ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Renewed clashes in east Congo send residents fleeing

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vSY51_0iqLq0s100

Renewed clashes between government soldiers and M23 rebels in eastern Congo forced more people from their homes Friday, deepening a crisis that the U.N. says already displaced 40,000 in a week's time.

The clashes that started at around 5 a.m. sent panic-stricken residents fleeing the towns of Rugari, Kalengera and Kabaya. Some headed for Kanyaruchinya near Goma, where many displaced people have gone since fighting between the two sides resumed on Oct. 20.

“We ask the authorities to find out where we are going to live,” Faida Chantal Nsumba, one of the people who left to get away from the fighting, said Friday.

Aline Semasanga and her family fled to Rumangabo without taking anything with them.

“We waited for bullets fired by the military,” she told The Associated Press. “We were very worried and afraid. Some died and others ended up with us here because God protected us. We ask our government to bring us peace so that we can return home.”

The M23 rebels had been largely inactive for nearly a decade before they reemerged in November 2020. Hundreds were killed and nearly 200,000 people displaced before the surge in violence over the last week.

Congo's government has accused neighboring Rwanda of supporting the M23, an allegation Rwanda's government has repeatedly denied.

Residents who fled described chaos and violence in the towns where the most recent fighting took place.

“There were many shots in our area, and it created a total panic,” Nshiyimana Kwako said. “Now we are suffering, we are hungry. We have nothing to eat and we have left other children there.”

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Former U.S. military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia

A former U.S. military pilot and flight instructor who ran an aviation consultancy in China is in custody in Australia awaiting an extradition request from his homeland on an undisclosed charge, officials said Wednesday. Daniel Edmund Duggan, who says he is a former U.S. Marine Corps major, was refused bail...
The Associated Press

Man hurls firebombs at UK immigration center, kills himself

LONDON (AP) — An attacker threw firebombs an immigration center in the English port town of Dover on Sunday before killing himself, officials said. Two other people were lightly injured in the attack and over 700 migrants had to be relocated. The Kent Police force said “two to three incendiary devices” were thrown at the facility where recently arrived migrants are taken, and two people received “minor injuries.” A news photographer at the scene said a man drove up and threw three gas bombs at the facility before driving to a nearby gas station and killing himself. Police confirmed that “the suspect was identified, and very quickly located at a nearby petrol station, and confirmed deceased.” The force said “a further device was found and confirmed safe within the suspect’s vehicle.”
Reuters

Norway raises military alert in response to Ukraine war

OSLO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Norway will put its military on a raised level of alert from Tuesday, moving more personnel onto operational duties and enhancing the role of a rapid mobilisation force in response to the war in Ukraine, the government said on Monday.
travelnoire.com

Africa Vs. The World: Visa Bans Against African Countries Around The Globe

Many powerhouse countries all over the globe have placed visa bans on select countries in Africa. The United States has used reasons such as “potential terrorism” from Muslim countries. Even disagreements on deportation policies have been an issue in relations with African countries. However, if you’re able to look at the matter on a “community” level, then fear also becomes another factor. The continent of Africa has been targeted across the world when it comes to its citizens in search of new opportunities within neighboring countries.
The Jewish Press

Bedouin Criminals Declare War on Tik Tok against Israeli Crime Lord

Senior Bedouin criminals warned the heads of Jewish crime families in Israel and their soldiers not to help or cooperate with the head of the crime family from Rehovot, Amos Lavi, News12 reported Monday morning. The warning, posted on Tik Tok, follows the murder of Jewish criminal Benny Shlomo and...
Reuters

Aoun's presidency ends leaving power vacuum in crisis-hit Lebanon

BAABDA, Lebanon, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Michel Aoun, the 89-year-old Christian president who presided over Lebanon's cataclysmic financial meltdown and the deadly Beirut port blast, left the presidential palace on Sunday with his term ending, leaving a void at the top of a failing state.
CNN

Iran security forces crack down on mourners at Nika Shahkarami ceremony

Mourners gathering to commemorate the 40th day since the death of Nika Shahkarami, an Iranian teenager who went missing on September 20 after attending protests in the capital Tehran, were met with gunfire and tear gas by security forces, according to video posted on social media and geolocated by CNN.
The Jewish Press

Hezbollah: Maritime Border Dispute with Israel Not Over

Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah gave a speech on Saturday evening that was primarily devoted to the maritime border agreement, in which he declared that there is a still a maritime area that has not yet been liberated, in other words, the conflict with Israel is not over, according to a report and translation by Abu Ali Express.
BBC

Chinese 'police station' in Dublin ordered to shut

The Fuzhou Police Service Overseas Station opened earlier this year. Human rights group Safeguard Defenders in a report in September saying Chinese authorities had 54 “police” stations overseas. T﻿hey say the stations were put in place to persuade emigrants to return home, sometimes to face criminal charges.
The Associated Press

Police: Men attack pro-democracy vigil near Iranian embassy

BERLIN (AP) — German police are investigating an attack on a pro-democracy vigil outside the Iranian embassy in Berlin in which three people were injured early Sunday morning. Police said an officer guarding the embassy saw three men with face coverings tear down banners and flags from a recreational...
The Associated Press

Lebanon president leaves with no replacement, crisis deepens

BEIRUT (AP) — President Michel Aoun left Lebanon’s presidential palace Sunday, marking the end of his six-year term without a replacement, leaving the small nation in a political vacuum that is likely to worsen its historic economic meltdown. As Aoun’s term ends, the country is being run by a caretaker government after Prime Minister-designate Najib Mikati failed to form a new Cabinet following May 15 parliamentary elections. Aoun and his supporters warn that such a government doesn’t have full power to run the country, saying that weeks of “constitutional chaos” lay ahead. In a speech outside the palace, Aoun told thousands of supporters that he has accepted the resignation of Mikati’s government. The move is likely to further deprive the caretaker administration of legitimacy and worsen existing political tensions in the country. Mikati responded shortly afterward with a statement from his office saying that his government will continue to perform its duties in accordance with the constitution.
ABC News

ABC News

890K+
Followers
187K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy