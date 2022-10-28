ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 1

 

ABC 15 News

State hospital patients held staff against will with make-shift weapons

PHOENIX — Phoenix police have arrested multiple patients at the Arizona State Hospital after they barricaded themselves, held staff against their will, and threatened them with make-shift weapons on Monday morning. Police and hospital officials confirmed the incident in separate emails to ABC15 this morning. The assaults took place...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Chino Valley police officer flown to Phoenix hospital after crash

CHINO VALLEY, AZ — A Chino Valley police officer was airlifted to a Phoenix hospital for treatment after the officer rear-ended another driver Tuesday morning. According to the Chino Valley Police Department, the crash happened near SR 89 and Center Street in Chino Valley. Officials say the officer was...
CHINO VALLEY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Asked & answered: Can drivers lane-split to make a right turn at a red light?

PHOENIX — Operation Safe Roads is committed to making sure Arizona drivers have clarity for their commute. An ABC15 viewer sent this email to roads@abc15.com that said, "These days, I see more and more people do this... I haven't been able to validate the legality of it. When a car is stopped at a red light... and if there is a room - not a turn lane... then, I see cars split-filter lanes with the stopped car at the light and turn right. Is it legal?"
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

Teen arrested for alleged threats toward homecoming game in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, AZ — A teen boy is facing multiple felony charges in connection to threats made at a Buckeye school. On Monday, Buckeye police announced that a 16-year-old male was arrested for alleged threats made toward a homecoming game Friday at the Odyssey Institute for Advanced and International Studies.
BUCKEYE, AZ
ABC 15 News

1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting near Power Road and Main Street in Mesa

MESA, AZ — One person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting late Tuesday night in Mesa. Mesa Police Department officials say they received multiple 911 calls about shots fired at an apartment complex near Power Road and Main Street just before 11:30 p.m. Police described...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa proposal aims to limit drive-thrus, developers push back

MESA, AZ — The convenience of a drive-thru has become somewhat of an inconvenience for some policy makers in Mesa. “We need to, all of us, need to relook at how we do city planning,” said Nana Appiah, Development Services Director. During Tuesday's public meeting, the City of...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Microchip helps reunite lost dog after ten agonizing months

A small crack in the back gate of Judy Kula’s Phoenix home would lead to ten months of absolute heartache. “We came out to the front of our house in our pajamas and just one of us went one direction, one went the other direction and we just kept calling him, calling him," said Judy.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Five people transported after multi-vehicle crash near I-10 and 67th Ave

Phoenix fire officials say five people were taken to a hospital including a one-year-old child after a crash Tuesday evening. Officials say it happened just before 6:30 p.m. on I-10 and 67th Avenue. The Department of Public Safety says it involved multiple vehicles that blocked the on-ramp on 67th Avenue.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Learn how Project SEARCH helps individuals 18-28 who have a disability to gain employment

Project SEARCH's mission is to prepare young people with significant disabilities for success in competitive integrated employment. Individuals with disabilities are disproportionately unemployed or underemployed as compared to non-disabled peers. Western Maricopa Education Center's (West-MEC) Project SEARCH serves adults ages 18-28 who live with a disability that is a barrier...
GLENDALE, AZ

