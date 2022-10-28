ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Related
ClutchPoints

‘He shouldn’t be in the league’: Dennis Smith Jr. sounds off on doubters after outlasting Stephen Curry, Warriors

The Charlotte Hornets defeated the Golden State Warriors in a nail bitter to secure their first home win, 120-113. It may have taken overtime to get the job done against a team led by the greatest shooter ever in Steph Curry, but it was an impressive win by this young group. The Hornets are now 3-3 on the season after dropping their last two games on the road to the New York Knicks and Orlando Magic. They would not have secured the win if it was not for Dennis Smith Jr. though. He finished with 13 points, eight assists, and nine rebounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
silverscreenandroll.com

LeBron and Russ believe Anthony Davis needs to get his mind right with his injury issues

Prior to the 2022-23 season, Anthony Davis set a goal of playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. It wasn’t exactly a realistic goal, not just because of Davis’ injury history, but also because stars don’t usually play in that many games. When a team has postseason aspirations, it behooves the coaching staff to manage their best players' minutes and games played, a sentiment Darvin Ham expressed during training camp.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
CHICAGO, IL
KENS 5

Spurs announce team has waived guard Joshua Primo

SAN ANTONIO — In a stunning announcement, the San Antonio Spurs have waived guard Joshua Primo Friday evening. The team did not give a reason for the move but Spurs CEO RC Buford made the following statement. “It is our hope that, in the long run, this decision will...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5

Spurs 107, Timberwolves 98: What they said after the game

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs picked up their second-straight win, beating the Minnesota Timberwolves, 107-98. The Spurs are 2-1 against the Wolves this season. Keldon Johnson had 25 points and six rebounds to lead the team while Doug McDermott added 23 points off the bench. Tre Jones finished with 10 points, and Keita Bates-Diop recorded 18 points.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Yardbarker

Shorthanded Bulls Fall to Sixers, 114-109

The Chicago Bulls were without two key players, Ayo Dosunmu and Andre Drummond, as they hosted the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Both teams came off back-to-back games as they squared off at the United Center. After starting slow in the first half, the Bulls made it enjoyable until the last...
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Keys to the Game - Bulls vs 76ers (10.29.22)

The Chicago Bulls (3-3) return home to the United Center to take on the Philadelphia 76ers (2-4) in the first of four games slated between the two this season. Tonight is also the second game of a back-to-back set for both Chicago and Philadelphia. The Bulls came up five points short to the Spurs in San Antonio last night, 129-124, while the 76ers visited Toronto and knocked-off the Raptors, 112-90, without the help of All-NBA center Joel Embiid.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Utah plays Memphis, looks for 4th straight home win

Memphis Grizzlies (4-2, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (5-2, third in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah hosts Memphis trying to extend its three-game home winning streak. Utah finished 33-19 in Western Conference games and 29-12 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Jazz gave up 104.7...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Andre Drummond (shoulder) questionable for Bulls on Saturday

Chicago Bulls forward/center Andre Drummond is considered questionable to play Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Drummond is dealign with a strain in his left shoulder. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Saturday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Justin Fields Made Wrong Read on Bears Bad 2-Point Conversion

Justin Fields made wrong read on busted 2-pt try originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears did well to fight back from a 28-7 deficit to give themselves an opportunity to pull within three points of the Cowboys with a touchdown partway through the third quarter. They showed resilience to keep soldiering on when other teams may have packed it in at halftime. But both the Bears’ comeback trail and Justin Fields were squashed on the team’s two-point try following that third-quarter score.
CHICAGO, IL

