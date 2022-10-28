ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

metromonthly.net

Land Bank seeks public input on Champion brownfield cleanup

The Trumbull County Land Bank is seeking public input on a proposed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfield Cleanup Grant for an abandoned industrial site in Champion Township that may contain hazardous substances. A public meeting will occur at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Community Room at Champion High...
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Columbiana County hosting hiring event

Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
COLUMBIANA COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Comment Mahoning County commissioner

I have nothing bad to say about Carole Remedio Righetti, the thing about it is I don't know much about Commissioner Righetti. I know she has served two terms, was a city council member and formerly worked for the board of elections. She attended Ursuline attended YSU and joined the Americorp.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WFMJ.com

Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana

Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
COLUMBIANA, OH

