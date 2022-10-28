Read full article on original website
WRGB
Saratoga Springs Budget: No increase for police, investments in public safety proposed
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — City leaders in Saratoga Springs are crafting the 2023 fiscal year budget, with a proposal of $54.2 million dollar budget. This is a 0.04% increase to last year's adopted budget and is the first budget proposed by Mayor Ron Kim who took office in January of this year.
Latham company agrees to pay $75k for selling counterfeit batteries
Industrial Equipment and Supply Company, LLC (IESC) of Latham have agreed to pay $75,000 to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act for selling counterfeit batteries to the federal government on a contract valued at $33,928.60.
How to know if you’re eligible for HEAP this winter
This winter is set to be cold - and expensive. Tuesday marked the start of the application period for New York's Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP), and Warren County wants residents to know exactly whether they can get help for what is expected to be a costly winter for heating.
WRGB
Heightened security: How counties in the Capital Region are ensuring voter safety
In less than a week, the 2022 general election will take place and across the country there has been heightened security for voter safety. According to a CBS news report the U.S. government is warning of a "heightened threat" to the midterm contests, fueled by a rise in domestic violent extremism.
Double M celebrates scare actor during Disability Employment Awareness Month
One man’s nightmare is another man’s dream come true. Eddie O’Hearn has been scaring his way into his passion ever since Wildwood connected him to Double M Haunted Hayrides.
Malta traffic stop results in drug possession arrests
Two men were arrested Thursday night after a traffic stop in Malta.
Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal
With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
Hannaford program to benefit Saratoga County seniors
The Saratoga County Office for the Aging has been selected by local Hannaford store leadership in Ballston Spa as the benefiting organization in the Fight Hunger Bag Program for November.
Missing man found deceased in Congress Park
The Saratoga Springs Police Department announced they located the body of a missing man in the pond in Congress Park.
WRGB
Mechanicville Police to have extra patrols to ensure a safe Halloween
MECHANICVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Mechanicville say there will be an increased presence in the neighborhood for Monday evening trick-or-treating. Police are reminding those celebrating to take precautions, including costumes with reflective tape. Drivers are also asked to be extra careful with backing out of driveways and driving...
WRGB
Orange County woman to serve up to 18 years for deadly Niskayuna crash last year
NISKAYUNA, NY (WRGB) — An Orange County woman facing up to 18 years in prison after a deadly crash that happened in July of 2021 in the town of Niskayuna. Gina Hassan of Goshen pleaded guilty in July of this year to causing a head-on crash while driving on Troy-Schenectady road.
WRGB
Two men charged with stealing 24 catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two men from out of state are in custody, accused of stealing a number of catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs. On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 6 a.m., Dispatch received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Honda dealership on South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs. Responding Patrol Division members located a 1991 Chevy van leaving the area matching the description given by the caller heading south on State Route 9 and a vehicle stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the Virginia license plates on the vehicle did not match to a 1991 Chevy van.
Milton duo accused of breaking into house in Malta
A Milton duo allegedly broke into a house in Malta last Thursday, October 27, and got away with multiple items before the police could be called.
NewsChannel 36
NYSP and NY AG's office investigating fatal crash in Saratoga
GLEN FALLS, N.Y. (WENY)--The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s office are currently investigating a fatal one-car crash that occurred in the village of Glens Falls, NY, on Saturday. On October 29, 2022, at about 10:15 p.m., Troopers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint detail...
Two arrested for alleged involvement in AT&T store larceny
Two people were arrested in Queensbury on Saturday, October 22. Penny Phillips, 49, of Cambridge, and Joseph Brandmeyer, 42, of Jackson each face multiple charges for their alleged involvement in an AT&T store larceny.
WNYT
Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County
A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
WRGB
15 years since Jaliek Rainwalker disappeared, with no new leads
GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker was last seen in November 2007 in Greenwich, NY. There has been no sign of Jaliek in the last 15 years. Several years ago, the case itself was reclassified as a probable homicide. Back in 2017, Cambridge-Greenwich Police told CBS 6 News...
Racist graffiti stains North Colonie elementary school
One of North Colonie Central School District's elementary schools, Forts Ferry, was vandalized over the weekend with racist graffiti.
WNYT
Investigators: Granville shelter-in-place order was linked to Kingsbury gun heist
One week after the “theft “of more than two dozen handguns from Calamity Jane’s, a Kingsbury gun shop, the search for those stolen weapons continues. The investigation shifted Thursday night to the eastern-most part of Washington County. Many residents in that area were under a lock down order around dinnertime. They were advised to remain in their homes while authorities conducted a search.
PHOTOS: Warrensburg Annual Halloween Parade
Here they come, flanked by fire trucks and ready to scare. Who's that, marching up Main Street? It's the class of Warrensburg Elementary School, dressed as ghosts, ghouls, dinosaurs and Disney princesses. In the town of Warrensburg, it was a happy Halloween indeed.
