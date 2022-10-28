Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
norwoodnews.org
Bridge & Street Closures, Roadworks & General Transportation Updates for The Bronx from Oct 28 to 2024
Editor’s Note: We’re waiting on details of today’s Halloween closures and will update this story as soon as we receive further details from City officials. Meanwhile, please refer to our article on Open Streets for Halloween Trick or Treat Events, as our latest Out & About listing which includes details of several Halloween events.
Legal Aid Society files lawsuit to stop illegal apartment conversions in NYC
Legal Aid Society filed a lawsuit against the New York City Department of Buildings, the New York State Department of Homes and Community Renewal and landlords of a Brooklyn building after they say illegal apartment layout alterations have been initiated. The Legal Aid Society says these alterations can displace long-term rent-stabilized tenants.
Ex-NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg randomly attacked in Manhattan: NYPD
MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Sarah Feinberg, former president of the New York City Transit Authority, was randomly attacked in Manhattan, police said. Feinberg, 45, was standing at Sixth Avenue and West 21st Street when a man punched her in the face unprovoked, according to the NYPD. Feinberg declined medical attention, police said. The man hasn’t […]
NBC New York
3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon
A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
NY lottery ticket worth $730,026 sold
NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New York is set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO is worth $730,026. It was sold for Saturday’s drawing at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, officials said. The winning […]
cheddar.com
A Whole Lot of Cannabis & Nowhere to Sell: NY Battles Croptober Challenge
King Aswad, co-owner of Claudine Field Apothecary farms, prunes a cannabis plant as fellow co-owner Jasmine Burems speaks during a tour of their farm on October 07, 2022 in Columbia County, New York. NYS Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) made its final stop in its Harvest Tour at Claudine Field Apothecary farms, a Columbia County farm, whose farmers received a Conditional Cultivation license and are one of the first Black farmers in the legal adult-use cannabis industry. Following the passing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021, OCM was created. The office upholds a framework for the production, licensing, packaging, marketing, and sale of cannabis for both medical and adult use in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
6sqft
Lottery opens for 42 affordable units in the South Bronx, from $397/month
Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are now being accepted for 42 affordable units in the Bronx. Located at 740 Brook Avenue in Woodstock, the nine-story mixed-use building offers tenants brand-new residences and a variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, and 100 percent of the area median income, or between $16,183 for a single person and $165,500 for a household of seven, can apply for the apartments which range from $397/month studios to $2,545/month three bedrooms.
norwoodnews.org
“Red-Faced” Bank Robber Charged in Five Area Heists
An unarmed Bronx bank robber who police say was captured earlier this month shortly after a heist on East Fordham Road in Fordham Manor, when a dye pack hidden in some stolen cash exploded and splashed distinctive red ink on the robber’s body and clothes, has now been charged in four similar crimes.
norwoodnews.org
Unionport: Tragic Fatal Fire Claims the Lives of Four People, including Two Children & One Infant
A fatal fire in the Unionport section of the southeast Bronx has claimed the lives of four people, including three children, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said the department was advised of the incident on Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 6.03 a.m. Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a call regarding a residential fire inside 2165 Quimby Avenue.
Former NYC Transit president Sarah Feinberg punched while standing at Chelsea intersection
Sarah Feinberg, former interim NYC Transit president, was randomly attacked while standing at an intersection in Chelsea.
Commercial Observer
Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons
Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
Yahoo!
The factor 'at the base' of homelessness, according to NYC's ex-City Council speaker
In tandem with the migrant crisis, homelessness in New York has skyrocketed in recent months. Nearly 64,000 people occupy the city's homeless shelters, according to the NYC Department of Homeless Services, well over NYC’s 2019 record of 39,365 people. Meanwhile, homelessness has surged in other parts of the country....
New York has the largest population of homeless students in the country
The city of New York has the country's largest population of homeless students, a scary figure that does not include thousands of migrant children. A stock photo depicting homelessness.MattGush / Canvas Pro.
New York Post
Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is
Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building
NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
Bronx subway rider's nose broken by stranger hearing insults 'in his head'
A subway rider’s nose was broken on a Bronx train in an unprovoked assault by a still-at-large rambling man who thought he heard the victim “talking s***” to him.
New York State Police Investigate Huge Crash That Involved 20 Vehicles in Lower Hudson Valley
The morning commute was an absolute nightmare in parts of the lower Hudson Valley Wednesday after over 20 vehicles were involved in what police are saying were a "series of crashes". Investigators say the whole mess started when a tractor-trailer leaked approximately 100 gallons of an unknown liquid substance onto the roadway.
Tour the New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce That Just Won’t Sell
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
brickunderground.com
An affordable housing lottery opens for 41 apartments close to Barclays Center in Brooklyn
Applications are open through the affordable housing lottery for 41 newly constructed apartments at 540 Waverly Ave., a few blocks from Barclays Center and close to Prospect Park. Rents start at $1,119 a month for a studio. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn from $41,315 to $187,330 depending on the size of the household.
NBC New York
Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop
The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
Comments / 2