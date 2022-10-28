Read full article on original website
New recommendations for reporting in synovial tissue research in rheumatology
The new European Alliance of Associations for Rheumatology (EULAR) points-to-consider were developed by a multidisciplinary task force of 25 members from 10 European countries. The people taking part had expertise in rheumatology, immunology, and pathology. The group also included allied health professionals and patient representatives. The work was completed in line with EULAR standardized operating procedures and based on a systematic literature review that was conducted to gather evidence.
Artificial intelligence methods may replace histochemical staining
Pathologists observe tissue samples by staining them first. However, the standard procedures for staining tissue samples in histopathology are time-consuming and require specialized laboratory infrastructure, chemical reagents, and skilled technicians. Uncertainty in tissue staining in the handling of different laboratories and histology technicians may lead to misdiagnosis. In addition, the original tissue sample is not preserved by these histochemical staining techniques currently in use since each step of the procedures has irreversible impact on the sample.
Study discovers molecular control hub for skin inflammation
Inflammatory reactions in the skin can reduce damage from UV radiation or infections, but can also result in painful symptoms such as sunburn. A recent study at the University of Bonn and the University Hospital Bonn has now identified a molecular control which integrates these stress signals. The results have been published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine.
Study shows link between genetics and response to electroconvulsive therapy
Electroconvulsive therapy (ECT) is a treatment reserved for the most severe cases of depression, bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. Positive results are not guaranteed. Could genetic insight in the form of a patient's "polygenic risk score" help to predict whether electroconvulsive therapy will be effective for that patient?. That's the focus...
Iron induces chronic heart failure in half of heart attack survivors, according to new study
A multi-institution study led by Rohan Dharmakumar, Ph.D., of Indiana University School of Medicine, has identified that iron drives the formation of fatty tissue in the heart and leads to chronic heart failure in about 50% of heart attack survivors. The discovery, recently published in Nature Communications, paves the way for treatments that have the potential to prevent heart failure in nearly half a million people a year in the United States, and many millions more worldwide.
Extraction of bouton-like structures from neuropil calcium imaging data
Chemical transmission at a synapse between two neurons is a core step for information processing in neural networks. To reveal the information processing in the brain, which consists of a huge number of nerve cells (or neurons), analysis of the temporal activity of synapse populations is essential. Recent advances in...
How does life cycle management strategy affect the commercial success of a drug?
The rapid growth and expansion of the pharmaceutical industry has changed how we treat and prevent diseases. But there are still many intractable conditions. Research and development (R&D) in these areas is thus critical, requiring high investment despite the low odds of success. Findings ways to improve R&D and ensure the commercial success of a drug are a key area of research in the pharmaceutical industry.
Can common infections trigger lifelong health conditions? It's possible, new studies suggest
In most people, norovirus causes a few days of misery spent in the bathroom and then is quickly forgotten. Epstein-Barr virus can pass without any indication at all. And many people shrug off COVID-19. But a growing body of research suggests that in some unlucky few, the immune system overreacts...
Individuals with schizophrenia and social anhedonia show altered neural processing for social reward anticipation
Patients with schizophrenia and individuals with social anhedonia have been shown to exhibit impaired social reward processing that ultimately leads to impaired social interaction and social dysfunctions. However, most of the previous studies on social reward anticipation in schizophrenia spectrum disorders were limited to behavioral design. It remains unclear whether...
Ovarian cancer surveillance results in earlier diagnosis for women with faulty BRCA genes who want to defer surgery
Regularly monitoring women with faulty BRCA genes that make them highly susceptible to ovarian cancer results in earlier stage diagnosis in those who want to defer preventive surgery, finds research published online in the Journal of Medical Genetics. While not a long-term option, this approach, which relies on a specially...
Innovative coating on medical devices fights bacterial infections
Georgios Sotiriou, principal researcher at the Department of Microbiology, Tumor and Cell Biology, and his colleagues have developed a durable coating for medical devices which is activated by light, providing on-demand disinfection. The findings are presented in the Chemical Engineering Journal, and the researchers discuss some of their findings here.
High adopters of AI-enabled screening tool are more likely to diagnose left ventricular dysfunction than low adopters
Artificial intelligence can improve diagnosis and treatment for patients, but first the AI-enabled clinical tools have to be easily available and used. New research from Mayo Clinic finds that clinicians who were high adopters of an AI-enabled clinical decision support tool were twice as likely to diagnose low left ventricular ejection fraction as low adopters of the tool. The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, found wide variation in the rate of adoption of AI recommendations. Clinicians who were high adopters tended to be less experienced in dealing with patients with complex health issues, but age, gender, years of experience and number of patients cared for were not significant factors.
Alzheimer's or Lewy body dementia? How patients draw can help determine the type of dementia
The two most common neurodegenerative dementias are Alzheimer's disease (AD) and dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB). There is often an overlap of symptoms across these two diseases, which can make diagnoses difficult. Although biomarkers in cerebrospinal fluid sampling and neuroimaging are the most well-validated diagnostic biomarkers, they can be invasive, time-consuming, and expensive. Researchers in Japan have discovered that the characteristics of patients' drawing processes can discriminate between patients with AD and DLB, offering a cheap, non-invasive, and quick screening tool.
Study finds home screening test can help control type 1 diabetes
Researchers have shown that a blood test for early diagnosis of type 1 diabetes can stave off serious illness and hospitalization in children. . The innovative test is a finger prick sample that is collected in the home and mailed to the lab. . The study, led by WEHI clinical-scientist and the Royal...
Rare human intestinal disorder is due to reduction in protein synthesis
A decrease in protein synthesis in the cells of the developing gut contributes to a rare genetic disorder, and an inexpensive nutritional supplement may help reverse that decrease, according to a new study by Yun-Fei Li of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China, and colleagues. The finding, published on November 1 in the open access journal PLOS Biology, is an advance in understanding the pathogenesis of the disease and may lead to new treatments.
New optimism on myelodysplastic syndromes
Physician scientists at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine have published a review in the Journal of the American Medical Association that clarifies current treatment approaches for myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), which are rare and often deadly bone marrow cancers. For years, MDS was...
Green tea and resveratrol reduce Alzheimer's plaques in lab tests
Alzheimer's disease is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States, affecting more than 6 million Americans, and its incidence is expected to rise in the coming decades. The cause of the disease in its most common form, which is not genetically based, is not well understood. This...
Modeling COVID-19 restrictions
We are still very much in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, for many parts of the world, there has been some degree of management and control thanks to vaccines, pharmaceutical interventions, and ongoing social measures. A team from Sri Lanka has modeled the impact of quarantine, isolation, and social distancing strategies that were implemented at the height of the pandemic to help them understand what the optimal response to the disease was.
New studies support use of drug-coated balloons over bare metal stents in treating femoropopliteal lesions
New research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology shows the use of drug-coated balloons is a better approach than using bare metal stents in treating femoropopliteal lesions. In the paper entitled "Drug-coated Balloons versus Bare Metal Stents in Femoropopliteal Lesions: Three-Year Results of Prospective, Multicenter Studies"...
Glial cells eating synapses may enhance learning and memory
Tohoku University researchers have shown that Bergmann glial cells, astrocyte-like cells in the cerebellum, "eat" their neighboring neuronal elements within healthy living brain tissue. Synapses—structures that allow neurons to pass signals to one another—are regularly pruned throughout a brain's development to improve its efficiency. Disruption of this is thought to...
