Dozens of dogs dress up for Canine Costume Parade in Boston's Jamaica Plain
BOSTON — An annual Halloween tradition featuring plenty of four-legged friends continues in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood. Dozens of dogs and their owners dressed up for the 18th annual Canine Costume Parade on Saturday. The costumed canines paraded from First Baptist Church on Centre Street to the Loring Greenough...
No kid is too small to celebrate Halloween: NICU patients in costume for holiday
MEDFORD, Mass. — The smallest, youngest patients at two Boston hospitals are all dressed up for Halloween. Staff in the NICUs at Tufts Medical Center and Brigham and Women's Hospital helped their infant patients get into costume for the holiday.
SUV slams into barber shop, home in Hyde Park
BOSTON — A sport utility vehicle slammed into a barber shop and a home in Boston's Hyde Park neighborhood Sunday night. The crash on River Street that was captured on video shows the SUV crashing into the side of a building and then into a house down the road.
Boston ballot drop boxes closed for Halloween
BOSTON — Voters in Boston will have to wait until Tuesday to place ballots in the city's network of drop boxes or use the U.S. Postal Service on Monday. Local election officials say the boxes are closed for Halloween and will reopen at noon on Tuesday. They said the closure is in response to "problems" they've had in the past on the holiday.
Upcoming New England International Auto Show canceled due to lack of inventory
BOSTON — The 2023 New England International Auto Show will not happen in January due to the lack of manufacturer and dealer vehicle inventories. Organizers of the event, which is held at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, recently made the announcement on their website, bostonautoshow.com, and Facebook page.
Sports and Society
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Dan Leibowitz Executive Director of Northeastern University’s Center for the Study of Sport in Society and Tome Barrows, Assistant Director of Training at the Center. Donald ‘Deke’ Huston runs Dorchester’s Boxing Power and Fitness gym where young people learn how to meet life’s challenges.
Small plane slides off runway at Beverly Airport
BEVERLY, Mass. — A small plane went off the runway at Beverly Regional Airport on Monday afternoon. According to records associated with the tail number, the plane is a Piper PA-28-161 manufactured in 1981. It is associated with a limited liability company registered in Danvers. A line in the...
Liam Neeson filming scenes for upcoming movie 'Thug' in Winthrop
WINTHROP, Mass. — Action star Liam Neeson was seen working on scenes for an upcoming movie beside Boston Harbor on Monday. Residents of Winthrop received letters announcing the project and related parking restrictions earlier this month. The messages said Boat Yard Productions LLC would be working Monday on scenes for a feature film called "Thug."
Missing South Boston boy returns home safely, police say
BOSTON — The Boston Police Department says a boy with autism who was reported missing has returned home safely. Police reported that 14-year-old Joseph Ernstoff had last been seen shortly after 10:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of 3 Frederick St. in South Boston. Shortly after 5 p.m., Boston...
Hate group protests outside Kingston hotel where migrant families are staying
KINGSTON, Mass. — A hate group protested Sunday outside a hotel in Kingston where more than 100 migrant families are staying. "We were transporting supplies from the drop-off location to the families at the hotel, and as we pulled in around the corner, we could hear the chanting, and I just kind of slammed on my brakes, and there was a big line of scary masked men chanting and yelling through megaphones, and luckily the police were right behind me," volunteer Rebecca Richards said.
Massachusetts woman says she was robbed in Target parking lot through scam
FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman says two men scammed her in a Target parking lot in order to steal her wallet. Eileen Savoia said she was approached by two men while she was trying to drive away from the Framingham location on Thursday. "As I go to turn,...
Fenway Park hosts early voting for city of Boston residents this weekend
BOSTON — For the second time, the Red Sox have partnered with the city of Boston to open Fenway Park as one of the locations to host in-person early voting. The stadium will be open for voting on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must...
2 shot near restaurant in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood
BOSTON — Boston police say two people were injured in a shooting that happened near a restaurant in the city's Dorchester neighborhood. Police said they received reports about the shooting on the 200 block of Hancock Street at about 5:50 a.m. Sunday. The two people who were shot were...
Boston Police Department recruits complete traditional run to headquarters
BOSTON — Members of the Boston Police Department's newest recruit class completed a traditional run through the city on Monday. As the 103-member class arrived at police headquarters, they were greeted by Commissioner Michael Cox and each placed their hand on the badge of the fallen officer's memorial. "It's...
4 break-ins within 3 hours reported at Harvard University student residences
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Harvard University Police Department is warning students to take precautions after four burglaries happened in three different undergraduate residences. Campus police said two of the four break-ins happened at Quincy House, one at Adams House and the final one at 20 DeWolfe Street. All four...
Pedestrian struck by vehicle on Melnea Cass Boulevard in Boston
BOSTON — A person is seriously injured after they were struck by a vehicle in Boston, according to police. Boston police said the crash happened at about 10 p.m. Monday on Melnea Cass Boulevard, near the intersection of Harrison Avenue. The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center with...
How to guarantee you'll win the Powerball jackpot, if you can afford it
BRAINTREE, Mass. — Winning numbers in thesecond-largest Powerball jackpot ever will be drawn Monday night and there's only one way to guarantee your ticket will be a match — if you've got the time and money to pull it off. Some players like to play "lucky" numbers while...
FBI announces significant development in oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts
BOSTON — The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is announcing a significant development in connection with the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. A news conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the FBI Boston Division office in Chelsea. WCVB will have more information when it becomes...
Man armed with knife shot by officer, resident of Easton home grazed by bullet, police say
EASTON, Mass. — Massachusetts authorities are investigating a police officer's shooting of an armed man inside an Easton home that left another person injured. Easton police Chief Keith Boone said the department received a 911 call shortly after 11:40 p.m. Friday regarding a disturbance at a Central Street home.
Man pinned under vehicle after being struck by hit-and-run driver in Methuen
METHUEN, Mass. — A Massachusetts man is seriously injured after he was struck by a vehicle that left the scene of the crash, which happened near a Methuen funeral home, according to police. Methuen police said the crash happened shortly before 1:20 a.m. Saturday in the area of 80...
