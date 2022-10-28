Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Cinnamon is highly beneficial according to a new study
Cinnamon might be the oldest known spice in the world. In ancient Egypt, it was once valued more highly than gold. Cinnamon is used in nearly every holiday treat during the fall and winter, but there are plenty of benefits to using cinnamon year round. Science has confirmed the many...
psychologytoday.com
Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions
Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead
When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free
Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
MedicalXpress
Good sleep can increase women's work ambitions
If women want to lean in to work, they may first want to lay down for a good night's rest. A Washington State University-led study indicated that sleep quality impacted women's mood and changed how they felt about advancing in their careers. Meanwhile, men's aspirations were not impacted by sleep quality.
AHA News: Dementia Risk May Be Tied to How Long Blood Pressure Stays in Target Range
MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- The longer a person's blood pressure levels remain under control, the lower their risk may be for dementia, new research shows. The findings add to evidence suggesting that good heart and brain health is best achieved by keeping systolic blood pressure (the upper number) consistently under control, compared to having levels that vary, even if the average falls within the target range. ...
Women Who Make "Significantly More" Money Than Their Partners Are Sharing What It's Like, And It's Eye-Opening
"I make more. In my opinion, it all depends on the ego of your husband. My husband has always been my number-one supporter, but I have been SHOCKED at how my coworkers talk about my husband not making as much as I do. It makes me sad that there are so many husbands that feel the need to suppress their partner for their own egos."
MedicalXpress
Time of death or personal autonomy? Cancer patients prefer knowing functional prognosis over life expectancy
Providing prognostic information is a vital component of cancer patient care. However, the specific information cancer patients prefer to receive has been poorly understood, which can impact patient satisfaction and the quality of doctor-patient communications. Now, researchers in Japan have revealed that cancer patients prefer to be informed about functional prognosis over life expectancy.
MedicalXpress
Disempowered, shut off and less able to afford healthy choices: How financial hardship is bad for Australian health
Australia is facing a cost-of-living crisis. Rising costs of rent, fuel, food and power have increased financial stress for many households. While financial pressures are now being felt by a broader section of society, for many Australians, such pressures are constant. The health costs of such socioeconomic disadvantage are startling....
MedicalXpress
Filling data gaps: Gender equity in academic rheumatology
Evidence on gender equity in academic rheumatology in Europe is currently limited. This knowledge gap has a direct effect on the ability of professional bodies to improve gender equity. To address this, EULAR—the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology—designed a study using web-based surveys to collect information from EULAR scientific...
MedicalXpress
Increase in CVD risk factors found among young Asian adults with atrial fibrillation
An analysis of over 1.3 million young Asian American adults hospitalized for atrial fibrillation (or AFib) found a significant, steady increase in the prevalence of obesity and other modifiable cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors, such as smoking, hypertension, high cholesterol levels and Type 2 diabetes, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Study finds dieters may overestimate the healthiness of their eating habits
In a small study, most adults seeking to lose weight overestimated the healthiness of their diet, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
A therapist says most women have 'mother hunger' that affects their relationships — here are 2 signs you have it
Therapist Kelly McDaniel coined the term "mother hunger" to describe the grief of having a mom who couldn't nurture, protect, or guide her daughter.
MedicalXpress
Scientists shine a spotlight on yet another shrewd maneuver HIV uses to commandeer human cells
More than 40 years into the HIV pandemic, scientists are still turning up clues revealing how the virus hijacks its host's cellular processes to support its own replication—and promote the long-term survival of the virus itself. A new study, led by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh, has identified...
MedicalXpress
Researcher combines AI and microelectronics to create neural implants that fight brain disorders
Neural implants can help treat brain disorders such as Parkinson's disease and epilepsy by directly modulating abnormal activities—and the University of Toronto's Xilin Liu is working with microelectronics and artificial intelligence to make this emerging technology both safer and smarter. "Neurons talk to each other in part via electrical...
MedicalXpress
Study finds people who need wearable health devices the most use them the least
People who need wearable health devices, like smart watches and fitness bands, may use them the least. Age, education and income are factors associated with less use of wearable health devices among people with and at risk for cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Newly designed molecule could help treat deadly lung condition
Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a deadly condition. The only available therapies can slow disease progression, but they are not a cure and often cause intolerable side effects. Patients diagnosed with the disease will die within three to five years of diagnosis. "It is more lethal than most cancers," says Naftali Kaminski, MD, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Endowed Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary) at Yale School of Medicine.
MedicalXpress
An important host factor in SARS-CoV-2 infection identified using iPS cell and organoid technology
Most COVID-19 therapeutics target the SARS-CoV-2 proteins. Because the viral proteins acquire genetic sequence mutations, the emergence of new variants has a risk to make the drugs ineffective. The analyses of host factors essential for SARS-CoV-2 infection in previous studies have focused on receptors and proteases, such as ACE2 and...
MedicalXpress
Repurposing finds new uses for old medicines
Medicines that have been approved to medicate one ailment are being repurposed to treat others, saving lives and giving fresh hope to millions saddled with disease. Drug discovery is slow, expensive and often ends in failure, so no wonder scientists are exploring new ways to medicate disease. One source of hope lies in "drug repurposing," where new uses are found for established medicines.
MedicalXpress
Social vulnerabilities linked to cardiometabolic risk during pregnancy
Social vulnerabilities, such as living in poverty, living in a single parent household, not having a car or being described as a minority, were linked to increased cardiometabolic risk during pregnancy, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
