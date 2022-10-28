ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NBC New York

3 Shot at Busy NYC Intersection in Middle of Afternoon

A corner store in Queens is at the center of a police investigation after three people were shot Sunday afternoon. The sound of gunfire erupted at the busy Jamaica intersection, in proximity to a number of transit stops for the subway, Long Island Rail Road and AirTrain that services John F. Kennedy Airport.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NY lottery ticket worth $730,026 sold

NEWBURGH, NY (PIX11) — A lucky lottery player in New York is set to take home nearly three quarters of a million dollars. A second-prize winning ticket for the New York LOTTO is worth $730,026. It was sold for Saturday’s drawing at Smokes For Less on North Plank Road in Newburgh, officials said. The winning […]
NEWBURGH, NY
cheddar.com

A Whole Lot of Cannabis & Nowhere to Sell: NY Battles Croptober Challenge

King Aswad, co-owner of Claudine Field Apothecary farms, prunes a cannabis plant as fellow co-owner Jasmine Burems speaks during a tour of their farm on October 07, 2022 in Columbia County, New York. NYS Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) made its final stop in its Harvest Tour at Claudine Field Apothecary farms, a Columbia County farm, whose farmers received a Conditional Cultivation license and are one of the first Black farmers in the legal adult-use cannabis industry. Following the passing of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act in March 2021, OCM was created. The office upholds a framework for the production, licensing, packaging, marketing, and sale of cannabis for both medical and adult use in New York. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
6sqft

Lottery opens for 42 affordable units in the South Bronx, from $397/month

Rendering courtesy of the NYC Department of Housing Preservation and Development. Applications are now being accepted for 42 affordable units in the Bronx. Located at 740 Brook Avenue in Woodstock, the nine-story mixed-use building offers tenants brand-new residences and a variety of amenities. New Yorkers earning 30, 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, and 100 percent of the area median income, or between $16,183 for a single person and $165,500 for a household of seven, can apply for the apartments which range from $397/month studios to $2,545/month three bedrooms.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

“Red-Faced” Bank Robber Charged in Five Area Heists

An unarmed Bronx bank robber who police say was captured earlier this month shortly after a heist on East Fordham Road in Fordham Manor, when a dye pack hidden in some stolen cash exploded and splashed distinctive red ink on the robber’s body and clothes, has now been charged in four similar crimes.
BRONX, NY
norwoodnews.org

Unionport: Tragic Fatal Fire Claims the Lives of Four People, including Two Children & One Infant

A fatal fire in the Unionport section of the southeast Bronx has claimed the lives of four people, including three children, police said. An NYPD spokesperson said the department was advised of the incident on Sunday, Oct. 30, at around 6.03 a.m. Officers from the 43rd Precinct responded to a call regarding a residential fire inside 2165 Quimby Avenue.
BRONX, NY
Commercial Observer

Target to Open 140K-SF Bronx Location in Bruckner Commons

Target signed a 139,000-square-foot lease at Bruckner Commons in the Bronx to open a new store in 2025, the landlord announced Thursday. The big-box retailer will operate next to a ShopRite, Marshalls and a Five Below as an anchor tenant of the 510,000-square-foot shopping center at 1948-1998 Bruckner Boulevard owned by Urban Edge Properties, according to the landlord.
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Insane plan for a Times Square casino shows how crooked the whole ‘gaming in NYC’ game is

Gov. Kathy Hochul at Tuesday’s debate reaffirmed her commitment to casinos downstate, no doubt looking forward to a continued avalanche of campaign donations from all the would-be players — no matter that more casinos in the city would be a disaster. How big a (legal) bribe will it take for her to utterly ignore the public interest and sign off on a clip joint in Times Square?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building

NEW YORK, NY – The New York City Police Department is searching for an unidentified black male who attempted to lure a 7-year-old girl inside a Brooklyn apartment building. According to detectives, at around 5:30 pm on Friday, the man approached the young girl and offered her money to ‘perform a sexual act’. The man then exposed himself to the child. The suspect fled the scene and is now being sought by police. The child was physically unharmed during the incident. The post Suspect wanted for luring 7-year-old girl inside NYC apartment building appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Former NYC Transit Boss Sucker Punched Near Subway Stop

The previous head of New York City Transit became the latest victim in the city's growing list of random attacks when a stranger sucker punched the woman last week, police said. According to the NYPD, the unprovoked assault occurred the afternoon of Oct. 20, at the intersection of Avenue of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

