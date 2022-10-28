ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MedicalXpress

Cinnamon is highly beneficial according to a new study

Cinnamon might be the oldest known spice in the world. In ancient Egypt, it was once valued more highly than gold. Cinnamon is used in nearly every holiday treat during the fall and winter, but there are plenty of benefits to using cinnamon year round. Science has confirmed the many...
psychologytoday.com

Studying Hands to Recognize Basic Emotions

Being able to only view someone’s hands provides greater emotional recognition accuracy than being able to see only arms, torso, or head. The hands are effective at communicating human emotion. There is significant cortical tissue of the brain that is devoted to our hands. The visual and somatosensory lobes...
Well+Good

Why Being Nice Is Problematic in Relationships and How To Choose Kindness Instead

When I ask my clients why they don’t share what they really think and feel with their colleagues, family members, partners, and friends, most people say some version of “because I don’t want to be mean” or “I don’t want to hurt them.” Somewhere along the way many of us started to buy into the cultural norm that we should avoid tough conversations in the name of being nice. But in my practice, I worth with people to differente between niceness vs. kindness in relationships because niceness (being pleasing and agreeable) actually harms us and our connections, while kindness (the quality of caring about other people, even if caring doesn’t generate positive feelings) supports us in living freely in ourselves and connecting authentically to others. The distinction may seem subtle, but it is significant.
Libby Shively McAvoy

Recognizing Toxic Relationships and Breaking Free

Envato Elements Purchased Image License FG4XNQLSHR. Being in a toxic relationship does not mean you are a bad or toxic person. Recognizing it simply means you are aware enough to see that as a couple you do not work well together, and you and your partner may very well bring out the worst in each other. In some cases, one partner causes toxicity, such is the case with a narcissist. In some cases when both partners agree they are committed to making the relationship work, they can seek professional help and resolve the problems, but in most cases, it is best to break up and move on. In any case, it is good to be educated even if you are single so that you can spot the red flags when and if they do occur.
MedicalXpress

Good sleep can increase women's work ambitions

If women want to lean in to work, they may first want to lay down for a good night's rest. A Washington State University-led study indicated that sleep quality impacted women's mood and changed how they felt about advancing in their careers. Meanwhile, men's aspirations were not impacted by sleep quality.
WASHINGTON STATE
Wyoming News

AHA News: Dementia Risk May Be Tied to How Long Blood Pressure Stays in Target Range

MONDAY, Oct. 31, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- The longer a person's blood pressure levels remain under control, the lower their risk may be for dementia, new research shows. The findings add to evidence suggesting that good heart and brain health is best achieved by keeping systolic blood pressure (the upper number) consistently under control, compared to having levels that vary, even if the average falls within the target range. ...
MedicalXpress

Time of death or personal autonomy? Cancer patients prefer knowing functional prognosis over life expectancy

Providing prognostic information is a vital component of cancer patient care. However, the specific information cancer patients prefer to receive has been poorly understood, which can impact patient satisfaction and the quality of doctor-patient communications. Now, researchers in Japan have revealed that cancer patients prefer to be informed about functional prognosis over life expectancy.
MedicalXpress

Filling data gaps: Gender equity in academic rheumatology

Evidence on gender equity in academic rheumatology in Europe is currently limited. This knowledge gap has a direct effect on the ability of professional bodies to improve gender equity. To address this, EULAR—the European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology—designed a study using web-based surveys to collect information from EULAR scientific...
MedicalXpress

Increase in CVD risk factors found among young Asian adults with atrial fibrillation

An analysis of over 1.3 million young Asian American adults hospitalized for atrial fibrillation (or AFib) found a significant, steady increase in the prevalence of obesity and other modifiable cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk factors, such as smoking, hypertension, high cholesterol levels and Type 2 diabetes, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress

Study finds dieters may overestimate the healthiness of their eating habits

In a small study, most adults seeking to lose weight overestimated the healthiness of their diet, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress

Researcher combines AI and microelectronics to create neural implants that fight brain disorders

Neural implants can help treat brain disorders such as Parkinson's disease and epilepsy by directly modulating abnormal activities—and the University of Toronto's Xilin Liu is working with microelectronics and artificial intelligence to make this emerging technology both safer and smarter. "Neurons talk to each other in part via electrical...
MedicalXpress

Study finds people who need wearable health devices the most use them the least

People who need wearable health devices, like smart watches and fitness bands, may use them the least. Age, education and income are factors associated with less use of wearable health devices among people with and at risk for cardiovascular disease, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
MedicalXpress

Newly designed molecule could help treat deadly lung condition

Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) is a deadly condition. The only available therapies can slow disease progression, but they are not a cure and often cause intolerable side effects. Patients diagnosed with the disease will die within three to five years of diagnosis. "It is more lethal than most cancers," says Naftali Kaminski, MD, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Endowed Professor of Medicine (Pulmonary) at Yale School of Medicine.
MedicalXpress

Repurposing finds new uses for old medicines

Medicines that have been approved to medicate one ailment are being repurposed to treat others, saving lives and giving fresh hope to millions saddled with disease. Drug discovery is slow, expensive and often ends in failure, so no wonder scientists are exploring new ways to medicate disease. One source of hope lies in "drug repurposing," where new uses are found for established medicines.
MedicalXpress

Social vulnerabilities linked to cardiometabolic risk during pregnancy

Social vulnerabilities, such as living in poverty, living in a single parent household, not having a car or being described as a minority, were linked to increased cardiometabolic risk during pregnancy, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
OHIO STATE

