Lexington, KY

fox56news.com

Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck in street

A Lexington wreck took an unexpected turn on Saturday. Curbside Bar hit by truck and trailer following wreck
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Reverse trick-or-treating held at Kentucky Children’s Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Patients at Kentucky Children's Hospital celebrated Halloween with the return of a staff favorite event. Patients had the chance to enjoy the reverse trick-or-treat event, where student and staff groups from across campus visited each patient to hand out candy and treats.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Crowd management specialist breaks down tragedy in Seoul

Crowd management specialist and UK alum Paul Wertheimer breaks down large crowd safety following Seoul tragedy.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington native creates custom sneakers for horses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The world’s first custom sneakers for horses are here, and they’re called “Horse Kicks.”. For far too long horses have only been fitted for traditional, run-of-the-mill horseshoes, this new product changes that. Created by a Lexington native, Marcus Floyd turns hyped human sneakers into footwear for equine athletes.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Funeral homes could be required to start posting prices online

Funerals can be pricey, but a new federal rule could make it easier for people to manage those costs. The Federal Trade Commission is considering changes to the so-called 'Funeral Rule', which controls where and how prices are listed. Funeral homes could be required to start posting prices online.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Louisville CBP officers seize $2.5 million in counterfeit jewelry

The 2,074 pieces of jewelry were worth an estimated $2.51 million, had they been genuine.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Sherri Mosley & Katie Whaley with the Lexington Country Club

Sherri Mosley & Katie Whaley with the Lexington Country Club
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Breeders' Cup Classic field set at post position draw

Breeders' Cup Classic field set at post position draw. Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland Race Course.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Man sentenced for sports cards stealing spree in Lexington, other states

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Tennessee man has been sentenced following a sports cards stealing spree across four states. Jason L. Cates, 38, burglarized businesses and stole thousands of dollars worth of sports cards in Kentucky, Tennessee, Michigan, and Georgia from Aug. 19, 2021, to Oct. 14, 2021, according to his plea agreement.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Google Personal Info

Rich DeMuro explains how to use a new Google tool that helps you remove personal information from search results.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

BHG’s newest Drake’s location opening soon on Leestown Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Bluegrass Hospitality Group’s latest venture is opening soon in Lexington. BHG, known for its management of restaurants such as Malone’s, Malone’s Prime Events & Receptions, Harry’s, Drake’s, Aqua Sushi, and OBC Kitchen is set to open its third Drake’s location in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Lexington police trying to identify construction site thief

Lexington police said the man caught on camera after breaking into a vacant Nandino Boulevard building knew what he was after.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky students go for world record

Students at Stopher Elementary went for the cereal box dominoes world record.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Morning weather forecast: 10/31/22

Morning weather forecast: 10/31/22
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

1 dead, 4 airlifted in Knox County crash

KSP confirmed four individuals were flown to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for their injuries sustained from the collision. One female from Oregon was pronounced deceased.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side

CPD: Up to 14 people wounded in drive-by shooting on West Side. Detectives continue to canvass the area for evidence.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Fayette County fighting to retain teachers

Fayette County Public Schools introducing "Grow Your Own" to help retain and recruit teachers.
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

New Head Start center planned for east end of Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Congressman Andy Barr joined mayor Linda Gorton and others to announce a $3 million grant for a new Head Start center planned for the east end neighborhood. The center will feature five early childhood classrooms for children to get an early start on education before kindergarten.
LEXINGTON, KY

