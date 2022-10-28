Not everyone looks forward to the Melbourne Cup. Domestic violence and emergency services ready themselves for a potential increase in calls, call-outs and admissions. But as our recent review shows, the Melbourne Cup isn’t the only major sporting event around the world linked to a rise in domestic violence. Not everyone agrees on why this is happening. We show alcohol is just one factor. Read more: Is the Melbourne Cup still the race that stops the nation – or are we saying #nuptothecup? ...

13 MINUTES AGO