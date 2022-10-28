ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VP Harris to campaign for Moore, Cox to speak at Freedom Rally

By Amanda Engel
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 3 days ago
As we near Election Day, the campaigns of the top two gubernatorial candidates are heating up.

Vice President Kamala Harris will headline a Get Out the Vote event Saturday in Baltimore, with Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore and Senator Chris Van Hollen.

Van Hollen is also on the General Election ballot, defending his Senate seat.

On the Republican side, gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox is one of the featured guest speakers at The Freedom Rally taking place in Owings Mills.

Other guest speakers include Republican nominee for Attorney General Michael Peroutka, Republican candidate for Baltimore County Executive Pat McDonough and Delegate Nino Mangione, defending his seat in District 42A this November.

We also spent a half hour interviewing Wes Moore and Dan Cox. You can watch the interviews below:

There are three other candidates on the ballot for Governor in Maryland:
Nancy Wallace with the Green Party
David Lashar with the Libertarian Party
David Harding with the Working Class Party

