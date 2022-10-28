Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh) price mark as the bulls have lost force over the weekend after a strong surge in buying pressure over the past week. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by more than 1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,500 (roughly Rs. 16.89 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,616 (roughly Rs. 17.81 lakh), 0.15 percent higher than where its value stood at the beginning of Sunday.

10 HOURS AGO