Arlington County, VA

loudounnow.com

Photo Gallery: Purcellville’s Halloween Block Party

Hundreds gathered on the west end of town Saturday night to the annual Purcellville Halloween Block Party. Participants competed for $2,500 in prize money awarded to those with the best costumes, horrific scream or werewolf howl. The event is organized by Discover Purcellville.
PURCELLVILLE, VA
ffxnow.com

Black bear filmed strolling by Adaire Apartments in Tysons

(Updated at 6 p.m.) Tysons got an unexpected visitor this weekend in the form of an apparently solo black bear. The animal was spotted ambling along the Boyd Pointe Way sidewalk outside the Adaire Apartments in a video shared on Twitter last night by FOX5 reporter Angie Goff. She said it was seen on Sunday (Oct. 30) at 1521 Boyd Pointe Way.
TYSONS, VA
Uplift Loudoun

A Brambleton Dog is Posing at Halloween Decorative Lawns Throughout the Month of October

Beau, the golden retriever, who is bringing joy to Brambleton residentsBradford Applegate. For those who live in Brambleton, you may have seen a visitor with four-floppy paws sitting in your front lawn or your neighbors. During the month of October, the dog's owner, Bradford Applegate, decided to have fun with their walks and let Beau pose for photos to highlight Halloween decorations throughout the neighborhood.
BRAMBLETON, VA
WUSA9

Bear spotted walking around Tysons, Virginia

TYSONS, Va. — People living in Tysons, Virginia are being warned of bear activity in the area of Boyd Point Way and nearby neighborhoods to the west of Tysons. According to the Fairfax County Police Department Wildlife Management Specialist and Animal Protection Police, the young black bear has been spotted around Fairfax County for about two months. The bear has been seen in the Vienna, Oakton, Fairfax, Reston and McLean areas.
TYSONS, VA
tysonsreporter.com

Antiques show and sale returning to McLean

The McLean Antiques Show & Sale is returning to McLean next month for its 46th year. The event, sponsored by the McLean Community Center (MCC) at 1234 Ingleside Avenue, is described in a release as a “treasure hunt.”. “[The sale] will feature an exciting selection of designer vintage clothing...
MCLEAN, VA
arlnow.com

Morning Notes

‘Insiders’ Don’t See Election Upset — “A consensus seems to have emerged that Democratic incumbent Matt de Ferranti should come away with victory in the Nov. 8 Arlington County Board race, yet likely will run below the traditional electoral majorities for Democrats in the county owing to a certain degree of public discontent.” [Sun Gazette]
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
gmufourthestate.com

HISTORIC CIVIL WAR SITE DEDICATED ON FAIRFAX CAMPUS

Mason celebrated the completed restoration of the historic Civil War redoubt site on the Fairfax campus. After a couple of years of working to preserve the integrity of the historic site, Mason commemorated the Civil War site known as the redoubt on Fairfax Main Campus on Oct. 7, 2022. On...
FAIRFAX, VA
arlnow.com

Daily Debrief for Oct 31, 2022

Good Monday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 9240 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Oct 31, 2022. Portland and Minneapolis allow ‘Missing Middle’ housing. So far, new construction has been modest. 📅...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Arlington event calendar highlights (Oct. 31-Nov. 6)

Check out the following selections from our event calendar. If you’d like to see your event featured, fill out this form. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
arlnow.com

Groups of teens cause minor mayhem in three weekend incidents

Groups of teens were behind some chaotic scenes in Arlington over the weekend. The latest Arlington County Police Department crime report has three separate items involving groups of juveniles. The first two incidents happened in Pentagon City, at or near the mall. The first happened late Friday afternoon, when a...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Video shows a bear roaming the streets of Tysons

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - FOX 5 has obtained a video of a bear roaming the streets of Vienna. The viewer who sent the video in told FOX 5 they spotted the bear on Boyd Pointe Way near the Tesla dealership in Tysons on Sunday. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Fairfax County...
VIENNA, VA
rockvillenights.com

Rodman's burglarized in Rockville, suspect photos released

Montgomery County police are investigating a burglary at the Rodman's Discount Store at White Flint Plaza in Rockville. On October 16, 2022 at 11:03 AM, a male suspect allegedly kicked the glass in the entrance door until it broke away. Inside, the suspect stole property from a cigarette cabinet. Police...
ROCKVILLE, MD
idesignarch.com

Federal-Style Georgetown Rowhouse with Views of The Potomac River

Washington, DC – This Federal-style townhouse in Washington, D.C. boasts 4,224-square-foot of spacious living with a one-car garage. The three bedroom townhouse located at Prospect St. NW has 11-foot-high ceilings on the main living level, walls of glass and two terraces, including one on the roof. The terraces and...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Vehicle Fire on I495 Closes Several Lanes Tuesday Morning

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to a fully involved vehicle fire on the Outer Loop of I495 between University Boulevard and Colesville Rd in Silver Spring on Tuesday morning. The incident occurred around 7:30am and drivers can expect residual delays. We will post an update when more information becomes available.
SILVER SPRING, MD
arlnow.com

ACPD: Pentagon police officer was dealing cocaine in Arlington

A Pentagon police officer has been arrested by Arlington County police and charged with selling cocaine. ACPD says it received a tip about “a suspect possibly distributing cocaine in Arlington County” and subsequently caught the officer, a 33-year-old Alexandria resident, buying “narcotics for distribution.” He was arrested on the 1300 block of S. Scott Street, which corresponds to The Wellington apartment complex along Columbia Pike.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA

