Herbert T. Burke
ELIZABETHTOWN | Herbert T. Burke passed away Oct. 27, 2022, at Essex Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare, Elizabethtown, N.Y. He was 83 years old. Herbert was predeceased by his wife, Ellen Burke; his parents, William and Ella Burke; four brothers and two sisters. Herbert is survived by his brothers Bruce, Tom, and Bob, along with nieces and nephews.
Joyce Donaldson
SCHROON LAKE | Joyce Donaldson 91, passed away Oct. 27, 2022, at the Elizabethtown Community Hospital. She was a lifelong resident of Schroon Lake. There were no services, at Joyce’s request. Arrangements were under the direction of the Edward L. Kelly Funeral Home, 1019 US Rte. 9, Schroon Lake.
Teacher shortage lands early jobs for local college students
PLATTSBURGH | Mara Ryan still can’t believe she started her first full-time teaching job almost a year before graduating from SUNY Plattsburgh. “Saying that I was surprised when I was offered a job before graduation is an understatement. I still can’t believe it,” said the Altona resident, who works as a first-grade special education teacher at Davis Elementary School in Malone.
North Country Youth Soccer Program finds a winter home
PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh YMCA is teaming up with Adirondack Coast Sports to provide a temporary venue for indoor field sports this winter. The gymnasium of the former CVPH Wellness Center – and future home of the YMCA – will be transformed into a temporary, turfed indoor field for youth and adult sports programming for the 2022-2023 winter season.
Blair family recognized with federal applause
Decades later, eight brothers honored for service and sacrifice. PLATTSBURGH | Just before the Oct. 1 North Country Honor Flights to Washington, D.C. memorials, organizers learned one family’s incredible legacy of patriotic service was never formally recognized. Decades later, on Oct. 28, federal, state and local leaders gathered with...
Giuseppe's Pizza Shop to upgrade size with relocation
PLATTSBURGH | Giuseppe’s Pizza Shop is a well-known restaurant in Plattsburgh. Silvio Amaya has owned Giuseppe’s for the past 15 years but first started at the restaurant 25 years ago. He is now getting ready to take the restaurant on a new venture. “I think it’s time to...
Plattsburgh man remains jailed on new charges
PLATTSBURGH | Just days after being jailed on contempt charges, a Plattsburgh man is now facing new felony and misdemeanor allegations. New York State Police most recently arrested Simon L. Conroy Oct. 30 in connection with a fraudulently cashed check. Police said on Oct. 25, troopers were called to Conroy...
Red Storm boys, Chief girls win CVAC championship meets
NORTH ELBA | The regular season champions held their form in the CVAC cross country championships Oct. 29, with the Saranac Lake boys and Saranac Central girls winning their respective races on the Mt. VanHoevenburg course. Sam Ash and Jake Kollmer led the Red Storm to the team title, with...
Bombers top Hornets in five as sectional picture is set
LAKE PLACID | Peru and Lake Placid will enter the Section VII volleyball playoffs this week with their own forms of momentum. The Nighthawks claimed the CVAC regular season title with a perfect 16-0 record, while the Blue Bombers have scored key wins in the second half of the season over Class D rival Northern Adirondack, Tri-Lakes rival Saranac Lake, and most recently a five set win over PHS to cap the 2022 regular season.
WIC families form closer bonds with food, one another
Essex Co. WIC ‘n Pick helps families stay healthy and learn outside. WESTPORT | Emily French peels the outer layer off of a ground cherry and hands it to a little girl named Meadow. “We're going to break this open and you can eat it,” French says. “The bigger...
Football sectional finals set
PLATTSBURGH | The Section VII football championships will be held this weekend at Plattsburgh High School, as a pair of semifinal games helped determine who will play for the trophies. Class B. The second-seed Beekmantown Eagles advanced to the Class B sectional final with a 55-28 win over third-seed Plattsburgh...
