OxygenOS 13 (Android 13) beta schedule revealed for OnePlus 10T and other devices

What you need to know

OnePlus details its OxygenOS 13 beta schedule for multiple devices.

In Q4, the OnePlus 9RT, 9R, 8, 8 Pro, and 8T received their first open beta phases.

The OnePlus 10T still has not received it first yet. However, it should be soon as the phone had a limited closed-beta test in India in September.

OnePlus has revealed some information regarding its scheduled releases for the OxygenOS 13 beta.

OxygenOS 13 is OnePlus' skin atop Android 13, and according to a community post , we now know which devices are coming up on their turn for testing. The OnePlus 10 Pro's beta test and stable release have already come and gone back in September.

As we step into Q4, OnePlus has these devices in its sights for the OxygenOS 13 beta.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

OnePlus explains that the "released" tag on a few phones means that the first open beta for the new software has already been released in certain countries.

The OnePlus 10T is the curious one here because ever since its launch, we've been expecting it to receive its stable build later this year, as the Chinese OEM stated. Also worth noting is that the 10T gained a limited closed-beta test in India just a month ago, in September. This beta test wasn't described in the usual manner for OnePlus as the closed beta testing for the 10T was a short-term project instead of its usual month or longer term for initial testing.

While OnePlus hasn't provided any additional information on its most recent flagship release, perhaps we can expect it as we dive into November.

The Chinese OEM states that the Nord CE 2, Nord 2, and Nord CE will receive the first open beta test for the new OS in the first half of 2023. The Nord N20 SE will receive a stable build of OxygenOS in the first half of 2023, which is good news for any of those owners.

OnePlus does inform that the timelines set could change at any time and that the beta versions will release on a "batch-by-batch" basis. The beta tests will only pertain to certain markets, as well. As we move forward, we should see more information come out as devices receive their initial beta tests.

OnePlus 10T

The OnePlus 10T is a speedy phone, with a new Snapdragon chipset, 120Hz display, and fast 125W charging. It also has a sweet set of cameras and comes at a surprisingly low price.