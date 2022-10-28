ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed

Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
cryptoslate.com

Binance sees massive 120K Bitcoin purchased between Oct. 28 – Oct. 30

Exchange giant Binance marketplace saw 120,000 Bitcoins (BTC) purchased and moved off the exchange between Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, according to Glassnode data. The amount equates to roughly $2.5 billion, which is the largest Bitcoin purchase of the year from Binance. The chart below demonstrates the Bitcoin purchases and...
thecryptocurrencypost.net

Dogecoin Soars 97% in Weekly Gains After Elon Musk Buys Twitter

Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter has generated growing interest in Dogecoin, with the dog-themed cryptocurrency coin surging more than 97%, following last week’s gains when the billionaire secured a $44 billion agreement to take over Twitter. The prices of Dogecoin, Bitcoin, and possibly the entire crypto market—which is...
u.today

Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin will surge in 2023 — but be careful what you wish for

The Bitcoin (BTC) community is divided about whether the token's price is going to surge or crash in the year ahead. A majority of analysts and technical indicators suggest it could bottom between $12,000 and $16,000 in the months to come. This correlates with a volatile macroeconomic environment, stock prices, inflation, Federal Reserve data and (at least according to Elon Musk) a possible recession that could last until 2024.
dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Strategist Forecasts Massive Rallies for Ethereum, Avalanche and One Red-Hot Altcoin – Here Are His Targets

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting epic rallies for a trio of altcoins that includes smart contract platforms Ethereum (ETH) and Avalanche (AVAX). The pseudonymous analyst known in the industry as Kaleo tells his 537,300 Twitter followers that Ethereum is likely gearing up for a massive rally that’ll see its value rise above $4,000 by July 2023.
u.today

Ripple CTO Claims XRP Is Performing in Line with Bitcoin and Ethereum

David Schwartz, Ripple’s chief technology officer, has defended XRP’s price performance in a recent tweet. After a disgruntled investor called the cryptocurrency’s price “a disgrace,” Schwartz explained that the Ripple-affiliated token is actually performing in line with other major cryptocurrencies. The Ripple executive has noted...
astaga.com

Bitcoin price prediction after Goldman Sach’s warming

Bitcoin price remained in a decent vary on Monday at the same time as American shares pulled again. The BTC coin was buying and selling at $20,700, which was barely beneath final week’s excessive of close to 21,090. It has risen by greater than 14% from the bottom stage in October.
astaga.com

Bitcoin Bearish Signal: Exchanges Receiving Large Deposits

On-chain information reveals the Bitcoin alternate inflows have spiked up over the past day, one thing that would show to be bearish for the worth of the crypto. Bitcoin Alternate Influx Imply Has Noticed Two Spikes In The Previous 24 Hours. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post,...
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Inches Closer To Elusive $21,000 Level As BTC Shows Resilience

Bitcoin is just a few hundred dollars away from reclaiming the vaunted $21,000 territory in the face of bear market pressures. On October 26, Bitcoin peaked at $20,866 as it helped the sector push its total market capitalization to over $1 trillion. The momentum, however, wasn’t enough for the asset to break past the $21K marker.
techaiapp.com

Bitcoin Bulls Fail to Clear $21,000 While Dogecoin Drops in Value After Weekend Surge

Bitcoin price continues to remain under the $21,000 (roughly Rs. 17.3 lakh) price mark as the bulls have lost force over the weekend after a strong surge in buying pressure over the past week. As things stand, the value of Bitcoin is down by more than 1 percent in the last 24 hours with its price now around the $20,500 (roughly Rs. 16.89 lakh) mark across global exchanges while Indian exchanges like CoinDCX value BTC at $21,616 (roughly Rs. 17.81 lakh), 0.15 percent higher than where its value stood at the beginning of Sunday.
cryptoslate.com

Peter Brandt believes DOGE bear market is over but bulls yet to gain control

Peter Brandt, a veteran future and FX trader, said on Oct. 30 that the Dogecoin (DOGE) spike signals the end of the bear market for the memecoin. However, following up on his previous tweet, the veteran investor warned traders against assuming the end of a bear market automatically signals the beginning of a bull market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy