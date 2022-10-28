The 2022 NFL Trading Deadline has arrived, and the Miami Dolphins certainly are a team to watch before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. They have been reported as being suitors for Denver Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb, but the question is whether the Broncos really want to trade him — particularly after their victory against Jacksonville on Sunday put them back within striking distance in the wide open AFC.

MIAMI, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO