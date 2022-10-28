ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks Instant Reaction: Seattle Sports on 27-13 win over Giants

Not only are the Seahawks alone in first place in the NFC West for yet another week, but they may have made their biggest statement yet with Sunday’s 23-17 win over the New York Giants. Seahawks 27, Giants 13: Lockett gets redemption TD | Recap story. The Giants came...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Wyman’s Seahawks Takeaways: Where does Geno stand among NFL QBs?

The Seahawks are 5-3 and flying high right now as they sit alone atop the NFC West after beating the New York Giants on Sunday, which was the Seattle’s third win in a row. In addition to the Seahawks being a first place team heading into Week 9, they also have one of the best surprises in the NFL in quarterback Geno Smith, who is first in the league in completion percentage and near the top of the league in passing yards and touchdowns.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Bumpus: Why Uchenna Nwosu is Seahawks’ most reliable defender

The Seahawks defense has turned a corner over the last three weeks, and the pass rush has stepped up during that timeframe in a big way. Carroll: Geno’s emergence as Seahawks starting QB ‘seamless’. After recording just eight sacks across the first five games of the year, Seattle’s...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

The key lineup dilemma the Seattle Kraken face as season progresses

The Kraken were tied late in the second period during Saturday’s game with the Pittsburgh Penguins. With under two minutes left, Daniel Sprong took a shot that was stopped by Pittsburgh goalie Casey DeSmith. The puck rebounded to where Seattle’s Morgan Geekie took it and flipped it back over DeSmith for what would end up being the game-winner in a 3-1 Kraken win. It was the second goal in three games for Geekie and third assist for Sprong over the same stretch.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seahawks surging, put clamps down in dominant win over Giants

In a matchup with two of the worst run defenses going up against two of the best rushing offenses, we got … almost the exact opposite when the Seahawks and Giants faced off. And advantage Seattle, which won the game over New York 27-13 in a battle of two of the biggest surprise teams of the 2022 season to get to 5-3.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

XFL reveals team names and logos, including Seattle Sea Dragons

The XFL will be attempting its third installment of spring football starting next February, and once again, Seattle will have a team. And on Monday, the league unveiled all eight team names and logos, including that of the Seattle Sea Dragons. “Seattle, get excited and get loud for your Sea...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Carroll: Geno’s emergence as Seahawks starting QB ‘seamless’

One of the best stories in the NFL this season has been Geno Smith‘s play for the Seahawks. The 2013 second-round pick of the Jets largely struggled in New York for his first two NFL seasons before going to the New York Giants as a backup in 2017. He then signed with the L.A. Chargers as a backup before joining the Seahawks in 2019, where he backed up Russell Wilson.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy