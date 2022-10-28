CDC urges vaccination now to protect against flu this season. October 28, 2022—CDC’s FluView report today shows that early flu activity has brought early flu-related hospitalizations, with the highest hospitalization rates in children and older adults. Levels of laboratory-confirmed flu activity continue to increase and are highest in the southeast and south-central parts of the country. CDC also reported the first flu pediatric death of the 2022-2023 flu season. While it is too soon to say how severe the season will be, the early flu activity underscores the importance of vaccination this season. CDC recommends that everyone 6 months and older get a flu vaccine, ideally by the end of October, to help protect against flu and its potentially severe complications; however, flu vaccine claims data suggest that uptake may be down compared with the same time last season.

