Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seeking New Friends: What Do You Do When You Become Bored With The People In Your Life?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedPittsburgh, PA
Shooting outside Pittsburgh funeral injures at least 6Deccan HeraldPittsburgh, PA
Hempfield Area HS to Raise Money for Pediatric Cancer ResearchAlex's Lemonade StandWestmoreland County, PA
Pennsylvania Elections: 2022Dayana SabatinPennsylvania State
Walmart Location Unexpectedly ClosingJoel EisenbergPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Man shot dead by state police during incident in Allegheny County
A man is dead after being shot by state police in Allegheny County Monday morning. State police said troopers responded to an incident along Shamrock Lane in Fawn Township. Police said the man presented a firearm and failed to obey commands from authorities. The man succumbed to his injuries. State...
2 charged in shooting that injured 6 outside Pittsburgh funeral
Two people have been charged in a shooting that injured six people, one critically, outside a Pittsburgh church where a funeral was being held, authorities said.
Officials find gun in river matching description of firearm used in Brighton Heights shooting
MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Officials have found the gun that was thrown off the McKees Rocks Bridge, which they say matches the description of the one used in the funeral shooting in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood that left six people injured. According to Pittsburgh police, detectives, fugitive apprehension...
Investigators: 2 people flown to hospital after motorcycle, vehicle crash in Fayette County
CONNELLSVILLE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were flown to a hospital after a motorcycle and vehicle crash in Fayette County, investigators say. Dispatchers say police, medics and firefighters were called to the intersection of West Blake Avenue and Route 119 (Memorial Boulevard) in Connellsville Township at around 2:37 p.m. on Saturday.
At least 1 person hospitalized after a motorcycle, vehicle accident in Overbook
OVERBROOK, Pa. — At least one person has been hospitalized after a motorcycle and vehicle accident in Allegheny County. Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to Library Road and Tariff Street in Overbrook at around 7:02 p.m. The status of the victim is unknown at...
Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino
PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
wtae.com
Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday
Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
Pittsburgh shooting: 2 teens charged in connection to incident outside church
PITTSBURGH — Two teenagers were charged after a shooting at a funeral outside a church in Pittsburgh on Friday. Shawn Davis, 19, and Hezekiah Nixon, 16, were charged Saturday, according to WPXI-TV. Nixon is charged with one count each of criminal conspiracy attempt homicide and aggravated assault, four counts...
wtae.com
Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
2 suspects detained in connection to shooting at Pittsburgh funeral
PITTSBURGH — Two suspects have been detained as “people of interest” after a shooting at a funeral in Pittsburgh on Friday, authorities said. According to a news release from the Pittsburgh Public Safety Department, the suspects were detained late Friday. The shooting happened outside the Destiny of...
Vehicle destroyed in Belle Vernon after crashing, catching fire
BELLE VERNON, Pa. — A car was destroyed after it caught fire in Belle Vernon on Sunday. A member of the Rostraver Central Fire Department said the fire happened on the 1300 block of Rostraver Road in Belle Vernon. The department shared photos of the fire early Sunday morning...
House fire in Wilkinsburg claims the lives of two children
Two young children are dead after an early morning fire in Wilkinsburg. Pittsburgh Public Safety says they were notified of the fire around 1:40 Saturday morning.
wtae.com
Two die in Wilkinsburg house fire
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Two people died after they were trapped inside a Wilkinsburg home during a fire early Saturday morning, according to Pittsburgh's fire chief. "They were removed (from the home) and taken to the hospital," said Darryl Jones, chief of the City of Pittsburgh Fire Bureau. "Unfortunately neither one of them survived."
3 people shot overnight in Pa. neighborhood: reports
Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. PIttsburgh police arrived at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds.
Pittsburgh police searching for missing 13-year-old boy
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy. Authorities say that Antonio Toliver was last seen Friday night at around 10:45 p.m. near Allegheny Commons. Toliver was last seen wearing a blue and white zip-up hoodie with a black Tasmanian devil design and was last seen...
Four people shot in short period of time around Pittsburgh
The increase in gun violence around the city continued on Thursday evening. Pittsburgh Police say three people were shot in the Spring Hill area around 11:55 p.m.
School bus involved in crash in Wilkinsburg
WILKINSBURG, Pa — A school bus appears to have been involved in a crash in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny Couty dispatchers say police, fire and medics were sent to Wood Street at around 3:40 p.m. A car appears to have crashed into a pole near the bus. Chopper 11 also observed...
wtae.com
Video from funeral service as shots are fired in Brighton Heights
PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said multiple shots were fired in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood late Friday morning. A source told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the gunfire happened while a funeral service was underway. A service was being held at Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road, with...
wtae.com
Brighton Heights shooting: What we know
PITTSBURGH — Gunshots rang out in Brighton Heights Friday afternoon, sending six people to the hospital, one of them critically. The shooting happened outside a church on Brighton Road where a funeral service was happening. Here's what we know. Pittsburgh police received a ShotSpotter alert at 12:04 p.m. in...
Driver injured when car crashes into Pittsburgh building
One person was injured this morning when a vehicle into a building in the city of Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the news station said. KDKA’s crews...
Comments / 0