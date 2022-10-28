ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
WRGB

Heightened security: How counties in the Capital Region are ensuring voter safety

In less than a week, the 2022 general election will take place and across the country there has been heightened security for voter safety. According to a CBS news report the U.S. government is warning of a "heightened threat" to the midterm contests, fueled by a rise in domestic violent extremism.
Hot 99.1

Need a Turkey for Thanksgiving in the Capital Region? Be Thankful For This Deal

With Halloween officially in the rear-view window, the next major holiday on the calendar is Thanksgiving. For sports fans, Thanksgiving is a top-tier holiday. You can gather with family and friends, and have an excuse to eat, drink and watch football all day. It's encouraged that you mix a nap into the proceedings at some point, and when it's all over, you can eat the leftovers the next day.
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Mechanicville Police to have extra patrols to ensure a safe Halloween

MECHANICVILLE, NY (WRGB) — Police in Mechanicville say there will be an increased presence in the neighborhood for Monday evening trick-or-treating. Police are reminding those celebrating to take precautions, including costumes with reflective tape. Drivers are also asked to be extra careful with backing out of driveways and driving...
WRGB

Two men charged with stealing 24 catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — Two men from out of state are in custody, accused of stealing a number of catalytic converters in Saratoga Springs. On Saturday, October 29, at approximately 6 a.m., Dispatch received a call from a resident reporting a suspicious vehicle in the area of the Honda dealership on South Broadway in the city of Saratoga Springs. Responding Patrol Division members located a 1991 Chevy van leaving the area matching the description given by the caller heading south on State Route 9 and a vehicle stop was conducted. During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the Virginia license plates on the vehicle did not match to a 1991 Chevy van.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NewsChannel 36

NYSP and NY AG's office investigating fatal crash in Saratoga

GLEN FALLS, N.Y. (WENY)--The New York State Police and the New York State Attorney General’s office are currently investigating a fatal one-car crash that occurred in the village of Glens Falls, NY, on Saturday. On October 29, 2022, at about 10:15 p.m., Troopers were conducting a sobriety checkpoint detail...
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Sobriety check leads to deadly crash in Saratoga County

A stop at a sobriety check point Saturday night ended with a deadly crash. State Police told us this occurred just after 10 p.m. in Moreau. Vincent Mancuso, 23, of Fort Edward stopped at the check point, spoke to an officer, and then sped off. Police say they followed him...
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WRGB

15 years since Jaliek Rainwalker disappeared, with no new leads

GREENWICH, NY (WRGB) — 12-year-old Jaliek Rainwalker was last seen in November 2007 in Greenwich, NY. There has been no sign of Jaliek in the last 15 years. Several years ago, the case itself was reclassified as a probable homicide. Back in 2017, Cambridge-Greenwich Police told CBS 6 News...
GREENWICH, NY
WNYT

Investigators: Granville shelter-in-place order was linked to Kingsbury gun heist

One week after the “theft “of more than two dozen handguns from Calamity Jane’s, a Kingsbury gun shop, the search for those stolen weapons continues. The investigation shifted Thursday night to the eastern-most part of Washington County. Many residents in that area were under a lock down order around dinnertime. They were advised to remain in their homes while authorities conducted a search.
GRANVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Warrensburg Annual Halloween Parade

Here they come, flanked by fire trucks and ready to scare. Who's that, marching up Main Street? It's the class of Warrensburg Elementary School, dressed as ghosts, ghouls, dinosaurs and Disney princesses. In the town of Warrensburg, it was a happy Halloween indeed.
WARRENSBURG, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy