MOUNT VERNON — Bond has been set at $100,000 for a 31-year-old Mt. Vernon man arrested over the weekend on multiple weapons-related charges. According to the Mt Vernon Police Department, they arrested Craig Lauer Saturday when officers responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun outside a home in the 1000 block of South 21st Street.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO