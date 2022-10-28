Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Fight card, date, odds, PPV price, start time, Showtime Boxing, complete guide

Read full article on original website
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMAmania.com
Video: Uriah Hall calls out Jake Paul after pro boxing debut - ‘I’m going to be the one to f—k you up’
Uriah Hall cashed in on his professional boxing debut earlier tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, when the former UFC middleweight contender defeated former NFL star Le’Veon Bell by unanimous decision and then issued a callout of Jake Paul.
MMAmania.com
Video: Team Diaz gets into backstage scuffle with Team Paul | Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz was in attendance for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing event tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and that meant his entire entourage was in attendance as well. Diaz, who fought out his...
MMAWeekly.com
Jake Paul decisions Anderson Silva in boxing match
YouTube content creator, social media personality, and undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul faced former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul entered the boxing match undefeated, having knocked out every opponent he’s faced. Silva transitioned to boxing after leaving the UFC in...
MMAWeekly.com
Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video
During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
Video | Backstage brawls breaks loose between Team Diaz and Team Paul
A backstage brawl between Team Diaz and Team Paul apparently broke loose at tonight’s ‘Paul vs. Silva’ event in Arizona. Jake Paul (5-0) is set to collide with former UFC middleweight champion and MMA legend Anderson Silva in tonight’s Showtime Boxing pay-per-view headliner. ‘The Problem Child’...
CBS Sports
WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline continues to crack under pressure
Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown to bring order to The Bloodline. Instead, cracks continued to emerge between the members of WWE's most dominant faction. Friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has escalated week after week. Reigns had seen enough entering Friday night and demanded the two parties settle their differences inside the ring. What fans witnessed, however, was increased divisiveness between the family and bold political moves by WWE's master strategist.
Jake Paul targets Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez fights with a win over Silva
Jake Paul has some grand plans for what could come next with a win over Anderson Silva on Saturday night,
Jake Paul Imitates Triple H At Weigh In For Fight Against Anderson Silva
Jake Paul is ready to play the game. During the weigh-in for his fight against Anderson Silva, Jake Paul did his best Triple H imitation as he spit his water into the air. Triple H famously incorporated the water spit into his entrance when he was an active competitor. Paul...
Boxing Scene
Jake Paul-Anderson Silva, Showtime PPV Undercard Weigh-In Results From Glendale
GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva made weight Friday morning amid minimal fanfare for their pay-per-view showdown Saturday night. Paul stepped on the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission’s scale at 186.5 pounds for their eight-round cruiserweight fight. Several minutes earlier, Silva officially weighed in at 186.1 pounds.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva live stream: how to watch the full fight online today, start time, PPV prices
How to live stream the fight from anywhere as the controversial influencer takes on the MMA veteran.
Georges St-Pierre reveals free agent status: 'I can do whatever I want'
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Georges St-Pierre is no longer under UFC contract. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to MMA Junkie at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
MMAmania.com
Fury rips Jake Paul for fighting ‘hand-picked geriatrics’ after win over Anderson Silva
Jake Paul got one over on another aging mixed martial arts (MMA) legend last night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022), beating Anderson Silva in a fight we will begrudgingly describe as pretty entertaining (watch highlights). What’s next for Paul, who has now beaten two former UFC champions? Maybe Nate Diaz. Maybe Floyd Mayweather.
CBS Sports
Jake Paul continues to show improvements, correct costly mistakes in toughest fight to date
Jake Paul is the most unique professional boxer in the world. A superstar before he ever set foot in a boxing ring, Paul has taken his boxing career seriously and consistently improved while trying to balance an almost impossible task of fighting headline-worthy fights and still trying to appease those who demand he fight a level of opposition higher than what would be expected of any other young fighter.
MMAmania.com
Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, will take on social media star, Jake Paul, this Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022) on FITE.tv / Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Expectations were not high when Silva transitioned over to the boxing ring. Sure, Silva is...
MMAmania.com
Anderson Silva targets MMA retirement fight in Japan: ‘I need to give back to Japan’
Anderson Silva will be far away from Japan when he meets Jake Paul in a boxing match tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. However, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) king still plans on returning to the “Land of the Rising Sun” to top off his illustrious mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
Jake Paul stays unbeaten in professional boxing, tops Anderson Silva in unanimous decision
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Jake Paul's ferocious right-handed punch caught Anderson Silva flush in the face, sending the UFC legend staggering to the canvas on Saturday night. The Westlake native YouTuber-turned-boxer may have taken an unorthodox path to the sport, but it's getting harder to deny that the 25-year-old has some legitimate skills in the ring.
Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”
Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
MMAmania.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva prediction, preview and analysis
Head-punching enthusiast and influencer supreme, Jake Paul, finally picks on someone his own size this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall-of-Famer, Anderson Silva, atop a five-fight FITE.tv / Showtime-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The broadcast will...
