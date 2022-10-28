Read full article on original website
Selfless Adam Erne jumps onto top line, provides 'heavy game' for Red Wings
Detroit — There was no automatic belief that Adam Erne was going to be a regular in the Red Wings lineup heading into this season. On paper, there were a lot more forwards than roster spots. Though Erne appeared likely of getting a spot on the roster, it might have been as an extra forward, getting into the lineup sparingly.
Red Wings Weekly: Reality Check in Detroit
Welcome back to Red Wings Weekly! In this weekly column, we like to take a look at the Red Wings’ most-recent week of play, identify any players and/or trends that stood out, and then look ahead and find out what the next week may have in store for the team from Hockeytown. As always, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below.
Hard conversations part of Lalonde's dealings with Red Wings players
Detroit — There's been some tough discussions in the Red Wings' meeting rooms this week. Bad losses to New Jersey (6-2) and Boston (5-1) exposed a variety of issues, and coach Derek Lalonde has had to address it with different players. "I had some hard conversations with a lot...
Horvat, Canucks defeat Penguins to win second in row
VANCOUVER -- Bo Horvat scored twice, and the Vancouver Canucks defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-1 at Rogers Arena on Friday. Andrei Kuzmenko had a goal and an assist, Ilya Mikheyev had two assists, and Spencer Martin made 34 saves for the Canucks (2-5-2), who defeated the Seattle Kraken 5-4 on Thursday for their first win of the season.
Red Wings’ Most Valuable Trade Assets
Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman is known for his patience, but patience does not mean passivity. His offseason makeover proved that he is ready to be more active in building this team into a playoff contender. Whether it’s for the future or for more immediate help, it’s not hard to imagine Yzerman making one or more trades this season.
Lucas Raymond heats up as Red Wings edge Wild
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings, with a depleted lineup, desperately needed someone to raise their game to a higher level. Lucas Raymond did just that, scoring his first two goals of the season Saturday in a 2-1 victory over the Minnesota Wild at Little Caesars Arena. The Red...
Canucks Warned Players There Could Be Roster Changes
During the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada, Elliotte Friedman noted that the Vancouver Canucks are feeling a bit better about their lousy start after two straight wins, but not all is safe on the roster. The NHL insider notes that management has let the players know that if changes come, it won’t just be coaches who go.
RED WINGS' MATT LUFF TAKES PUCK TO THE FACE ON SATURDAY NIGHT (VIDEO)
Detroit Red Wings forward Matt Luff probably wants to forget what happened during Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Wild. The 25-year-old was in his own zone early on in the third period of Saturday's game, covering the point, when he takes a puck in the face courtesy of Wild defenceman Matt Dumba.
FREDERICK GAUDREAU GETS ABSOLUTELY HAMMERED BY BLACKHAWKS' KATCHOUK (VIDEO)
Boris Katchouk just freight-trained Freddy Gaudreau. With a full head of steam, the Blackhawks forward lined up Gaudreau and nearly put him through the wall. I can't believe the Wild pivot just got up from this one. Gaudreau stayed in the game and hasn't missed a shift. Pretty incredible. Meanwhile,...
