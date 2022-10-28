Texas Central has always said it wants to be a good neighbor, but its yard is a total mess. About a dozen homes that sit on property purchased by the high-speed rail company on Plantation Drive in Waller, Texas, are deteriorating rapidly. According to Waller County Judge Trey Duhon, the houses have not been maintained and are falling apart. He said there are broken windows, broken doors, weeds, and excessive grass growth. Duhon also added the houses have become a place for drugs and rats.

WALLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO