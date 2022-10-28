Read full article on original website
Youngstown mom fed up with school bus tardiness
Candace Connelly lives near the busy intersection of Jacobs Road and Oak Street Extension.
JobsNOW: Local sand molding company taking part in hiring event
Humtown Products makes sand molds and cores for metal parts to be used in trains, boats and cars.
Want property? Mow it to own it in Youngstown
Youngstown City Council's finance committee was presented Monday with a new program to beautify some of the city-owned vacant lots.
Big project worries business owners in Mahoning County
A big sewer project has started along Western Reserve Road.
Land Bank seeks public input on Champion brownfield cleanup
The Trumbull County Land Bank is seeking public input on a proposed U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Brownfield Cleanup Grant for an abandoned industrial site in Champion Township that may contain hazardous substances. A public meeting will occur at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 1 in the Community Room at Champion High...
Youngstown’s City Centre One has new tenant
Youngstown's City Centre One has a new tenant.
Authorities investigating rash of break-ins at several NE Ohio malls
Police from several Northeast Ohio counties are investigating a rash of mall break-ins over the weekend involving two costume clad suspects.
Columbiana County hosting hiring event
Ohio to Work Mahoning Valley and Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition and others will be hosting a hiring event in Columbiana County November 2. The hiring event looks to connect Columbiana County residents with local employers who have open positions. Employers in manufacturing, technology and healthcare industries with current job openings...
Trustees oppose petition for annexation of land
Trustees from Howland and Vienna say they oppose a petition from two property owners to annex land currently located in their townships to the city of Niles.
Ohio AG files lawsuit against Dollar General over 'deceptive' pricing in Trumbull, other counties
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has filed a lawsuit against Dollar General, alleging that the stores, including stores in Trumbull County, had prices marked for a price on the shelf, and charged a higher price at the register. In a released statement, the Attorney General said that the Ohio Department...
Pennsylvania man charged in Ohio fishing scandal facing stalking charges
A Hermitage man charged in an alleged fishing scandal during a competition in Cuyahoga County is now facing local stalking charges.
Columbiana County town getting $451K for sewer improvement
The Village of New Waterford is getting a low-interest state loan to help with the cost of a sewer upgrade.
Comment Mahoning County commissioner
I have nothing bad to say about Carole Remedio Righetti, the thing about it is I don't know much about Commissioner Righetti. I know she has served two terms, was a city council member and formerly worked for the board of elections. She attended Ursuline attended YSU and joined the Americorp.
Historically Black Youngstown church celebrates 100 years
The Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church on Youngstown's East Side celebrated 100 years with a gala Sunday.
21-year-old Girard man killed in Columbus shooting
A 21-year-old Girard man was killed in a Columbus shooting early Sunday morning.
Youngstown police: Man in stable condition after stabbing
Police said a man who was stabbed early Monday on the South Side is in stable condition.
Police: Drunk man found with drugs, gun in car
Police were called to a bar at the 3700 block of Oakwood Avenue in Austintown shortly before 1:30 a.m.
Multi-million dollar assisted living facility coming to Columbiana
Plans for a new assisted living facility in Columbiana are moving forward. The new $9 million facility will have 79 units and will have 60 full-time employees, as well as a 25 unit memory care center. Approvals and drawings for the project began last spring and have been continuing throughout...
UAW seeks to organize at GM/LG Energy joint battery plant in Warren
WARREN, Ohio - The United Auto Workers has filed a petition for election on behalf of workers at an Ultium Cells plant in Ohio, claiming the company is refusing to recognize cards that the employees signed to join the union. Ultium is a joint battery venture between General Motors and...
Early release hearing set for Beloit woman sentenced for toddler's fentanyl overdose
A Wednesday hearing before a judge in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court could determine if a Beloit woman will be released seven months early after being sentenced for allowing her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter to overdose on the powerful opiate fentanyl. Elizabeth Warner, 27, pleaded guilty in June to child endangering and...
