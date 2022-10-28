Read full article on original website
Related
Raleigh News & Observer
Bengals Defensive Starter Feared to Suffer Season Ending Injury Against Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals are taking another major loss following the one they took in Cleveland on Monday evening. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is believed to have suffered a torn ACL in week 8, according to a report. Awuzie was hurt on a play defending Browns wideout Amari Cooper. Cooper caught five...
Raleigh News & Observer
Sources: Panthers Turned Down Rams First-Rounders for Burns
The Rams have had a disappointing season thus far, with a 3–4 record through eight weeks, but that hasn’t stopped the team from being aggressive on the trade market ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline. SI’s Albert Breer reports that Los Angeles offered the Panthers two first-round picks...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Trade Commanders for CB William Jackson III
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done making moves. As the trade deadline inches closer, they have acquired cornerback William Jackson III from the Washington Commanders, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Jackson, 30, was the Cincinnati Bengals' first-round pick in 2016. He spent four years with the Bengals before...
Raleigh News & Observer
National Personality Frustrated by Bengals: Cincinnati is ‘Fraudulent’
CINCINNATI — The Ringer's Jason Goff was not happy about having to watch the Bengals on Monday Night Football. He went off on Zac Taylor and the "fraudulent" Bengals following the 32-13 loss to Cleveland. "I was forced to watch that fraudulent ass Bengals team this morning because I...
Raleigh News & Observer
Grading the Miami Dolphins Trades
The Miami Dolphins made two trades before the deadline Tuesday, acquiring two veterans players and a draft pick three years down the road in exchange for one veteran and three draft picks. View the original article to see embedded media. The particulars were these:. -- The Dolphins acquired LB Bradley...
Raleigh News & Observer
What Grade did ESPN Give Colts in Nyheim Hines Trade?
The Indianapolis Colts sent running back Nyheim Hines to the Buffalo Bills in return for a conditional sixth-round pick and running back Zack Moss. Colts fans seemed to have mixed reviews (at best) on the deal, but how did ESPN's Seth Walder feel about the deal? He graded each of the deadline-day deals across the NFL, and he gave the Colts a 'B' for their business with the Bills.
Raleigh News & Observer
Broncos’ New 1st-Round Pick: Top Draft Targets via Chubb Trade
The Denver Broncos cashed in on their 2018 top-5 investment by trading Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for a 2023 first-rounder (via San Francisco), a fourth-rounder in the 2024 draft, and running back Chase Edmonds. On paper, it's an excellent trade for the...
Raleigh News & Observer
With Questions at Wide Receiver, Chargers Stay Put at NFL Trade Deadline
The NFL trade deadline is in the books, and the Chargers did not pull off a trade to acquire a player. Rather than add a pass-catcher to the team's most glaring need that is wide receiver, they've opted to roll with the group they have for the remaining 10 games left on their schedule.
Raleigh News & Observer
Previewing the Jacksonville Jaguars Offense
After a 2021 season that held seemingly only disappointment and embarrassment, the Jacksonville Jaguars went about upgrading the supporting cast around quarterback Trevor Lawrence. They brought in wide receiver Christian Kirk on a four-year, $72 million contract, and also signed veteran receiver Zay Jones and tight end Evan Engram. Each...
Raleigh News & Observer
Brandin Cooks ‘Covering Up Lies’: Texans WR Speaks Out on Trade Rumors
HOUSTON — The 2022 NFL trade deadline is over, and veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks is still a member of the Houston Texans. And minutes after the trade deadline concluded, Cooks took to Twitter to express his displeasure. Cooks' name was a hot commodity at the start of the...
Raleigh News & Observer
Josh Allen, Receivers and More: 3 Thoughts on the Jaguars After the NFL Trade Deadline
The Jacksonville Jaguars know how to make trades eventful. In years on the Jaguars beat, there have been countless trades that have been a jolt to the senses. The Jalen Ramsey trade was franchise-changing. The James Robinson trade was out of left field. The Calais Campbell trade was somber. But...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Power Rankings: Commanders Rise After Three-Game Winning Streak?
The Washington Commanders are riding a three-game winning streak and are back at .500 for the first time since week two. Amid the recent run, Sports Illustrated has Washington ranked 26th in their power rankings. “Taylor Heinicke is trusted by this Commanders offensive staff,” SI writes. “He threw more than...
Raleigh News & Observer
Adam Zimmer, Son of Ex Cowboys Coach, Passes Away
FRISCO - Adam Zimmer, the son of former Dallas Cowboys coach Mike Zimmer and himself an NFL assistant coach for 16 seasons, died Monday at the age 38. The news was confirmed via social media by the Zimmer family. No cause of death was given. Adam Zimmer joined the Vikings'...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers RB Najee Harris Going Through Something He’s Never Faced Before
Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris is having the worst season of his football career, and facing a losing season for the first time as well. It hasn't been a fun season for Harris, who averaged 3.3 yards per carry and 47 yards per game heading into Week 8 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He ended the first half of the game rushing four times for 0 yards - continuing what's been the roughest patch he's ever faced.
Raleigh News & Observer
Miami Dolphins Potential Scenarios at NFL Trade Deadline
The 2022 NFL Trading Deadline has arrived, and the Miami Dolphins certainly are a team to watch before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They have been reported as being suitors for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, but the question is whether the Broncos really want to trade him — particularly after their victory against Jacksonville on Sunday put them back within striking distance in the wide open AFC.
Raleigh News & Observer
Tampa Bay Buccaneers cut veteran offensive tackle
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers elected not to make a move at the NFL Trade Deadline. Moving forward, the Buccaneers will have to scour practice squads or the free agent market for potential additions that can help the team in the second half of the year. On Tuesday, Tampa Bay announced...
Raleigh News & Observer
Raiders’ Josh McDaniels Monday Recap of Loss to the Saints
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders were shellacked by the New Orleans Saints 24-0 on Sunday, and moments ago Josh McDaniels reflected after seeing the film. You can watch the entire press conference below, and read the transcript as well:. Head Coach Josh McDaniels. Q: I know that the score kind...
Raleigh News & Observer
NFL Trade Deadline Winners and Losers
The trade deadline has come and gone, with a record number of deals on deadline day itself. Of course, this process begins months before, at the end of training camp when general managers realize how strong or weak their rosters really are. The running dialogue commences in what has become another made-for-television moment for the NFL.
Raleigh News & Observer
T.J. Hockenson Traded to Minnesota Vikings
The Detroit Lions have decided to part ways with tight end T.J. Hockenson, trading him to the Minnesota Vikings. On Tuesday, head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the potential of the team making a deal at the deadline. “There’s a couple of things that I’ve heard, but nothing that...
Raleigh News & Observer
Packers Don’t Make Any Deals at NFL Trade Deadline
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Minnesota Vikings, 6-1 and running away with the NFC North, made a big addition. The Chicago Bears, 3-5 and not just planning for the future, made a big addition. The Green Bay Packers, 3-5 after going a combined 39-10 the last three seasons and...
Comments / 0