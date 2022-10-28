Read full article on original website
MVPD arrests man on multiple firearms offenses
MOUNT VERNON — Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 31-year-old Mt. Vernon man arrested over the weekend on multiple weapons-related charges. According to the Mt Vernon Police Department, they arrested Craig Lauer Saturday when officers responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun outside a home in the 1000 block of South 21st Street.
Marion HS student arrested for fatal Carbondale shooting
MARION, Ill. — Marion Police arrested a male juvenile Monday for a felony Unlawful Use of Weapon warrant at Marion High School. According to Marion Police Chief David Fitts, the juvenile in question was wanted on a warrant for involvement in a fatal shooting incident in Carbondale. A Marion...
One killed, one injured in weekend house fire in Marion
MARION — One person died and another was reported in critical condition following an early Saturday morning house fire in Marion. According to Marion Fire Chief Tim Barnett, firefighters responded to the fire shortly after 2:30 a.m. at 601 South Market. After arriving, the fire officer on scene said...
