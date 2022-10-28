Read full article on original website
Richmond Chief of Police Gerald Smith resigns after two yearsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia launches its own beerMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Celebrating Halloween in VirginiaMargaret MinnicksVirginia State
The movie 'Raymond & Ray' was filmed in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Get free protection to prevent your catalytic converter from being stolenWatchful EyeRichmond, VA
Man killed in North Chesterfield shooting, suspect still at large
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the shooting took place at about 3:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 31 on the 14000 block of North Carriage Lane.
Chesterfield Police looking for 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect
The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven on Woods Edge Road.
Midlothian man killed in his driveway after confronting alleged burglar
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened early Monday morning off near Midlothian Turnpike.
Police: Man killed in Petersburg had multiple gunshot wounds
Officers were called to the 600 block of Grove Avenue for a report of a person down after a call about shots fired in the same area, according to Deputy Chief Emanuel Chambliss.
NBC12
Emergency meeting held after Carolina Express convenience store shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An emergency community meeting on Richmond’s northside happened Sunday in the wake of an increase in gun violence. It comes after a press conference was held on Saturday with City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. She thinks stricter action needs to be taken against convenience stores after a triple shooting at the Carolina Express convenience store on Thursday night.
Emergency meeting planned after triple shooting at Richmond store
An emergency community meeting is planned for Sunday in the wake of a triple shooting at a convenience store on Richmond's Northside Thursday night.
Man arrested in connection to Henrico shooting following catalytic converter theft
A Chesterfield County man was been arrested on Friday in connection the shooting that occurred at the Avana Copper Springs Apartments in west Henrico earlier this month.
Video captures triple shooting at Richmond store; clerk heard 20 shots
Surveillance video captured the scary moments when a gunman opened fire outside a convenience store on Richmond's Northside Thursday night.
Richmond police identify victim of second deadly Q Street shooting in just two weeks
The Richmond Police Department has identified the victim of the second deadly Q Street shooting to occur in less than two weeks, both located on the same block.
Henrico Police arrest 2 in connection with September murder
Henrico Police Friday arrested two men in connection with the Sept. 23 shooting death of a 40-year-old Richmond man on East Laburnum Avenue. Lavar Anderson Jr., 18, of Henrico and Joseph Quarles Yates III, 18, of Henrico, previously were identified as suspects during the investigation and arrested Friday without incident, according to police.
foxrichmond.com
Richmond Police Officer arrested, charged with rape
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury on felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery charges. Officer Jean Assad was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 after the grand jury, impaneled by the City of Richmond and...
NBC12
Chesterfield police release new details about officer-involved shooting
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Oct. 25 in the Broadwater Community. In a social media post on Friday, Oct. 28, police said the officers “acted bravely in the face of a violent attack and, we believe, saved each other’s lives at different points as the situation unfolded.”
Victim identified in deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments on Chamberlayne Ave
Richmond Police Department detectives are continuing to investigate a homicide shooting in the Ginter Park neighborhood of Richmond's North Side.
Richmond police asking for help finding armed robbery suspect
It was determined that a woman tried to walk out of the store without paying for items. When the employees confronted the woman, she took out a knife and threatened the employee before leaving the store, heading south on Richmond Highway.
Customers, neighbors demand safety after Carolina Express triple shooting in Richmond
Video obtained from the owner at the Carolina Express location showed the chaotic moments of the incident.
Woman killed, several hurt in chain-reaction crash on I-95 north in Henrico
A Virginia woman was killed and several people were sent to the hospital Sunday after a "chain reaction-style crash" on Interstate 95 near Parham Road involving seven cars, police said.
Police investigate armed robbery on Dunning St. in Williamsburg
According to a press release, the armed robbery occurred around 9 p.m. on Wednesday in the 400 block of Dunning Street.
WRIC TV
Deadly shooting outside Richmond apartments
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating a homicide in the city’s northside. Police responded to Chamberlayne Avenue near Melrose Avenue around 10:30 last night. They found a man who had been shot in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Authorities haven’t released any suspect information...
Crime Insider sources share details about Richmond officer arrested for rape
Richmond Police officer Jean Assad was arrested and charged with rape and aggravated sexual battery, Richmond Police announced Friday.
Police say 'emotionally disturbed' man took gun from officers before altercation
On Tuesday, police responded to Chesterfield's Broadwater Community for a report of an emotionally disturbed person, later identified as 28-year-old Kelvin Hunter.
