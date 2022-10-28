Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenOhio State
Kick off the Holidays, with November 4th First Friday! 50 things we love about downtown Dayton, Ohio.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
3 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Who The Hell Is To Blame For Sky High Grocery Bills?DONNA STERLINGDayton, OH
Attention: All Artist with a heart for the City. Dayton, Ohio is looking for artists to create a Memorial.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Related
dayton.com
Brain Lumber’s owner has deep roots to one of Springfield’s oldest businesses
Owner of 154-year-old business: “We want to stay an old-school hardware and lumber store.”. Brant Cornelison appreciates the history of Brain Lumber and is himself part of it. One of Springfield’s oldest businesses is celebrating its 154th year, and Cornelison is making plans to return it to its former...
Hauntfest on Fifth takes over Oregon District
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The biggest Halloween party in the Miami Valley happened in the Oregon District. Thousands of people were expected to put on their best costumes to come out to Hauntfest to see what’s lurking on Fifth Street. “You see a lot of interesting characters around here in Dayton, yeah, you never know […]
Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating
Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
dayton.com
10 of Dayton’s famous urban legends and ghostly tales
We’ve all heard urban legends, and through the years the Dayton Daily News has written about some of these when asked to look into them by readers. Some even have a grain of truth to them, having originated in a news story or in some forgotten corner of history. Here’s a look at some stories that have become Dayton legends:
Superintendent: Swatting incident at Middletown High School Sunday evening
Middletown High School experienced a "threat of violence" Sunday evening, according to a statement from Superintendent Marlon Styles, Jr. Police said the threat was a swatting incident.
abandonedway.com
Forest Fair Village Mall in Ohio – 35+ Pictures
Forest Fair Mall opened in 1989 with upscale anchors that included Bonwit Teller, B. Altman, Parisian, and Sakowitz. It also included Bigg’s and Elder-Beerman as anchor stores. It consisted of 1.5 million square feet; the third largest mall in the US at the time. By the mid 1990s, all of the high-end stores left the mall (B. Altman and Sakowitz ended up going out of business altogether).
wymt.com
NKY thrift store receives 1935 Academy Award statue from mystery donor
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A valuable relic of Hollywood’s past made its way to a thrift store in Northern Kentucky. Be Concerned is a food pantry on Pike Street in Covington. Founded it 1968, it also houses a thrift store that accepts donated items to helps support the nonprofit’s pantry programs.
daytonlocal.com
The story behind Frankenstein’s Castle at Hills & Dales
Closed in 1967, mysterious tales about the tower at Hills & Dales still persist, but what is the real story?. All types of sensational stories and mysterious tales have circulated the Miami Valley concerning this now permanently sealed tower. Did Frankenstein really live there? Obviously not. But do ghostly figures haunt the tower? Who is the lady in the black robe? And are there really ghostly silhouettes charred into those three-foot thick stone walls?
daytonlocal.com
Lebanon Ohio Trick or Treat
The City of Lebanon Trick-or-Treat is October 31, 2022 from 5:30 PM-7:30 PM. The City of Lebanon’s Trick-or-Treat activities are scheduled for October 31 each year, rain or shine. Here are some helpful guidelines to make this year’s event a fun and safe one:. Go only to well-lit...
wnewsj.com
Clinton County History Center garners state award
The Clinton County History Center was recently presented with a History Outreach Award in the category of Public Programming by the Ohio Local History Alliance during their annual meeting in October. The award is for “an outstanding contribution to the field of local history in the category of public programming.”...
New documentary highlights 'The Uncle Al Show' and its lasting legacy
'The Uncle Al Show' is one of the most iconic TV shows in the history of Cincinnati television. For the first time, WCPO 9 looks back on what the show meant to thousands.
Crews respond to a fire in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — Crews in Tipp City responded to reports of a fire late Sunday afternoon. >>Crews respond to reported water rescue at Great Miami River near Welcome Stadium. Fire crews from the Tipp City Fire & Emergency Services were dispatched at 3:57 p.m. at 890 E. Ginghamsburg Road, a Tipp City Fire spokesperson said.
WLWT 5
Middletown High School becomes latest target of swatting incident
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Middletown High School has become the latest target of a swatting incident. On Sunday evening, Middletown Superintendent Marlon Styles Jr. sent out a statement to parents stating that Middletown High School had been alerted to a threat made against the school and police had determined that the threat was a swatting incident.
dayton.com
Best of Dayton: Announcing the winners for 2022!
Again this year, the Dayton Daily News and Dayton.com have looked to the community in the area’s original reader’s choice awards. The contest featured 179 matchups, with dozens of new ones featured in nine categories. Click the links below to view the winners by category. Here are some...
wvxu.org
Rare artifact from the Golden Age of Hollywood discovered in Covington food pantry
Before becoming the executive director of the Be Concerned food pantry in Covington, Andy Brunsman was a student at Mount St. Joseph University. In one of his film classes, he watched the 1934 film It Happened One Night starring Claudette Colbert and Clark Gable. The movie didn't make a noticeable impression on him at the time, but the film that swept the 7th Academy Awards and took home Best Picture in 1935 would re-enter his life in an unusual way.
Queen City News anchor once starred in ‘kitschy little horror film’
More than 30 years ago, he starred in a horror movie with something of a cult following.
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
sciotopost.com
Columbus – Great Southern Mall, Ollies Not Affected by Fire
COLUMBUS – A Viral video showed smoke rising from a Columbus South High Ollies last night but, that wasn’t the complete facts. The video showed a large plum of black smoke over the Great Southern Shopping center located on South High just north of 270, but it wasn’t the strip mall that was on fire.
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
Comments / 0