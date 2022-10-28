Read full article on original website
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
ctexaminer.com
As Stamford Bocce League Looks to the Future as Contract for Scalzi Park Set to Expire Oct. 31
It’s an ancient game loved for its simplicity, friendly competition, and openness to all. It has been documented in a painting found inside an Egyptian tomb dating to 5200 B.C., though it may have been around before that. The game appears to have spread from Egypt to Palestine and...
Lessons Lurk In The Graveyard
Martha Townsend was laid to rest in Grove Street Cemetery 225 years ago this fall — becoming the first person to be interred in downtown’s foliage-dappled, history-rich burial ground. Since then, thousands of notable New Haveners have joined her. They have left behind wisdom of the ages that...
milfordmirror.com
Milford prides itself on its shore, but how much of it is public?
MILFORD — Milford has 17.5 miles of coastline made up of public beaches, private homes, docks, and more, but just how much of it is accessible to the general public?. According to Jeremy Grant, director of open spaces, the answer is just about all of it. "There are about...
wiltonbulletin.com
Two Connecticut school districts among top 50 in the nation, according to a new Niche report
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Two Connecticut school districts were named among the 50 best in the U.S., according to Niche's newly released report titled "2023 Best School Districts in America." Westport School District was named the best school district in all of Connecticut,...
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Westport, CT
The town of Westport, Connecticut lies in the southernmost part of the state along the Long Island Sound. Lovingly nicknamed “WePo,” Westport is known within popular culture as a “creative heaven” due to the inspiring arts district as well as the city’s history as a temporary home for F. Scott Fitzgerald and other historical visionaries.
Amtrak will begin building new, faster CT River Bridge in 2024
The fix will cut commute times on Amtrak's Northeast Corridor at Connecticut River Bridge, which has become a chokepoint in recent years.
Man Charged With Taking Pictures Under Woman's Skirt On Train In Harrison
A Fairfield County man was indicted for taking photographs underneath a woman's skirt on a train in Westchester County. On Friday, Sept. 23, around 11:27 p.m., 67-year-old Majid Hedayati of Riverside allegedly used his cellphone to take pictures under a victim's skirt while sitting across from her on a Metro-North train that was traveling from Harrison to New York City, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam Rocah announced on Monday, Oct. 31.
Tour the New England Mansion Ivana Trump Won in the Divorce That Just Won’t Sell
It's a stunning, 20,000-square-foot waterfront estate in Greenwich, Connecticut, perched on its own semi-private peninsula, so why won't it sell? The current owners have been trying to sell it since 2014, and after being pulled off the market for a bit, it's back at almost half the price. The current...
wiltonbulletin.com
Annabelle leaves home: Seeking the supernatural in CT at the Warren's Paracon
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Thousands of people lined up for the chance to see the infamous Annabelle doll during The Warren's Seekers of the Supernatural Paracon in Mohegan Sun on Saturday. The doll was investigated by Ed and Lorraine Warren, who said there...
City officials unveil plans for Square 10 at site of former New Haven Coliseum
The New Haven Veterans Memorial Coliseum was demolished 15 years ago. Since then, the corner of South Orange and George streets has been vacant, with most of the three-and-a-half acres used for public parking.
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Emmett O’Brien School Flooded
2022-10-29@10:50am–#Ansonia CT– Emmett O’Brien Technical School on Prindle Avenue suffered serious damage to the shop area, cafeteria, and multiple classrooms according to multiple radio reports. If your child attends there you may want to check to see if is open on Monday. Power and water to the school have been turned off and cleaning up is underway.
A Wall Street train station? ConnDOT says no.
NORWALK, Conn. — In an opinion five years in the making, the Connecticut Department of Transportation recommends against creating a Wall Street train station. Last week, the State released ConnDOT’s 104-page report, funded in 2017 by a $250,000 State grant. The report was completed in July but City officials met with ConnDOT for a final discussion Oct. 21, according to a PowerPoint presentation provided to NancyOnNorwalk by Norwalk Chief of Economic and Community Development Jessica Vonashek.
darientimes.com
Norwalk schools administrator says Latino award a 'tribute' to his parents
NORWALK — James Martinez thinks he has “the best job in the world” as education administrator for counseling and social services for the city's public schools. The Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents recently recognized his work with the Latino Administrator of the Year award, but for Martinez, the recognition had more meaning than just a career achievement.
Mayor Elicker: One person dies from drag racing incident in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A person died Sunday while involved in a drag racing incident in New Haven, according to Mayor Justin Elicker. Elicker said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in front of the Mobil gas station on Sargent Drive. “It appears there were multiple cars that were drag racing, and the cars […]
Powerball reaches $1 billion with Connecticut residents hoping to win big
PROSPECT, Conn. — Are you feeling lucky?. The Powerball Jackpot is now up to $1 billion. It's the second time in Powerball history the prize has been this high ahead of Monday night's drawing. It's a chance that could pay off big time. Abdoul Hamid is the owner of...
Full buses, half-empty trains and wider (barely) airline seats…
Full buses, half-empty trains, wider airline seats and other items of transportation interest from land, sea and air.
Stratford Pizzeria Known For 'Garage-Fired' Pies Permanently Closes
A Fairfield County pizzeria has permanently closed. PizzaCo Stratford officially closed as of Wednesday, Oct. 26, the owners announced. "It is with great sadness that we announce the closing of our location here in Stratford," the owners said in the announcement, adding that they appreciate the guests and employees for their support over the years.
Message in a bottle from 1980s found on Charles Island
MILFORD, Conn. — A message in a bottle left by a family visiting Connecticut's shoreline nearly 40 years ago has been unearthed, and now the search is on to find the family who wrote it. The 38-year-old artifact was found buried at Charles Island, a part of Silver Sands...
sheltonherald.com
Stratford's Danny's Drive-In closed amid sale and uncertain future
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. For 87 years, Danny's Drive-In has been a Connecticut institution, serving up burgers, hot dogs and milkshakes that evoke memories of car hops on skates rolling up car-side with the windows down and a cool summer breeze hanging nearby.
News 12
Stamford’s Day of the Dead Parade a chance to celebrate lost loved ones
Through the beauty of flowers and specialized bread, Pilar Pelaez and the Latino Foundation of Stamford are preparing for Dia de los Muertos at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Stamford. "Even if it's not your religion it doesn't matter, we're open to anyone that wants to come share this tradition,"...
