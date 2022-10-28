Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Jerry Lee Lewis Death Hoax: The Singer Reported Dead, But He's Alive In MemphisChrissie MasseyMemphis, TN
How You Can Meet Avery Kristen Pohl & the GH Cast at GracelandSoap HubMemphis, TN
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in MemphisTerry MansfieldMemphis, TN
The 7th Annual Avidity Awards Debuts in Memphis, TNVeronica Charnell MediaMemphis, TN
Related
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis Dies at 87, Rep Confirms, After Previous Erroneous Death Report
Legendary rock and roll musician Jerry Lee Lewis has died, following a previous erroneous death report from TMZ. In a statement from one of Lewis's reps — sent to PopCulture.com by email — the singer's death was announced, writing, "Somewhere in the world, in a mean little honky-tonk or big music hall or church basement rec room, someone is playing a Jerry Lee Lewis song. Wherever there is a piano, someone is shouting... 'You shake my nerves and you rattle my brain. Too much love drives a man insane...'"
Jerry Lee Lewis Is Alive, Despite Earlier Reports Of His Death
Jerry Lee Lewis, 87, is alive at his home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Loretta Lynn Tells Her Sister Crystal Gayle To “Let Me Have That Damn Mic” During Last Perfomance At 87th Birthday Celebration
Loretta Lynn made an entire, legendary career out of simply being honest and saying what was on her mind. The country legend sadly passed away yesterday at the age of 90, at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. And though she put on countless memorable and iconic performances over the...
Popculture
Jerry Lee Lewis, 'Great Balls of Fire' Singer, Dies at 87
Jerry Lee Lewis, one of the last living architects of rock and roll, has died. He was 87. The "Great Balls of Fire" singer died at his home in Memphis on Wednesday, reports TMZ. Lewis' death comes just one week after his family announced that he was too ill to...
5 Songs You Didn’t Know Kris Kristofferson Wrote for Other Artists, First
Kris Kristofferson’s lyrics have permeated the American songbook for more than 50 years, from Janis Joplin’s pensive croon Freedom’s just another word for nothing left to lose on “Me and Bobby McGhee” to Waylon Jennings’s woeful retelling of a one-sided love on “The Taker,” but the road toward songwriting was a somewhat unconventional one for the artist at first.
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis not dead, rep confirms
Rock ‘n’ roll icon Jerry Lee Lewis has not died, Page Six can confirm. The “Great Balls of Fire” singer’s rep told Page Six on Wednesday, “He’s alive. TMZ reported erroneously off of a bulls–t anonymous tip.” TMZ incorrectly broke the news that Lewis passed away at his home in Memphis on Wednesday. The beloved musician had been dealing with health issues recently, which likely lead to the speculation. A Facebook post from his official page showed Lewis looking frail while dealing with the “flu.” The Oct. 19 post read, “On Sunday, Jerry Lee Lewis was finally inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame....
Jerry Lee Lewis Dead at 87 Days After False Report
Watch: Rock 'n' Roll Legend Jerry Lee Lewis Confirmed Dead at 87. The world of rock n' roll has lost an icon. Singer Jerry Lee Lewis, known for hits such as "Great Balls of Fire" and "Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On" has died. He was 87. The musician's publicist...
Crowd Boos After Jason Aldean Teases Guest Appearance From Maren Morris At Nashville Concert, Brings Out Morgan Wallen Instead
I think it’s safe to say that Jason Aldean probably isn’t a big fan of Maren Morris. And apparently his fans aren’t either. The feud between Aldean and Morris actually started when Aldean’s wife, Brittany, shared a video to Instagram of her trying some of her beauty products with the caption:
Jerry Lee Lewis’ Doctors Stopped Him From Attending Country Music Hall of Fame Ceremony
Jerry Lee Lewis was too sick to attend his induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame on Sunday (Oct. 16). The rock and country music legend instead wrote a note and asked Hank Williams Jr. to deliver it for him. Williams — a Country Music Hall of Fame inductee...
Carol Burnett Says Late Daughter Carrie Gave Her a 'Sign' Before Opening the Play They Wrote Together
The Carol Burnett Show actress shared a never-been-told story about her late daughter, Carrie Hamilton, whom she wrote the play Hollywood Arms with Carol Burnett says she felt her late daughter Carrie Hamilton's presence on the night she opened their play Hollywood Arms. On the latest episode of the Dear Multi-Hyphenate podcast, Burnett recalled a touching memory about Carrie, who died in 2002 of lung cancer. Host Michael Kushner asked the 89-year-old comedian if she had any stories to share about working on Hollywood Arms — a play adapted...
Popculture
Major Country Star Reveals He Was Rejected From 'The Voice' Twice
A major country singer recently revealed that he was rejected from The Voice twice before going on to be a massive star. During the show's Monday night episode, Jimmie Allen joined coach Blake Shelton as a celebrity advisor. While chatting with Shelton, Allen admitted that he previously tried out for the show — twice — and was rejected both times.
Popculture
Gregg Philbin, REO Speedwagon Legend, Has Died
Gregg Philbin, the former REO Speedwagon bassist, died earlier this week, the band announced. Philbin was the group's second bassist and appeared on their first six studio albums. He was also the bassist on their first major success, the 1977 live double album, Live: You Get What You Pay For.
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million
The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents. While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
Singer and Piano Player Jerry Lee Lewis Still Alive Amid Death Reports
Rock and roll pioneer Jerry Lee Lewis is still alive, his rep confirms to In Touch, despite reports that the “Great Balls of Fire” icon died in Memphis on Wednesday, October 26, at the age of 87. Jerry Lee was part of rock’s birth with his 1957 debut...
Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94
Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
Who Is Jerry Lee Lewis’ Wife, Judith Brown? More About His 7 Marriages
Here's what to know about Jerry Lee Lewis' seventh wife, Judith Brown, as well as more information about the six women he married before her.
Popculture
Country Singer Marries in Stunning Outdoor Ceremony
Lewis Brice is a married man! A little more than a year after he dropped to one knee and popped the question, the "It's You" singer married longtime girlfriend Denelle Manzer in a romantic outdoor ceremony in Delano, Tennessee on Oct. 1, with Brice recruiting his brother, fellow country singer Lee Brice, to serve as his best man.
How Did Elvis Presley Spend The Last Week of His Life?
The last week of Elvis Presley's life was filled with tasks ordinary to the life of the entertainer as he prepared for yet another tour, scheduled to start on Aug. 17, 1977.
howafrica.com
Remembering Donny Hathaway, Soul Legend Who Mysteriously Fell To His Death From 15th Floor Of A NY Hotel
Bedeviled by paranoid schizophrenia, Donny Hathaway, nonetheless, became a soul legend, according to Rolling Stone. Yet, he is so often excluded from the histories of American popular music. Hathaway was one of the brightest new voices in soul music in the ’70s, achieving his greatest commercial success as Roberta Flack’s duet partner of choice.
Comments / 1