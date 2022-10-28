LAKE PLACID | Peru and Lake Placid will enter the Section VII volleyball playoffs this week with their own forms of momentum. The Nighthawks claimed the CVAC regular season title with a perfect 16-0 record, while the Blue Bombers have scored key wins in the second half of the season over Class D rival Northern Adirondack, Tri-Lakes rival Saranac Lake, and most recently a five set win over PHS to cap the 2022 regular season.

