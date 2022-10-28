Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 6 DAYS AGO