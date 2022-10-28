Read full article on original website
WVNews
West Virginia's COVID death toll continues to be concentrated among aged
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The COVID death toll continues to be concentrated mostly among older West Virginians. The state on Monday reported eight new deaths, with the youngest a 60-year-old male from Kanawha County. The average age of the latest dead was just over 79.
Nearly 1,800 have voted early in Harrison County, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Nearly 1,800 Harrison County residents have voted early, while over 600 have made absentee ballot requests, according to the County Clerk's Offie. Early voting continues through Saturday.
Wilbur 'Neil' Stickel
SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Wilbur “Neil” Stickel, 88, of Bridgeport, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Mon General Hospital following an extended illness. Neil was born September 21, 1934, in New Milton, WV, son of...
Grantsville man arrested for indecent exposure
CUMBERLAND — A Grantsville man was arrested recently for indecent exposure by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. According to a police report, Oct. 27 at approximately 4 p.m., Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap, Cumberland. The male was reported to be sitting in a truck watching the bathroom area while children were entering and then exposing himself to them when they would exit. A witness obtained a vehicle description along with a physical description of the male and provided this to law enforcement.
