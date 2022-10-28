Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed
Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Insights Firm Says Shiba Inu Could Abruptly Follow Dogecoin Rally As SHIB Gains Steam Against Bitcoin
A leading crypto analytics firm says dog-themed coin Shiba Inu (SHIB) could be playing a game of follow the leader with fellow meme token Dogecoin (DOGE). Santiment says that Shiba Inu is starting to gather some momentum after displaying strength in its Bitcoin pair (SHIB/BTC). “Whatever side of the fence...
cryptoslate.com
Binance sees massive 120K Bitcoin purchased between Oct. 28 – Oct. 30
Exchange giant Binance marketplace saw 120,000 Bitcoins (BTC) purchased and moved off the exchange between Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, according to Glassnode data. The amount equates to roughly $2.5 billion, which is the largest Bitcoin purchase of the year from Binance. The chart below demonstrates the Bitcoin purchases and...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Dogecoin Soars 97% in Weekly Gains After Elon Musk Buys Twitter
Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has generated growing interest in Dogecoin, with the dog-themed cryptocurrency coin surging more than 97%, following last week’s gains when the billionaire secured a $44 billion agreement to take over Twitter. The prices of Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and possibly the entire crypto market—which is...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
dailyhodl.com
Investing Legend Paul Tudor Jones Says Bitcoin and Ethereum Will Go Much Higher in Price – Here’s Why
Hedge fund billionaire Paul Tudor Jones says the price of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) will eventually rise from their current bear market ranges. In a new interview, the Tudor Investment Corporation founder tells CNBC that he believes the US has likely already entered a recession or is about to enter one.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for
The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Strategist Forecasts Massive Rallies for Ethereum, Avalanche and One Red-Hot Altcoin – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting epic rallies for a trio of altcoins that includes smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 537,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum is likely gearing up for a massive rally that’ll see its value rise above $4,000 by July 2023.
u.today
Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum
David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Measuring liquidity with Bitcoin: Why this crisis spells trouble for Rolexes and real estate
With the 14th anniversary of the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 approaching, we are about to enter a new debt cycle that could reset the market. Navigating upcoming crises requires a deep understanding of how all previous debt crises worked and why they happened. Ray Dalio, the founder and chairman...
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Says ‘Crypto Economy’ Will Become a ‘Significant’ Percentage of Global GDP
In a recent chat with entrepreneur, investor, and podcast host Anthony Pompliano, Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Biran Armstrong shared his thoughts about Bitcoin and the crypto economy. Armstrong’s comments were made on 26 October 2022 during episode #38 of Coinbase’s “Around the Block” podcast. According to...
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction after Goldman Sach’s warming
Bitcoin price remained in a decent vary on Monday at the same time as American shares pulled again. The BTC coin was buying and selling at $20,700, which was barely beneath final week’s excessive of close to 21,090. It has risen by greater than 14% from the bottom stage in October.
bitcoinist.com
Next Cryptocurrency to Explode in Q1 2023 Alongside the Ethereum Price – Altcoin Season Incoming
Alongside the Ethereum price increase in October 2022, Dash 2 Trade (D2T) has the potential to become the next big crypto altcoin to explode as we enter into 2023. Offering investors the opportunity to join the initial token offering via a 9-stage presale, D2T is an ERC-20 token that boasts deflationary tokenomics and multiple use cases.
astaga.com
Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Exchanges Receiving Large Deposits
On-chain information reveals the Bitcoin alternate inflows have spiked up over the past day, one thing that would show to be bearish for the worth of the crypto. Bitcoin Alternate Influx Imply Has Noticed Two Spikes In The Previous 24 Hours. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post,...
Dogecoin Up 44% In A Week As Elon Musk Buys Twitter, CZ’s Binance To Provide Blockchain Support
Memecoin leader Dogecoin rallied over 44% this week while Elon Musk finalized his $44 billion Twitter acquisition. DOGE stayed green at press time on speculation that Musk might unveil integrations between the ninth-largest cryptocurrency and the social network. CZ’s crypto exchange Binance revealed plans to support Elon’s battle against Twitter’s...
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin Inches Closer To Elusive $21,000 Level As BTC Shows Resilience
Bitcoin is just a few hundred dollars away from reclaiming the vaunted $21,000 territory in the face of bear market pressures. On October 26, Bitcoin peaked at $20,866 as it helped the sector push its total market capitalization to over $1 trillion. The momentum, however, wasn’t enough for the asset to break past the $21K marker.
techaiapp.com
Bitcoin Bulls Fail to Clear $21,000 While Dogecoin Drops in Value After Weekend Surge
Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh) price mark as the bulls have lost force over the weekend after a strong surge in buying pressure over the past week. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by more than 1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,500 (roughly Rs. 16.89 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,616 (roughly Rs. 17.81 lakh), 0.15 percent higher than where its value stood at the beginning of Sunday.
cryptoslate.com
Weekly MacroSlate: Have U.S. treasury yields and the DXY topped for this cycle? Big miss for big tech as Bitcoin holds steady at $20k
Big tech missed big – Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, and Amazon failed to meet earnings expectations. Fixed income markets staged a further rally, with yields declining across all the curves of the G7 and U.S. DXY continues its reverse downwards to a low of 109, which gave risk on assets...
cryptoslate.com
Peter Brandt believes DOGE bear market is over but bulls yet to gain control
Peter Brandt, a veteran future and FX trader, said on Oct. 30 that the Dogecoin (DOGE) spike signals the end of the bear market for the memecoin. However, following up on his previous tweet, the veteran investor warned traders against assuming the end of a bear market automatically signals the beginning of a bull market.
