Bill Radke discusses the week’s news with freelance journalist Joanne Silberner, Seattle Times Patrick Malone, and Puget Sound Business Journal’s Alex Halverson. Congressmember Pramila Jayapal headed up an effort to send President Biden a letter this week that asked for a more "proactive diplomatic push" for a cease-fire and felt that direct negotiations with Russia could be needed. 29 other lawmakers signed the letter. After it was delivered, Jayapal received considerable pushback from fellow Democrats and asked for the letter back. Why the letter, and why the reversal?

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO