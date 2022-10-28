ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Popculture

Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87, Rep Confirms, After Previous Erroneous Death Report

Legendary rock and roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, following a previous erroneous death report from TMZ. In a statement from one of Lewis's reps — sent to PopCulture.com by email — the singer's death was announced, writing, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song. Wherever there is a piano, someone is shouting... 'You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain. Too much love drives a man insane...'"
Popculture

Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' Singer, Dies at 87

Jerry Lee Lewis, one of the last living architects of rock and roll, has died. He was 87. The "Great Balls of Fire" singer died at his home in Memphis on Wednesday, reports TMZ. Lewis' death comes just one week after his family announced that he was too ill to...
MEMPHIS, TN
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First

Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
KENTUCKY STATE
Page Six

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis not dead, rep confirms

Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....
MEMPHIS, TN
People

Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together

The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer.  Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Popculture

Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice

A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Popculture

Gregg Philbin, REO Speedwagon Legend, Has Died

Gregg Philbin, the former REO Speedwagon bassist, died earlier this week, the band announced. Philbin was the group's second bassist and appeared on their first six studio albums. He was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, Live: You Get What You Pay For.
ILLINOIS STATE
People

Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million

The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents.  While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Deadline

Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94

Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
MALIBU, CA
Popculture

Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony

Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
DELANO, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy