numberfire.com
Mark Ingram (knee) won't return in Week 8 for Saints
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram will not return Sunday in the team's Week 8 game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Ingram suffered a knee injury in the first half of this blowout affair. Early in the third quarter, the team has ruled the veteran out of action for the rest of the afternoon. Dwayne Washington will see more work with Ingram sidelined.
numberfire.com
Spurs' Devin Vassell (knee) out again on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Devin Vassell (knee) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Vassell continues to deal with a knee injury and will remain sidelined on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday. Vassell is averaging...
numberfire.com
Myles Turner (injury management) starting for Pacers Monday; Isaiah Jackson back to bench
Indiana Pacers forward/center Myles Turner will start Monday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Turner sat out Saturday's game due to injury management. But after coming into the new week without an injury designation, he has been fully cleared to take the court. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Isaiah Jackson back to a bench role.
numberfire.com
Ravens' Rashod Bateman (foot) week-to-week
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman (foot) will reportedly miss multiple weeks according to head coach John Harbaugh. Bateman was dealing with a foot injury heading into the Ravens' Thursday night tilt with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and made an unfortunate and early exit after aggravating the injury in a collision with teammate Devin Duvernay in the first quarter. It now appears that the 2021 first-round pick will miss multiple weeks as he recovers, leaving the door open for Duvernay to assume the role of the team's top wideout.
numberfire.com
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 9
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
numberfire.com
Mike Conley (rest) starting for Jazz on Monday; Collin Sexton back to bench
Utah Jazz guard Mike Conley will start Monday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Conley sat out Saturday's game due to rest purposes, and it seems as though the time off has done the job of keeping the veteran fresh. He's back on the court - and in the starting lineup - to kick off the new week. Collin Sexton is reverting to the bench as a result.
numberfire.com
Herb Jones (knee) ruled out for Pelicans on Sunday
New Orleans Pelicans forward Herb Jones will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Jones isn't quite ready to return to the court as he deals with a hyperextended right knee. With him sidelined once again, expect Naji Marshall to remain in the starting lineup on the wing.
numberfire.com
3 Fantasy Football Quarterback Streamer Options for Week 9
Quarterback streaming isn't for everyone, but if you're in a standard league -- like a 10- or 12-team league that features just one starting signal caller -- grabbing potentially productive quarterbacks in good matchups off the waiver wire is often doable. Sure, you won't have the luxury of setting it...
numberfire.com
Baltimore's Mark Andrews (shoulder, ankle) avoids major injury
Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Monday that tight end Mark Andrews (shoulder, ankle) avoided suffering any major injuries in the team's Week 8 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What It Means:. Andrews left the Ravens' Week 8 game with a shoulder injury, and it was later revealed...
numberfire.com
Rams' Tyler Higbee (neck) questionable to return in Week 8
The Los Angeles Rams have labeled tight end Tyler Higbee (neck) as questionable to return to their Week 8 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Higbee took a big hit on a screen pass and appeared to be in significant pain afterwards. He is questionable to return to today's contest.
numberfire.com
Rams' Cooper Kupp 'dodged a bullet' with ankle injury
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp injured his ankle late in Sunday's 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Kupp went down with less than two minutes remaining in the game. Afterward, he felt like he "dodged a bullet" in regards to the severity of the injury, but more testing will take place early in the week. The Rams' offense will take a big hit in Week 9 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers if Kupp's injury is worse than the receiver believes. Allen Robinson and Tyler Higbee would be in line for more targets while there would be larger roles for wideouts Ben Skowronek and Van Jefferson.
numberfire.com
Rockets' Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) out on Wednesday
Houston Rockets forward Jae'Sean Tate (ankle) has been ruled out of Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Tate is dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available to face the Clippers on Wednesday. His next chance to play will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. Tate...
numberfire.com
5 NFL FanDuel Value Plays to Target in Week 9
There isn't a better starting point for unearthing values for FanDuel NFL contests than numberFire's projections tool. Users can easily view the entire player pool or sort by position to see statistical projections for all players. Additionally, the column for value provides a sortable way to view which players offer the most bang for your buck, showing users the player's points per thousand dollars of salary.
numberfire.com
Thunder's Josh Giddey (ankle) available on Tuesday
Oklahoma City Thunder point guard Josh Giddey (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Giddey has been upgraded again, from questionable to available, and will be active for Tuesday's clash with the Magic. It will be his first game since October 23rd. Our models expect him to play 33.3 minutes against the Magic.
numberfire.com
Steven Adams (jaw) questionable for Memphis on Wednesday
Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (jaw) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Adams is dealing with jaw soreness and is questionable to face Portland on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.9 minutes against the Trail Blazers. Adams' Wednesday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Terry Rozier (ankle) doubtful again for Charlotte Monday night
Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Rozier is still recovering him his sprained ankle. The doubtful tag makes it a very strong chance that the veteran will once again be sidelined. Expect Dennis Smith Jr. to remain in the starting five at point guard.
numberfire.com
Covering the Spread: Monday Night Football Betting Preview, Bengals at Browns
The Cincinnati Bengals square off with the Cleveland Browns Monday night, but they'll have to do it without Ja'Marr Chase. How does this impact the betting markets at FanDuel Sportsbook? FanDuel's Ryan Williams and numberFire's Jim Sannes preview the game, discussing Chase's absence, the traditional markets, and touchdown and yardage props they like for the game.
numberfire.com
Hawks' Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) questionable on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks center Onyeka Okongwu (shoulder) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks. Okongwu is dealing with a shoulder injury and is questionable to face the Knicks on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 21.0 minutes against New York. Okongwu's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Vikings' Irv Smith Jr. (ankle) expected to miss 8-10 weeks
Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. is expected to miss 8-10 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. The Vikings placed Smith on injured reserve Tuesday and it's unclear whether he will return for the end of the season. They also traded a 2023 second-round pick and 2024 third-round pick to the Detroit Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, so even if Smith makes it back, he will no longer be a starter. The Vikings aren't expected to pick up Smith's team option for 2023.
numberfire.com
Jordan McLaughlin (heel) out again for Minnesota Sunday night
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jordan McLaughlin will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. McLaughlin is still dealing with the right heel soreness that kept him out of Friday night's contest. As a result, he will miss his second straight contest to close out the weekend.
