspect in shooting at NC plant
Nearly three years after a shooting at its meatpacking plant in eastern North Carolina, pork processor Smithfield Foods has launched a federal lawsuit against the staffing firm that hired the man convicted of the crime. As described in both the lawsuit and media reports from the time, Jaquante Hakeem Williams,...
Crash claims life of Pinecrest student
An early morning accident has claimed the life of a 16-year-old Pinecrest student on Saturday. John David De La Cruz Santos, of Southern Pines, was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident in Aberdeen. The incident occurred after 2:30 a.m. on Roseland Road near Batchelor Farm Road.
Construction to begin on Target shopping center
Moore 100 hosted guest speaker John Silverman on Oct. 27 in the Grand Ballroom at the Carolina Hotel in Pinehurst. Silverman is the managing principal of Midland Atlantic, developer of Morganton Park South in Southern Pines, which will includes a Target store. Construction on the $80 million investment begins next...
Millbrook High student killed in Raleigh shooting; 2 others injured
A Millbrook High School student was killed and two other teens injured in a shooting Monday evening in northern Raleigh.
Learning to live with water, again: Lumbee face hard decisions about nature and NC storms
ROBESON COUNTY, NORTH CAROLINA — Clayton Dial’s family lived for 50 years on Bryants Circle, in a county with 50 swamps. Hurricanes came and water pooled, then drained away. Their homes never flooded. Then, in 2018, Hurricane Florence hit. “We heard it in the night,” he said. “It...
Police searching for 5 suspects after North Carolina Lowe’s robbery
The photos also included images of two vehicles -- a minivan and an SUV -- that were driven to Lowe's Home Improvement, where the thefts took place, police said.
North Moore, Pinecrest claim conference titles
Friday night, North Moore and Pinecrest football teams won conference titles on senior night. For the first time in school history, the Pinecrest Patriots solely wins the conference championship. Going undefeated in this conference is no easy task playing teams like Richmond, Lee, and Scotland. The Patriots started the season with a goal and completed it.
OBITUARY: Robin Craig Smith
Robin (Robbie) Craig Smith, grandson of the late Willis and Della Smith, died on Oct. 22, 2022 peacefully at home. He was born Nov. 9, 1964 to the late Jean Smith. Robbie was a graduate of Richmond Senior High School. Robbie has lived his entire life here in Rockingham in the Roberdel area. Robbie was known for being a jack of all trades. He was especially known for his carpenter skills.
16-year-old Pinecrest High School student killed in crash in Aberdeen
A 16-year-old Pinecrest High School student was killed in a crash Saturday morning.
Southern Pines woman facing heroin charge
Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Department arrested a woman from Southern Pines on alleged drug charges following a traffic stop in Pinebluff on Thursday. “On October 27, 2022, Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop in the 400 block of Pinebluff Cemetery Road in Pinebluff,” said Fields in a news advisory.
Local man heading to Nashville for ‘American Idol’
A local man is heading to Nashville to sing before judges on the TV show, “American Idol,” next month. Elijah McCormick, of Hoke County, graduated Pinecrest High School in 2019 and is currently attending Sandhills Community College studying medical billing and coding. He works as a tech for a local ophthalmologist in Aberdeen. Even with his busy schedule, Elijah finds time to sing at weddings, church, and birthday parties.
