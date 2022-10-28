Read full article on original website
foodsafetynews.com
More sick in New Zealand hepatitis A frozen berry outbreak
An outbreak of hepatitis A in New Zealand linked to imported frozen berries is continuing to grow. There are now 21 hepatitis A infections from eating frozen berries since late June. Seventeen have been linked by genetic sequencing, meaning they were likely exposed to the same source of the virus. Nine people have been hospitalized. The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) was informed by the Ministry of Health of three hepatitis A cases in September.
Urgent warning as norovirus cases surge in schools – the 6 signs you need to know
CASES of norovirus are rising in England, new data has revealed. Infections are up 16 per cent and medics have warned figures are slightly higher than the usual for this time of year. Figures from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) state there have been over 100 new cases reported.
CDC Releases A Warning For Virus That Can Leave Children Paralyzed
This fall, health experts have warned about the pending twindemic with a surge in both Covid-19 and a particularly nasty strain of the flu. Now the CDC is warning about another virus that seems to be affecting kids more than adults. The mysterious illness, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM), typically affects the neurological system and can lead to paralysis and in some extreme cases can be fatal.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Five most common symptoms of latest Covid variants to sweep the UK
Experts have listed the five most common symptoms of Covid now being reported by people in the UK who have the virus. The symptoms have changed over time with the emergence of new variants and as more people have been vaccinated. The original signs to look for were a new,...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Maldives warns of six diseases, illnesses spreading rapidly
The Maldives Health Protection Agency (HPA) tweeted last month a list of six infectious diseases/illnesses that are “spreading rapidly right now” and telling the public that precautions are important. The six include cold and fever, chickenpox, hand, foot and mouth disease, conjunctivitis, diarrhea and dengue fever. Let’s look...
The deadliest viruses in history
These are the 12 most lethal viruses, based on their mortality rates or the number of people they have killed.
outbreaknewstoday.com
Bangladesh reports more than 20,000 dengue cases in October
In a follow-up on the dengue fever situation in Bangladesh in 2022, the country’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) reported 1020 additional cases Saturday, bringing the total cases to 37,151 year to date. In October alone, 21,059 cases have been reported so far with two days left. The...
MedicalXpress
More than one million deaths in 2019 linked to air pollution exposure in Africa
Nearly all the African continent faces severe health impacts caused by air pollution, with several countries experiencing some of the highest levels of air pollution in the world, according to a new HEI report. The report, The State of Air Quality and Health Impacts in Africa, provides a comprehensive analysis of major air pollution sources and related health impacts in the continent that is home to more than 1.2 billion people.
MedicalXpress
How taxing sugary drinks in Canada reinforces weight stigma
By Anne Katherine Anderson Waugh, Andrea Bombak, Kerstin Roger, Natalie Diane Riediger and Patty Thille, The Conversation. Newfoundland and Labrador made history in September as the first Canadian province to implement a sugar-sweetened beverage tax. Sugar-sweetened beverage taxes also exist outside of Canada, including in Mexico, Philadelphia, Penn. and the United Kingdom. In Newfoundland and Labrador the tax amounts to 20 cents per liter of sugar-sweetened beverage.
MedicalXpress
Anti-clotting pill may spare kids from frequent injections, blood tests, dietary changes
For children with rare heart conditions such as Kawasaki disease, heart failure or congenital heart defects that increase the risk of blood clots, a daily anti-clotting pill may safely allow them to avoid the frequent injections, blood tests and changes in diet and medication dosage required with currently approved treatments, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
UK dentists forced to prescribe unnecessary antibiotics for toothache in pandemic
The COVID-19 restrictions preventing dentists in England from providing face-to-face treatment required some to unnecessarily prescribe antibiotics for dental pain, a study by University of Manchester researchers has shown. The results of the study were based on an analysis of NHS dental antibiotic prescribing data in England from before and...
foodsafetynews.com
England and Wales see Listeria infection decline
The number of Listeria infections fell in 2020 in England and Wales, according to recently released data. In total, 124 cases of listeriosis were reported in England and Wales in 2020, which is the lowest amount in several years. In 2019, 144 cases were recorded. There were two outbreaks in...
MedicalXpress
CPR education in public housing communities may improve cardiac arrest survival
Of all out-of-hospital cardiac arrests in residential areas of Vienna and Copenhagen from 2016-2021, one-third of those cardiac arrests occurred in public housing communities. That occurrence jumped to more than 60% when including areas surrounding public housing communication, suggesting cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) education programs tailored to these communities may be an efficient strategy to train more people to save lives, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Resuscitation Science Symposium 2022. The 2022 meeting will be held in person in Chicago, November 5-6, 2022, and will feature the most recent advances related to treating cardiopulmonary arrest and life-threatening traumatic injury.
MedicalXpress
Respiratory viruses are catching up to kids after years of COVID precautions
Now that masking rules have been relaxed and school schedules have largely returned to their pre-pandemic normals, children are finally catching the viruses they hadn't previously contracted, health experts say. Pediatric health care systems reported high levels of respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, and influenza over the last month...
MedicalXpress
30 years of data: Lead and other environmental toxins linked to CVD deaths in US, UK
In a comparison of cardiovascular disease (CVD) deaths associated with environmental toxins over the past 30 years, lead exposure has contributed more to CVD death risks in the U.S. compared with the United Kingdom, while the U.S. has fared better in terms of CVD death risks linked to particulate matter when compared to the United Kingdom, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
MedicalXpress
Cinnamon is highly beneficial according to a new study
Cinnamon might be the oldest known spice in the world. In ancient Egypt, it was once valued more highly than gold. Cinnamon is used in nearly every holiday treat during the fall and winter, but there are plenty of benefits to using cinnamon year round. Science has confirmed the many...
MedicalXpress
Black licorice is a candy that should inspire caution
"How do you feel about black licorice?" sounds like a question for starting a simple chat at a Halloween party—or a silly internet fight. It's a love-it-or-hate-it candy that inspires intense opinions. But if you ask a health expert, expect a serious conversation—because eating lots of black licorice can...
MedicalXpress
Repurposing finds new uses for old medicines
Medicines that have been approved to medicate one ailment are being repurposed to treat others, saving lives and giving fresh hope to millions saddled with disease. Drug discovery is slow, expensive and often ends in failure, so no wonder scientists are exploring new ways to medicate disease. One source of hope lies in "drug repurposing," where new uses are found for established medicines.
MedicalXpress
Tracking the pathway to immunity, one cell at a time
Vaccines work their magic by effectively creating immune cells that are long lived, often for over decades. These immune cells create both a protective barrier that can prevent or minimize re-infection and a memory that allows us to recognize an old invader like a virus and to kill it before it causes disease. The antibody in our blood that is the barrier is made by "long-lived plasma cells" and while the importance of these cells has always been known, how and when they are generated following a vaccination has remained a mystery until now.
foodsafetynews.com
Study finds deli meat is connected to more than 90 percent of U.S. listeria cases
According to a new study recently published in the International Journal of Food Microbiology, over 90 percent of listeriosis cases in the U.S. come from deli meat, followed by ready-to-eat (RTE) salads at just less than 5 percent. The study, titled “Quantitative risk assessment model to investigate the public health...
