RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An emergency community meeting on Richmond’s northside happened Sunday in the wake of an increase in gun violence. It comes after a press conference was held on Saturday with City Councilwoman Ellen Robertson. She thinks stricter action needs to be taken against convenience stores after a triple shooting at the Carolina Express convenience store on Thursday night.
Henrico Police Friday arrested two men in connection with the Sept. 23 shooting death of a 40-year-old Richmond man on East Laburnum Avenue. Lavar Anderson Jr., 18, of Henrico and Joseph Quarles Yates III, 18, of Henrico, previously were identified as suspects during the investigation and arrested Friday without incident, according to police.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond Police officer is in police custody after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury on felony charges of rape and aggravated sexual battery charges. Officer Jean Assad was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 27 after the grand jury, impaneled by the City of Richmond and...
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Chesterfield County Police Department continues to investigate an officer-involved shooting that happened Oct. 25 in the Broadwater Community. In a social media post on Friday, Oct. 28, police said the officers “acted bravely in the face of a violent attack and, we believe, saved each other’s lives at different points as the situation unfolded.”
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police officers are investigating a homicide in the city’s northside. Police responded to Chamberlayne Avenue near Melrose Avenue around 10:30 last night. They found a man who had been shot in the courtyard of an apartment complex. Authorities haven’t released any suspect information...
