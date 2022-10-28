ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Charges filed against 90-year-old Pittsburgh woman for alleged theft at casino

PITTSBURGH — Theft charges have been filed against a 90-year-old woman for allegedly taking money and a voucher out of a man’s wallet Sunday at Rivers Casino. According to the complaint, Norma Buchwach of Pittsburgh allegedly picked up a wallet that was accidentally left on the seat of a slot machine and took $1,000 cash and a voucher worth $305. She then allegedly left the wallet in a bus lobby bathroom before leaving the casino. Another patron turned the wallet in to security.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Detectives, river rescue locate firearm matching description of gun used in North Side shooting Friday

Pittsburgh detectives along with the assistance of Pittsburgh River Rescue located a firearm this morning matching the description of the firearm used Friday in the shooting outside of the Destiny of Faith Church in the Brighton Heights neighborhood of the city. The firearm was discovered to have one bullet in the chamber still upon recovery and was reported stolen out of Shaler Township in Allegheny County.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Woman carjacked after pot of soup spills in her SUV in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A criminal complaint reveals two men are facing charges after a woman was carjacked in Penn Hills on Sunday. Tyreon Williams, 20, of Braddock, and Jewell Thompson, 19, of Brownsville, were being held in the Allegheny County Jail on Monday morning. Police said the incident...
PENN HILLS, PA
wtae.com

Two die in Wilkinsburg house fire

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Two people died after they were trapped inside a Wilkinsburg home during a fire early Saturday morning, according to Pittsburgh's fire chief. "They were removed (from the home) and taken to the hospital," said Darryl Jones, chief of the City of Pittsburgh Fire Bureau. "Unfortunately neither one of them survived."
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

3 people shot overnight in Pa. neighborhood: reports

Three people were injured in a shooting late Thursday night in Pittsburgh’s Spring Hill neighborhood, according to reports from KDKA and WPXI. PIttsburgh police arrived at an apartment complex in the 100 block of Rhine Place around 11:55 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 34 rounds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

School bus involved in crash in Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa — A school bus appears to have been involved in a crash in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny Couty dispatchers say police, fire and medics were sent to Wood Street at around 3:40 p.m. A car appears to have crashed into a pole near the bus. Chopper 11 also observed...
WILKINSBURG, PA
wtae.com

Video from funeral service as shots are fired in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police said multiple shots were fired in the city's Brighton Heights neighborhood late Friday morning. A source told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that the gunfire happened while a funeral service was underway. A service was being held at Destiny of Faith Church on Brighton Road, with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Brighton Heights shooting: What we know

PITTSBURGH — Gunshots rang out in Brighton Heights Friday afternoon, sending six people to the hospital, one of them critically. The shooting happened outside a church on Brighton Road where a funeral service was happening. Here's what we know. Pittsburgh police received a ShotSpotter alert at 12:04 p.m. in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Driver injured when car crashes into Pittsburgh building

One person was injured this morning when a vehicle into a building in the city of Pittsburgh, according to a story from KDKA. The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m., near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Churchland Street in the city’s Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar neighborhood, the news station said. KDKA’s crews...
PITTSBURGH, PA

