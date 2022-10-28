Read full article on original website
Putin: We could quit grain deal again, but would not block grain for Turkey
Nov 2 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday reserved Russia's right to withdraw again from an international agreement allowing Ukraine to export grain via the Black Sea, after ending four days of non-cooperation with the deal.
Channel 6000
Seoul’s Halloween victims primarily women, young people
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The narrow street in Seoul’s popular Itaewon neighborhood was already packed with people celebrating Halloween as high school student Eunseo Kim and her friend pushed themselves into the crowd. Lines of people waiting for their faces to be painted or to get into restaurants slowed the flow of revelers walking through the party zone in South Korea’s capital.
Channel 6000
Kidnapped French conservationist released in eastern Chad
PARIS (AP) — A French citizen working in wildlife conservation has been released after being abducted two days earlier in northeastern Chad, France announced Sunday. “France thanks Chadian authorities who worked towards the release,” the Foreign Ministry said, adding that French diplomats remain “mobilized” to help Jerome Hugonnot and his family.
Russia rejoins deal to ship vital Ukraine grain exports
Russia on Wednesday rejoined a deal to allow Ukrainian grain exports through the Black Sea but Russian President Vladimir Putin warned Moscow could pull out of the agreement again. President Vladimir Putin said Russia could leave the deal again if Ukraine "violates" its guarantees but would "not interfere" with any grain deliveries even if it did so.
