Glenville, WV

Wilbur 'Neil' Stickel

SALEM, W.Va. (WV News) — Wilbur “Neil” Stickel, 88, of Bridgeport, WV, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Mon General Hospital following an extended illness. Neil was born September 21, 1934, in New Milton, WV, son of...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Grantsville man arrested for indecent exposure

CUMBERLAND — A Grantsville man was arrested recently for indecent exposure by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. According to a police report, Oct. 27 at approximately 4 p.m., Allegany County Sheriff’s Deputies received a call for a male indecently exposing himself to children at a campground near Spring Gap, Cumberland. The male was reported to be sitting in a truck watching the bathroom area while children were entering and then exposing himself to them when they would exit. A witness obtained a vehicle description along with a physical description of the male and provided this to law enforcement.
GRANTSVILLE, WV

