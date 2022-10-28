ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk, CT

New Haven Independent

Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard

Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
NEW HAVEN, CT
milfordmirror.com

Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?

MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
MILFORD, CT
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT

The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
WESTPORT, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Harrison

A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
HARRISON, NY
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded

2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
ANSONIA, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

A Wall Street train station? ConnDOT says no.

NORWALK, Conn. — In an opinion five years in the making, the Connecticut Department of Transportation recommends against creating a Wall Street train station. Last week, the State released ConnDOT’s 104-page report, funded in 2017 by a $250,000 State grant. The report was completed in July but City officials met with ConnDOT for a final discussion Oct. 21, according to a PowerPoint presentation provided to NancyOnNorwalk by Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Norwalk schools administrator says Latino award a 'tribute' to his parents

NORWALK — James Martinez thinks he has “the best job in the world” as education administrator for counseling and social services for the city's public schools. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents recently recognized his work with the Latino Administrator of the Year award, but for Martinez, the recognition had more meaning than just a career achievement.
NORWALK, CT
Daily Voice

Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes

A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
STRATFORD, CT
FOX 61

Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island

MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
MILFORD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
STRATFORD, CT

