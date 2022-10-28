ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8 Times November Weather Was Not Pleasant In Illinois

Illinois is no stranger to wild weather. Tornadoes, thunderstorms, snow storms, extreme winds, wicked heat, and bone-chilling cold pretty much sum up what to expect in the Land of Lincoln. Some of these weather changes developed at a moment's notice, leaving little time to prepare. Did you know records prove November is a turbulent weather month in Illinois?
Bad-News Polling for Illinois Is Actually Pretty Darned Good News

When Emerson College unveiled its latest Illinois poll last week, its press release included three “Key Takeaways.” At the very top of its list was this: “Fifty-two percent (52%) majority of voters think things in Illinois are on the wrong track, while 48% think things are headed in the right direction.”
Milwaukee Dragonflies Invading Northern Illinois?

Back in September a story was posted about Milwaukee, WI being swarmed by Dragonflies, are they now invading Northern Illinois? PATCH. Last weekend I "thought" I saw Dragonflies in my backyard, which would be unusual for a couple reasons. First off, I've never seen them in my backyard before...Secondly, it's October.
Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
Illinois’s Most Popular Comfort Food Is Perfect For This Weather

Every state has their favorite comfort food and Illinois's is definitely a cozy favorite. This week in the QC, highs are in the 50's & 60's, and lows are in the 30's & 40's. We've hit the time of the year when I'm just not going anywhere after I get home. It's dark and cold and it's pajamas and Netflix time. Next Sunday, daylight saving time ends and we lose an hour of daylight (which might be the last time we have to deal with this).
This Is Who Owns The Most Land In Illinois And It Might Surprise You

We've seen acres upon acres of sprawling farmland in the midwest but who owns the most of it in Illinois?. There was a report earlier this year that Bill Gates bought the majority of U.S. farmland (which isn't actually true, according to Reuters). He has 242,000 acres of farmland, which doesn't make a dent in the total amount of U.S. farmland but still it seems like a big ole chunk.
Find The Perfect Christmas Tree At Any Of These Farms In Illinois

Halloween is barely a memory but before you know it Christmas will be here. It's perfectly acceptable to talk about when it's okay to bring out the decor for the season. Some will say it's way too soon while others will argue it's never too early. Some might even pull out the Christmas and decorate it will fall things until it's "acceptable" to bust about holiday cheer.
Officials react to the state’s reporting of Illinois school progress

As state officials tout some of the results of the 2022 Illinois Report Card, others say they are painting a rosy picture. The 2022 Illinois Report Card was revealed Thursday showing the highest graduation rate in over a decade. During a news conference in Berwyn, Gov. J.B. Pritzker said every demographic group in the state experienced accelerated growth in English language arts and math.
Google Trends Names Most Popular Halloween Costumes for Ill & MO

With Halloween just a few short days away you might still be thinking about what costume you will wear. Well, this might help sway your decision. Bookies.com put together a map of The Most Popular Halloween Costumes by State and for Illinois and Missouri, it's very interesting. First, the most popular costume, and no surprise Michale Myers leads the way (with the "last" movie just out no wonder the costume is popular). TV show characters are making a big impact on people deciding on what to dress up this year as. Georgia (Squid Games), Hawaii (Stranger Things), West Virginia (Beth Dutton of Yellowstone), and Ted Lasso which is the number one most popular costume in Illinois.
Illinois May Find These Thanksgiving Groceries In Short Supply

Given the way the last couple of years have played out, I'm sure that no one reading this will be truly surprised to learn that some of the items we've grown used to having on our Thanksgiving Day tables may be unavailable this year, and if they are available, they'll be a lot more expensive than the last time we bought them.
Chronic wasting disease check stations open to Illinois hunters

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Hunters heading out for firearm deer season in counties where chronic wasting disease (CWD) has been detected need to know that deer check stations will be open again this year. CWD is a deadly disease of the central nervous system in deer and elk. The...
Iconic Red Covered Bridge in Illinois Named Oldest In State

If you like to take long drives and take in all of the beautiful surroundings then you will want to drive to Princeton Illinois. Princeton is home to the oldest bridge in the entire state and is still in use today. Since 1863, the Red Covered Bridge has helped people go across Big Bureau Creek. From mules and horses to cars and trucks this bridge has helped millions across the creek.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new places to explore, here is a list of three beautiful places in Illinois that are great options for both a weekend getaway as well as a longer vacation, if you happen to have more free time on your hands.
