Same number combination occurs for midday and evening drawings for Take 5 game

By Anthony Reyes
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
On Thursday, October 27 the same number combination occurred for the midday and evening drawings for the New York Lottery Take 5 game.

The winning numbers for each drawing were: 18—21—30—35—36

New York Lottery website

In a statement on its website, the lottery said the following:

"The NY Lottery can confirm that same number combination occurred for the Take 5 game for the midday and evening drawings on October 27. The results and game process were properly vetted and verified by on-site independent auditors."
- NY Lottery

For the midday drawing, there were zero first-prize winners, 45 second-prize winners and 2,014 third-prize winners. The second-prize winners won $1,074 and the third-prize winners won $24.

For the evening drawing, there were 52 first-prize winners, 133 second-prize winners, and 3,492 third-prize winners. The first-prize winners won $715.50, the second-prize winners won $$419.50 and the third-prize winners won $26.50.

According to the lottery website, of the 52 first-prize winners, two of them were here in Western New York. One of the first-prize-winning tickets was sold at Frank's Delicatessen on West Avenue in Lockport and another one of the first-prize-winning tickets was sold at Gold Star Gas Mart on Genesee Street in Buffalo.

The lottery said the overall odds of winning any prize is 1 in 8.7 while the probability of matching all 5 numbers in Take 5 is 1 in 575,757.

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

