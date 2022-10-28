ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Top, TX

Community Impact Houston

10 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including Shipley Do-Nuts

Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
TOMBALL, TX
rtands.com

Look: While Texas Central parties in Japan, houses it owns are suffering from massive hangover

Texas Central has always said it wants to be a good neighbor, but its yard is a total mess. About a dozen homes that sit on property purchased by the high-speed rail company on Plantation Drive in Waller, Texas, are deteriorating rapidly. According to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, the houses have not been maintained and are falling apart. He said there are broken windows, broken doors, weeds, and excessive grass growth. Duhon also added the houses have become a place for drugs and rats.
WALLER, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE AGREEMENT FOR INCREASED EMERGENCY RADIO COVERAGE

First responders in Washington County will be getting a broader coverage area for their emergency radios. Washington County Commissioners voted today (Tuesday) to approve an interlocal agreement between the county E-911 department and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) for increased radio operability coverage and upgraded radio contact capabilities. The...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

ONE IN SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN MONTGOMERY-

A manhunt is going on in the Magnolia area. Harris County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle to Hall Drive. Dogs and a helicopter are now searching. the area between Hall Drive, Magnolia Hills Drive, and High Meadow Estates. No descriptio…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/one-in-suspect-in-custody-in-montgomery/
MONTGOMERY, TX
mocomotive.com

Kidnapping suspect still on the loose after chase ends in Magnolia

MAGNOLIA, Texas (KIAH) — One man is on the run Monday morning after Harris County deputies said a call they received about an aggravated kidnapping turned into a pursuit. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night, as deputies said two suspects led them on a pursuit into a neighborhood near the 5800 block of FM 149 near Jackson Road in Magnolia in Montgomery County.
MAGNOLIA, TX

