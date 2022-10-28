ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva: Fight card, date, odds, PPV price, start time, Showtime Boxing, complete guide

By Shakiel Mahjouri
CBS Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAWeekly.com

Jake Paul decisions Anderson Silva in boxing match

YouTube content creator, social media personality, and undefeated professional boxer Jake Paul faced former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva on Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Paul entered the boxing match undefeated, having knocked out every opponent he’s faced. Silva transitioned to boxing after leaving the UFC in...
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAWeekly.com

Ring Card Girls Make Political Statement at Paul vs. Silva Weigh-in | Video

During Friday’s Paul vs. Silva Ceremonial Weigh-ins in Glendale, Arizona, the ring card girls took to the stage with a political statement. YouTube creator and social media star turned professional boxer Jake Paul (5-0) faces his toughest test to dat when he takes on former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-1) at Desert Diamond Arena.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results, recap, grades: The Bloodline continues to crack under pressure

Roman Reigns returned to WWE SmackDown to bring order to The Bloodline. Instead, cracks continued to emerge between the members of WWE's most dominant faction. Friction between Jey Uso and Sami Zayn has escalated week after week. Reigns had seen enough entering Friday night and demanded the two parties settle their differences inside the ring. What fans witnessed, however, was increased divisiveness between the family and bold political moves by WWE's master strategist.
MISSOURI STATE
Boxing Scene

Jake Paul-Anderson Silva, Showtime PPV Undercard Weigh-In Results From Glendale

GLENDALE, Arizona – Jake Paul and Anderson Silva made weight Friday morning amid minimal fanfare for their pay-per-view showdown Saturday night. Paul stepped on the Arizona Boxing & MMA Commission’s scale at 186.5 pounds for their eight-round cruiserweight fight. Several minutes earlier, Silva officially weighed in at 186.1 pounds.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Jake Paul continues to show improvements, correct costly mistakes in toughest fight to date

Jake Paul is the most unique professional boxer in the world. A superstar before he ever set foot in a boxing ring, Paul has taken his boxing career seriously and consistently improved while trying to balance an almost impossible task of fighting headline-worthy fights and still trying to appease those who demand he fight a level of opposition higher than what would be expected of any other young fighter.
MMAmania.com

Fighter on Fighter: Breaking down Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight kingpin, Anderson Silva, will take on social media star, Jake Paul, this Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022) on FITE.tv / Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. Expectations were not high when Silva transitioned over to the boxing ring. Sure, Silva is...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MMAmania.com

Anderson Silva targets MMA retirement fight in Japan: ‘I need to give back to Japan’

Anderson Silva will be far away from Japan when he meets Jake Paul in a boxing match tomorrow night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. However, the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) king still plans on returning to the “Land of the Rising Sun” to top off his illustrious mixed martial arts (MMA) career.
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Jon Jones calls out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors: “I got that fire you could never put out. Sign the contract”

Jon Jones is calling out Stipe Miocic amidst UFC 282 rumors. UFC 282 takes place on Saturday, December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a light heavyweight title rematch between champion Jiri Prochazka (29-3 MMA) and Glover Teixeira (33-8 MMA). The co-main event will see Robbie Lawler (29-16 MMA) vs Santiago Ponzinibbio (29-6 MMA) in a welterweight bout.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAmania.com

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva prediction, preview and analysis

Head-punching enthusiast and influencer supreme, Jake Paul, finally picks on someone his own size this evening (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) when he takes on Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall-of-Famer, Anderson Silva, atop a five-fight FITE.tv / Showtime-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) from inside Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona. The broadcast will...
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy