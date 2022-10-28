ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Here's How Tom Brady Reacted To Thursday Night Loss To Ravens

By Cameron Flynn
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 3 days ago

Tom Brady

As Buccaneers players exited the stadium following Tampa Bay's 27-22 loss on Thursday Night Football, only one player remained in uniform and seated in front of their locker.

After falling two games under .500 for the first time in his 23-year NFL career, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady apparently felt the weight of last night's loss more than any other player.

"Some losses weigh more than others. And this one, as Tom Brady remains seated at his locker in full uniform, the last Bucs player still padded up, sure feels heavy," Jeff Darlington tweeted Thursday night.

Tampa Bay, now 3-5, have lost three straight games following a 3-2 start to the 2022 season.

For Tom Brady, the trajectory of this current season is unprecedented. A Brady-led NFL team has never fallen two games under .500 and hadn't lost three consecutive games since 2002.

Yesterday's loss was also the third game this season in which Brady threw for over 300 yards and posted no interceptions. The Buccaneers are 1-2 in those games.

After their Thursday night loss, Tampa Bay will have a long week of preparation for their Week 9 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams.

