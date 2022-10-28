Read full article on original website
Is the Era of Flexible Working Over? LinkedIn Data Shows It Might Be
Those who have gotten used to flexible working might soon have a rude awakening. The amount of remote job postings on LinkedIn are falling, according to new data released by the platform. In the U.S. for example, the share of postings with remote roles has declined by 5 percentage points since April, when they peaked at 20% of postings.
Crypto Winter ‘Only Going to Get Worse,' Blockchain Firm CEO Says
Kathleen Breitman told CNBC's Karen Tso that "easy money" from venture capitalist profit-seeking and low interest rates had artificially inflated the valuations of many crypto firms. Even if the Fed pauses rate hikes next year, only the "small minority" of crypto applications that are truly useful and can organically grow...
Elon Musk Lays Out His Ideas for Twitter's New Verification System
After closing a $44 billion transaction to take Twitter private, Elon Musk is now in charge, and he laid out a series of ideas Tuesday for a new verification process on the platform. In a thread of tweets, Musk said he will give "power to the people" by offering verification...
Binance CEO Was in the Dark About Musk's Twitter U-Turn: ‘It's Very Hard to Predict What Elon Will Do Next'
LISBON, Portugal — The boss of crypto exchange Binance says he wasn't privy to Elon Musk's thinking when the billionaire backed away from, and then revived, his takeover of Twitter. Speaking on stage at the Web Summit technology conference in Lisbon, Portugal, Changpeng Zhao said he was "a little...
Ferrari Raises Its 2022 Guidance Again on Red-Hot Demand for Sports Cars
Ferrari raised its guidance for full-year revenue and profit. The supercar maker's third-quarter earnings beat estimates on a jump in deliveries of its high-priced sports cars. But Ferrari's profit margin dipped from a year ago, as the mix of cars shipped leaned more toward relatively lower-priced models. Ferrari on Wednesday...
Why This CEO Says New Grads Should Ditch Social Media to Get Ahead at Work: ‘Find Somebody to Talk to You in the Flesh'
Once upon a time, having a college degree was enough to get a well-paying job. Today, however, a college degree is only a small piece of what's usually needed to land a job in the field you want. The current market puts job seekers at an advantage, as increased openings...
Fox Earnings Lifted by Advertising Revenue From Free Streaming Service Tubi
Fox Corp. said Tubi, its free ad-supported streaming service, saw revenue growth of nearly 30% during its first fiscal quarter. Fox acquired Tubi in 2020 and said it invested $50 million in the service this past quarter. Tubi had its highest viewing time in the last quarter at 1.3 billion...
EV Battery Firm Britishvolt Averts Immediate Collapse With Short-Term Funding
LONDON — U.K.-based electric vehicle battery firm Britishvolt said Wednesday it had secured short-term funding, a move that will enable it to stave off administration for the time being. The company said its employees had also agreed to a pay cut for November. In a statement sent to CNBC,...
Bed Bath & Beyond's Chief Customer and Technology Officer Resigns
Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer officer, Rafeh Masood, has resigned. It marks the latest leadership change at the embattled retailer. The company recently appointed interim CEO Sue Gove to the post permanently. Bed Bath & Beyond's chief customer officer, Rafeh Masood, has resigned, marking the latest leadership change at...
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Airbnb, Advanced Micro Devices, Match Group and More
Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading. Airbnb — The lodging stock fell about 6.6% after hours even after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue. On Airbnb's earnings call, management said trends in its recovery vary by region and that global cancellation rates for the third quarter were higher than 2019 levels, but below 2021 and 2020 levels.
European Markets Mixed as Investors Focus on the Fed's Next Move
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets were cautious on Wednesday as global investors focused on the conclusion of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was fractionally higher by mid-morning, having given up opening gains of 0.4%. Health care stocks added 1%...
Amazon Expands Ad-Free Music, Podcasts for Prime Members
Amazon is giving Prime members access to 100 million songs without ads, the company announced Tuesday. It will also offer Prime members a selection of ad-free podcasts. Amazon has sought to sweeten the perks offered via its Prime subscription program, after raising the price to $139 a year, up from $119.
