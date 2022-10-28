Read full article on original website
WVNews
Wilbur 'Neil' Stickel
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Wilbur “Neil” Stickel, 88, of Bridgeport, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Mon General Hospital following an extended illness. Neil was born September 21, 1934, in New Milton, WV, son of...
WVNews
Alma Mae Leavitt
WESTON- Alma Mae Leavitt, 85, affectionately known as “Bye Bye” of Weston went to her Heavenly home on Friday, October 28th, 2022 at Fairmont Healthcare and Rehabilitation. She was born in Vindex, MD on August 3 rd , 1937: daughter of the late Alvin M. Hanlin, Sr. and Mildred (Shugars) Hanlin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Glenna Miller and Nelda Hanlin and three brothers: Alvin Hanlin, Jr., Billy Hanlin and Glenn “Mikey” Hanlin.
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, based Iconic Air releases "Emissions Intelligence" platform for carbon-consuming compaines
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — In an effort to aid high energy-intensive companies track and reduce their carbon emissions, Morgantown-based startup Iconic Air released its new Emissions Intelligence program earlier this month, a system that aims to bolster companies' ability to monitor carbon cost and use. Founded in 2020...
WVNews
West Virginia's COVID death toll continues to be concentrated among aged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID death toll continues to be concentrated mostly among older West Virginians. The state on Monday reported eight new deaths, with the youngest a 60-year-old male from Kanawha County. The average age of the latest dead was just over 79.
WVNews
TCU's story contrasts with WVU
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Tell the truth. During the offseason, when West Virginia’s 2022 football schedule came out and you looked through it and did your preseason game-by-game projections, you marked Saturday’s noon Homecoming game against TCU as a victory. This was a team that had...
WVNews
WVU hits court for exhibition win over Bowling Green
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — For most coaches in most years, the most important letters in the alphabet are Xs and Os. When you gather a new team together and begin getting ready for the season, as West Virginia is doing right now, it’s more than enough to put in the Xs and Os, the offense and the defense, what shots are best and who should take them.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Bob Huggins 10/28/22
West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins was pleased with parts of his team's defensive play in the exhibition win over Bowling Green, but notes that his squad needs more time and reps to improve on the offensive end. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription...
WVNews
Grantsville man arrested for indecent exposure
CUMBERLAND — A Grantsville man was arrested recently for indecent exposure by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. According to a police report, Oct. 27 at approximately 4 p.m., Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap, Cumberland. The male was reported to be sitting in a truck watching the bathroom area while children were entering and then exposing himself to them when they would exit. A witness obtained a vehicle description along with a physical description of the male and provided this to law enforcement.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Neal Brown TCU Postgame 10/29/22
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown was happy with his team's better effort against TCU, but it was not enough to get the Mountaineers back in the win column. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a...
WVNews
Ranger to speak about crash during annual Heritage Society dinner
WESTERNPORT, Md. (WV News) — Rick Lewis will be the guest speaker for the Westernport Heritage Society’s annual dinner Nov. 12, at the Piedmont American Legion. A retired Maryland Park Ranger sergeant after 35 years of service, Lewis completed four years of Forest Resource Management at West Virginia University and began his career as a forest ranger at Savage River State Forest.
WVNews
WVU downs Oklahoma State, advances in Big 12 women's soccer championship
The No. 4-seed West Virginia University women's soccer team earned a spot in the 2022 Big 12 Championship Semifinals with a 2-1 win over No. 5-seed Oklahoma State at Round Rock Multipurpose Complex in Round Rock, Texas, on Sunday afternoon. In the second of four quarterfinal matches on Sunday, the...
WVNews
WVU defeats Bowling Green in basketball exhibition
West Virginia’s men’s basketball team scored a 73-57 victory over Bowling Green in Friday night’s charity exhibition game at the WVU Coliseum. The Mountaineers got 18 points from Erik Stevenson and 14 from Emmitt Matthews,
WVNews
Fort Hill, S.C. man escapes injury in airplane mishap
ACCIDENT — A Fort Hill, S.C. man escaped serious injury Friday evening in an airplane incident at the Garrett County Airport. According to Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack, the incident happened around 5:37 p.m. Troopers responded to the scene and immediately observed a 1972 Bellanca 7KCAB monoplane overturned off the runway. Preliminary investigation revealed that the pilot, identified as Thomas Rood, attempted to land and a wind gust caused him to lose control of the airplane. Subsequently, the airplane traveled off the runway and overturned.
WVNews
Friendsville man dies in Friday vehicle crash
FRIENDSVILLE — Maryland State Police at the McHenry Barrack reported that a Friendsville man died Friday in a vehicle crash. According to the report, police were called to Rt. 42 (Friendsville Rd.) at Klotz Road, Friendsville for a two-vehicle collision at approximately 6:58 a.m. Friday, Oct. 28.
