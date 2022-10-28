Read full article on original website
Related
10 latest commercial permits filed in Tomball and Magnolia, including Shipley Do-Nuts
Shipley Do-Nuts serves several doughnut types, including glazed, chocolate, iced and jelly-filled. (Courtesy Shipley Do-Nuts) Several new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to the Tomball and Magnolia area. The following projects have been filed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and information may be subject to change.
rtands.com
Look: While Texas Central parties in Japan, houses it owns are suffering from massive hangover
Texas Central has always said it wants to be a good neighbor, but its yard is a total mess. About a dozen homes that sit on property purchased by the high-speed rail company on Plantation Drive in Waller, Texas, are deteriorating rapidly. According to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, the houses have not been maintained and are falling apart. He said there are broken windows, broken doors, weeds, and excessive grass growth. Duhon also added the houses have become a place for drugs and rats.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE AGREEMENT FOR INCREASED EMERGENCY RADIO COVERAGE
First responders in Washington County will be getting a broader coverage area for their emergency radios. Washington County Commissioners voted today (Tuesday) to approve an interlocal agreement between the county E-911 department and the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) for increased radio operability coverage and upgraded radio contact capabilities. The...
Voodoo Doughnut to open its fourth Houston location in Katy
Voodoo Doughnut has three other Houston-area locations. (Courtesy Voodoo Doughnut) Voodoo Doughnut, a think-outside-the-box gourmet doughnut shop, will open its fourth Houston-area location in Katy by the end of 2022. Located at 1301 N. Fry Road, Katy, this Portland, Oregon-based eatery is scheduled to open by mid-December. Voodoo Doughnut is...
KBTX.com
Waller County officials say Texas Central Railroad is not maintaining properties owned
WALLER, Texas (KBTX) - Adjacent to a row of transmission lines sits a quiet street named Plantation Drive near Saddle Creek Forest in Waller County. It’s not hard to notice the condition of nearly a dozen of homes and properties in that neighborhood that Waller County Judge Trey Duhon says have a negative impact on the community.
Click2Houston.com
Katy ISD calls on voters to approve same tax rate to provide salary increase for teachers; Sen. Bettencourt fires back
KATY – Voters living in the area of Katy Independent School District will soon vote on a tax rate election (TRE.) It would keep the rate the same and the school district says the extra money they gain would help some staffing shortages. But, Texas Senator Paul Bettencourt is...
mocomotive.com
Manhunt underway in Montgomery County following SWAT standoff, sheriff office says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — One man was arrested, while another remains on the run following a SWAT standoff in Magnolia Sunday night, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. This happened at 9:30 p.m. on Highway 149 and Jackson Road. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, it all…
mocomotive.com
ONE IN SUSPECT IN CUSTODY IN MONTGOMERY-
A manhunt is going on in the Magnolia area. Harris County Sheriff’s Office pursued a vehicle to Hall Drive. Dogs and a helicopter are now searching. the area between Hall Drive, Magnolia Hills Drive, and High Meadow Estates. No descriptio…. Original Article: https://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/one-in-suspect-in-custody-in-montgomery/
mocomotive.com
Kidnapping suspect still on the loose after chase ends in Magnolia
MAGNOLIA, Texas (KIAH) — One man is on the run Monday morning after Harris County deputies said a call they received about an aggravated kidnapping turned into a pursuit. It happened around 9 p.m. Sunday night, as deputies said two suspects led them on a pursuit into a neighborhood near the 5800 block of FM 149 near Jackson Road in Magnolia in Montgomery County.
fox26houston.com
Aggravated kidnapping investigation leads to chase in Harris, Montgomery counties
Authorities say an investigation into a report of an aggravated kidnapping led to a pursuit that ended in Montgomery County. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says they initially responded to a call about an aggravated kidnapping earlier in the day on Sunday. The investigation then led them to another location.
Comments / 0