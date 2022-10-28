ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, SC

live5news.com

West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Caroline's Aloha Bar in West Ashley closing after nearly 20 years

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCIV) — Caroline's Aloha Bar announced Friday it will be closing in November, after nearly two decades of business. "Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 Amazing years! We’ve appreciated your continued support over these years!" owners said in a Facebook post Friday. The...
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston County fire leaves 2 displaced

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family of two is without a home after a Saturday afternoon fire in the Hollywood area, according to the American Red Cross. The fire happened at a home on Dixie Plantation Road, and it caused damage to the house. It left two people in need...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

How to stay safe during Halloween night in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Halloween is officially here. While Monday night is supposed to be about picking up candy and having fun wearing costumes, the Charleston Police Department says they want to make sure Halloween is safe too. Some of the biggest measures Charleston Police are taking will be...
CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
COLUMBIA, SC
live5news.com

Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville. Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m. A car ended up flipping over in the crash. The details of the...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire officials are warning anyone who bought kerosene at Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree to not use it for serious safety reasons. Both the Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department said they received information that the kerosene sold at the store is contaminated. This specifically applies to kerosene sold since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
KINGSTREE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Red Cross assisting 6 after Moncks Corner fire

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family in Moncks Corner after a fire damaged their home on Moss Grove Drive. According to the American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family of six following a house fire that happened Saturday morning. Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
MONCKS CORNER, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Deputies release checklist for safe trick-or-treating

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As children prepare for trick-or-treating, law enforcement officials across the state are hoping families will take precautions to avoid unintended scares on Halloween. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says registered sex offenders who are currently on probation or parole are not allowed to participate in trick-or-treating...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Ladles Soups West Ashley announces closing date

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Thursday November third Ladles in West Ashley will be closing it's doors for the last time. The Charleston soup company also has locations in James Island, Knightsville, Downtown, and Kill Devils Hill in North Carolina. With over 400 soup recipes that rotate...
CHARLESTON, SC
viatravelers.com

11 Best Museums in Charleston, South Carolina, to Visit

Charleston, South Carolina, is honestly one of the most beautiful cities in America – hence why I write about it a ton. And today, we look at the best museums in Charleston, South Carolina. Let’s learn more about Charleston and its history. The city of Charleston, South Carolina,...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot. Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning. “Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Red Cross aids family following Hollywood fire

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) –  The American Red Cross is assisting a family in Hollywood after a fire damaged their home on Dixie Plantation Road. According to the American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family following a house fire that happened Saturday. Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate needs such as food, […]
HOLLYWOOD, SC

