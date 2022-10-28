Artificial intelligence can improve diagnosis and treatment for patients, but first the AI-enabled clinical tools have to be easily available and used. New research from Mayo Clinic finds that clinicians who were high adopters of an AI-enabled clinical decision support tool were twice as likely to diagnose low left ventricular ejection fraction as low adopters of the tool. The study, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, found wide variation in the rate of adoption of AI recommendations. Clinicians who were high adopters tended to be less experienced in dealing with patients with complex health issues, but age, gender, years of experience and number of patients cared for were not significant factors.

