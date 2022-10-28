ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Surge Energy US offers public look at sustainability initiatives

A frequent lamentation among those in the oil and gas industry is that the industry does not do a good job of telling its story, including how it is working to improve its environmental footprint. Surge Energy US Holdings, a Houston-based subsidiary of Shandong Xinchao Energy, has taken that criticism...
Oil giants face backlash for handing record profits to investors

(Bloomberg) -- Big Oil’s record profits are a huge hit on Wall Street but increasingly provocative in the corridors of power from Washington to London as politicians lash out against executives for funneling windfall profits to investors. The controversy this week was not so much about the gargantuan dollar...
Wilderness Trail Bourbon to be sold to Italy's Campari at $600 million valuation

Davide Campari-Milano is buying a majority stake in U.S. bourbon maker Wilderness Trail Distillery, as the Italian aperitif specialist continues its strategy of diversifying and growing through acquisitions. Campari will purchase an initial 70% of the Kentucky-based distiller for $420 million, according to a statement Monday. The company said it...
Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Monday reported a loss of $428,000 in its fiscal first quarter. On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent.
Employers say Labor's new industrial relations bill threatens the economy. Denmark tells a different story

Labor’s proposed amendment to the Fair Work Act (subtitled its Secure Jobs, Better Pay bill) has drawn fire from Australia’s three leading employer groups: the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, which says it will create more strikes and unemployment the Australian Industry Group, which says it threatens decades of national prosperity and will turn workplaces into conflict zones and the Business Council of Australia, which says it risks tipping the economy over the edge while workers wait longer for pay increases. The Senate has begun an inquiry, but it is already easy to see the worst of these fears are misplaced. Along with...
When the Fed Hikes Interest Rates, Who Gets Hurt?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The Federal Reserve is expected to hike interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday for the fourth consecutive time in its efforts to cool a hot economy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in September that he wishes “there were a painless...
30 Reasons It’s Hard To Retire at 65

Sixty-five has long been the magic age for retirement. But the expected age of retirement is becoming more diverse for the majority of non-retired U.S. adults, according to a Gallup Poll. Twenty-five...
Pioneer CEO sees oil price rebounding to $120 next year

(Bloomberg) -- The price of oil could rebound and reach $120 a barrel next year when China reopens its economy from coronavirus-related lockdowns, said the boss of Pioneer Natural Resources Co., one of the biggest producers in the Permian Basin in the US. Crude prices have declined over the summer...
Silicom: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

KFAR-SAVA, Israel (AP) _ Silicom Ltd. (SILC) on Monday reported earnings of $6 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Kfar-Sava, Israel-based company said it had profit of 88 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.01 per share. The provider of servers and network...
Beware, These Airlines and Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year

What’s more anxiety-inducing than being one of the last ones waiting to reclaim your luggage, as the number of bags coming down the carousel begins to dwindle? I’ll tell you: nothing. Unfortunately, for those who share my apprehension surrounding lost or damaged luggage, it’s been a trying couple of months.
Falling stockpiles boost oil prices 3.4% this week

Oil prices rebounded this week as reports of falling stockpiles overcame continued worries about a global economic slowdown. West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose three of five trading days, including a $2.59 jump Wednesday and a $1.17 rise Thursday that put prices back over $89 a barrel. WTI ended the week with a 3.4% gain despite dropping $1.18 Friday to end at $87.90 per barrel, up from $85.05 at last Friday’s close. The posted price ended the week at $84.38, according to Plains All American.
Smart Money: Financial Fears, and Do You Need Life Insurance?

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. Welcome to NerdWallet’s Smart Money podcast,...
It Looks Like United Is Stealthily Try to Bring Back Change Fees

During the first year of COVID, the travel industry seemed willing to break with tradition and allow (gasp) passengers more leeway in changing or canceling flights, often waiving fees. But travel podcaster Jason Rabinowitz recently noticed United Airlines seemingly backtracking on (or working around) this no-fee policy when it comes to changing tickets, part of a sad trend of returning to the worst of pre-2020 booking experiences.
Trade takes a back seat to national security in Beijing and Washington

WASHINGTON - National security fears in both Washington and Beijing threaten to eclipse prospects for greater commercial cooperation between the United States and China, leaving corporate executives worried about becoming casualties in a great power clash. After four decades of knitting a profitable partnership, both countries are now emphasizing greater...
At 14, Bitcoin is Battered but ‘Battle-Tested’

This article was first published on NerdWallet.com. The investing information provided on this page is for educational purposes only. NerdWallet does not offer advisory or brokerage services, nor does it recommend or advise investors to buy or sell particular stocks, securities or other investments. It might have come off as...
