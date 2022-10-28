Read full article on original website
Man shot multiple times in Greenwich Village as Halloween parade wrapped up
The 21-year-old victim was struck on his back and buttocks and was rushed to Bellevue Hospital for treatment.
Free Pet Vaccination Pop-Up a Welcome Surprise for Flatbush Animal Lovers
A free vaccination event for dogs and cats in Flatbush came as a welcome surprise for local pet owners Saturday, some who said the event saved them hundreds of dollars after stumbling on the pop-up out of the blue. Flatbush Cats and KingsCares teamed up to offer the vaccination event...
Toms River holds Halloween parade; deemed world’s second largest
The parade kicked off at 7 p.m. at the Toms River Chopping Centre on Highland Parkway.
Historical home in Norwalk demolished without a permit
Officials say the owners had a permit to do renovations but not tear the house down, which would require review by the historical commission.
Missing woman found on floor of Dunkin’ location in Brooklyn
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A Queens woman who has extreme memory loss and got stuck on the “A” train Saturday was found Monday, barefoot and sitting on the floor of a Dunkin’ location on Eastern Parkway in Brooklyn. A woman noticed Lynda Garraway, 68, and thought she looked like the missing Queens mom of two. After […]
‘Iron Chef’ David Burke to open his first NYC restaurant in nearly three years
Chef David Burke, a prime mover on the culinary scene for decades and an “Iron Chef America” star, has chosen 277 Park Ave. to launch his first New York venture in nearly three years. If it seems that we report on a new office-tower restaurant every week, it’s...
This New York IKEA Location Is Closing for Good Soon
After less than two years since its opening, the IKEA outpost in Queens is closing its doors for good. The Swedish company announced the news on its website and cited "the changing needs of our customers" among the deciding reasons. On December 3, the sprawling space spanning 115,000 square feet will cease to be an IKEA outpost and will leave the massive commercial area in Rego Center to the next bidder. The store opened on January 11, 2021.
The Red Mass is back to bringing Brooklyn’s legal community together
DOWNTOWN BROOKLYN — The Catholic Lawyers Guild and the Columbian Lawyers Association of Brooklyn continued their tradition of hosting the Red Mass on Wednesday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. James in Downtown Brooklyn, where they invited all members of the legal community together for a special prayer. That’s...
Ugg Opens First ‘Feel House’ Pop-Up In Brooklyn
Ugg opened its first Feel House pop-up “dedicated to self-expression,” in the Williamsburg neighborhood in Brooklyn that draws a fashionable crowd. The footwear brand also plans to open two additional Feel House pop-ups in Chengdu, China and Seongsu-dong, Seoul, South Korea. Ugg introduced the Feel House concept as...
Time Is Not Real In New York City
Hello! My name is Reyin Jasmine, I am a full-time content creator and entrepreneur of Rey Of Sunshine hair products and The Jasmine Collective, a social media agency. I’m 21 and not in school and live in New York City. Time is such an abstract thing in New York. It makes absolutely no effing sense; people run their lives by a clock. Which to me is particularly insane, people talk fast, move like the world is about to end, and want to jump to the next thing as soon as possible. Call me crazy?! But, I would love to take a minute, capture a photo, and soak in the moment. Another thing I have realized moving here is that no one in New York has an active Instagram unless you’re in Soho or Noho with the trust fund babies who make their living off of Social Media. I figured out why no one has Social Media here, it’s because everyone moves in a hurry, and no one takes time to capture the city they are in. I get that everyone in New York has an active job but life should not be made based on time because once that happens you then wonder, “where did all that time go?” You look back on the life of the time when you lived in the greatest city in the world and all you can remember is working. How does it feel? Not great I am guessing, but we should all enjoy life because at least we are living it. At least we are healthy and you can read this off your phone!
Is there specific etiquette for where dogs should relieve themselves in NYC?
I am looking after my parents’ dog for a few months while they are traveling. He is normally used to a big suburban yard and walks with large patches of grass. Since he’s been with me in an apartment in midtown Manhattan, he pees/poops on random occasions on walks, which means sometimes it will be on the sidewalk. Of course, I pick it up immediately.
New bakery opens its doors in Mamaroneck
The pastry chef has worked for clients like the Yankees in the past, and continues to grow her business.
3 men slashed outside Halloween party in Brooklyn
Three men were slashed outside a Halloween party in Brooklyn early Monday, police said. The men were attacked on Myrtle Avenue, near Broadway, in Bushwick around midnight.
Home Prices Dropped by Nearly 50% in This Brooklyn Neighborhood This Year
If you're one of the lucky New Yorkers who are currently house shopping in the city, you might want to consider Brooklyn's Fiske Terrace. According to a recent report by PropertyShark, the real estate website, home prices in the highly-coveted Brooklyn neighborhood have exponentially decreased since last year. Fiske Terrace, which is located right below Prospect Park, has long been one of NYC's priciest areas for prospective homeowners, but this year the median home price went down from $1.65 million to $905,000. It is still considered one of NYC's most expensive neighborhoods, but this year, it ranked 45th instead of ninth on the list.
Skeleton crew at work on 7th Street
Set up is underway for the 3rd annual Halloween Mask-Querade today on Seventh Street between Avenue A and First Avenue. East Village restaurateur Ravi DeRossi's Overthrow Hospitality group is once again hosting a Trick-or-Treat Halloween festival for children ages 12 and under from 1-3 p.m.
The Dated Kitchen Features That Homebuyers Always Notice
After they walk through the front door, it’s not uncommon for buyers to make a beeline right to the kitchen — the living room can wait. “The kitchen is the heart of the home,” says New York City real estate agent Carolyn Gagnon. “It’s the gathering spot for family conversations and social catch-ups, so of course it is one of the most important and biggest returns of investment in your home, if done correctly.”
1 Hotel Central Park is a Verdant Manhattan Haven
To craft an oasis of lush greenery within the concrete jungle of Manhattan is no casual feat. One block proximity to the south entrance of splendid Central Park certainly aids in the effort, as does a holistic commitment to biophilic design, yet the city’s hustle and bustle naturally infiltrates this urban retreat. 1 Hotel Central Park represents the best of both New York’s vibrancy and its guests’ desire for sanctuary. A sylvan haven within the beating heart of New York, the luxe hotel’s stunning, three-story living wall exterior – comprised of individually planted pots of English ivy – hints at the environmental ethos within.
Brooklyn Brothers Open Cycling Shop – With a Side of Pizza
Burrowes Brothers Bikes, a new community centered bike shop in Prospect Lefferts Gardens, held its grand opening event on Tuesday night. The multi-purpose shop will sell and repair bikes, hold training classes for all ages, and even offer a takeout pizza kitchen. The Burrowes brothers, Jermaine, Paul and Johann, are...
Disrespect in Fort Greene, Brooklyn
I am writing concerning a grave injustice that is taking place in Fort Greene, Brooklyn. The Department of Transporting (DOT) is building a plaza on Gates Avenue despite the objections of the people most impacted. The Transportation Committee of Community Board 2 also opposes the project, but the DOT is moving forward. Their decision is tyrannical with racial overtones. I have lived in Brooklyn all my life and would never have believed such underhandedness and disregard could take place in 2022.
Harlem Restaurant Week 2022 Presents “The Best Food You Never Had”
Harlem Restaurant Week, presented by Harlem Park to Park in conjunction with Empire State Development, Harlem Community Development Corporation. Incluginf New York Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Uptown Grand Central, will wrap their 13th season with Harlem Restaurant Week: A Guide to the Best Food You’ve Never Had! Starting November 1 through 15, 2022 across Harlem featuring up to 40 restaurants and bars.
