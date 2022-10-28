Read full article on original website
Lidl Announces Opening Of Store In North Charleston, South CarolinaBryan DijkhuizenNorth Charleston, SC
Major discount supermarket chain opens another new store in South CarolinaKristen WaltersNorth Charleston, SC
This South Carolina Bridge Was Named One of the World’s Most Beautiful Elevated WalkwaysKennardo G. JamesNorth Charleston, SC
SC Residents Have an Opportunity To Be on the Big Screen With This Movie StarKennardo G. JamesCharleston, SC
DDSN Announces October Commission Meeting and Listening SessionPJ@SCDDSNSummerville, SC
live5news.com
West Ashley bar and grill to close after 18 years
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCSC) - A bar and grill in the Avondale community will open its doors for the last time on Saturday, Nov. 12. Caroline’s Aloha Bar made the announcement on their Facebook page Friday afternoon. “Thank you times a million Charleston for 18 amazing years!” the post...
abcnews4.com
live5news.com
abcnews4.com
How to stay safe during Halloween night in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Halloween is officially here. While Monday night is supposed to be about picking up candy and having fun wearing costumes, the Charleston Police Department says they want to make sure Halloween is safe too. Some of the biggest measures Charleston Police are taking will be...
abcnews4.com
Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey to Kick off Statewide Tour in Florence on Tuesday
Florence, S.C. (WCIV) — On Tuesday, Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham and Lieutenant Governor nominee Tally Casey will kick off their "Countdown to Freedom" Tour. The tour will include stops in several cities across the state, starting in Florence on November 1 and ending in Charleston on November...
abcnews4.com
SC woman wins $300,000 on lottery scratch-off on the way to Walmart
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WPDE) — A South Carolina woman's trip to Walmart turned into a trip to Columbia when she won $300,000 on a scratch-off. The Lowcountry woman said instead of going shopping she was going to Columbia to cash in her winning ticket. But first, she went home to get her husband.
abcnews4.com
Superheroes all around: MPPD's SWAT team rappels from children's hospital for Halloween
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Mount Pleasant Police's SWAT team kept a loved tradition alive last Friday by rappelling from the roof of the MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children's Hospital. The special display was to bring a smile to the patients there this Halloween. "It has come to be one of...
live5news.com
Car flipped upside down after Summerville crash
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - A portion of Central Avenue was shut down after a crash Friday night in Summerville. Summerville Communication Center officials say Central Avenue at West Carolina Avenue was shut down just before 7 p.m. A car ended up flipping over in the crash. The details of the...
abcnews4.com
Fire officials warn of contaminated kerosene sold in Kingstree
KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCIV) — Fire officials are warning anyone who bought kerosene at Tanners Money Saver in Kingstree to not use it for serious safety reasons. Both the Williamsburg County Fire Department and Kingstree Fire Department said they received information that the kerosene sold at the store is contaminated. This specifically applies to kerosene sold since Monday, Oct. 24, 2022.
Red Cross assisting 6 after Moncks Corner fire
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family in Moncks Corner after a fire damaged their home on Moss Grove Drive. According to the American Red Cross, volunteers are assisting a family of six following a house fire that happened Saturday morning. Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for immediate […]
Police: Motorcyclist ‘popped a wheelie’ before South Carolina crash
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — A Friday afternoon crash involving a motorcycle snarled traffic along Coleman Boulevard in Mount Pleasant. Inspector Don Calabrese with the Mount Pleasant Police Department said one person was taken to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries following the crash. The crash involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle. It […]
South Carolina high school band captain dies unexpectedly
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — The Colleton County High School community is remembering a student who passed away over the weekend. According to the Colleton County High School Band of Blues, band captain Delaine Ford passed away “unexpectedly” but they did not share any details. Ford was a senior at Colleton County High School. “We […]
1 dead after car crashes into fence, building, and tree in Berkeley Co.
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A driver was killed early Saturday morning after veering off the road in Berkeley County. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), a 2017 Dodge pickup truck was traveling west on College Park Road when the driver ran off the right side of the road. The truck struck a fence, […]
live5news.com
Deputies release checklist for safe trick-or-treating
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - As children prepare for trick-or-treating, law enforcement officials across the state are hoping families will take precautions to avoid unintended scares on Halloween. The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says registered sex offenders who are currently on probation or parole are not allowed to participate in trick-or-treating...
abcnews4.com
Ladles Soups West Ashley announces closing date
WEST ASHLEY, S.C. ( WCIV) — On Thursday November third Ladles in West Ashley will be closing it's doors for the last time. The Charleston soup company also has locations in James Island, Knightsville, Downtown, and Kill Devils Hill in North Carolina. With over 400 soup recipes that rotate...
viatravelers.com
11 Best Museums in Charleston, South Carolina, to Visit
Charleston, South Carolina, is honestly one of the most beautiful cities in America – hence why I write about it a ton. And today, we look at the best museums in Charleston, South Carolina. Let’s learn more about Charleston and its history. The city of Charleston, South Carolina,...
4 teens shot at West Ashley apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the Charleston Police Department (CPD) say just before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to Orleans Garden Apartments in West Ashley where they found four people shot. Neighbors at Orleans Garden Apartments called CPD after hearing gunfire ring out early Sunday morning. “Approximately about 3:20,” CPD Sgt. Lee Mixon said “3:24-ish, […]
Volunteers to clean up 1 lb of plastic at Shem Creek Boardwalk Saturday
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Volunteers gathered along Shem Creek Saturday morning to collect plastic from the waterway as a part of the nationwide ‘Protect Our Beaches’ campaign. Corona USA and United By Blue, a sustainable clothing brand with a mission to clean up the environment, have partnered to clean up beaches nationwide on a […]
Driver Killed After Striking Building, Tree With Truck On College Park Road: SCHP
A driver has died following an early morning crash Saturday on College Park Road. The post Driver Killed After Striking Building, Tree With Truck On College Park Road: SCHP appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
