Bellator 287 predictions: Three unanimous nods and one blowout in Milan

Piccolotti

vs.

Barnaoui

Edwards

vs.

Ward

Rogers

vs.

Wilde

Fisher

vs.

Gonzales

Bellator is back in Italy this week with a lightweight matchup at the top of the lineup.

Bellator 287 takes place Saturday at Allianz Cloud Arena in Milan, Italy. The main card airs on Showtime following prelims on MMA Junkie.

(Click here to open a PDF of the staff picks grid in a separate window.)

In the main event, Adam Piccolotti (13-4 MMA, 9-4 BMMA) takes on promotional newcomer Mansour Barnaoui (19-4 MMA, 0-0 BMMA) at lightweight. Barnaoui is a slight betting favorite around -150, and our 11 editors, writers, radio hosts and videographers have him as a near-unanimous pick at 10-1.

In the co-main event Fabian Edwards (10-2 MMA, 6-2 BMMA) is one of our three unanimous picks on the main card in his middleweight fight against Charlie Ward (10-4 MMA, 7-1 BMMA). Edwards is the brother of new UFC welterweight champ Leon Edwards; Ward is a teammate of Conor McGregor. Edwards is as much as a 6-1 favorite and an 11-0 pick from our staff members.

Also on the main card, Saul Rogers (15-4 MMA, 3-2 BMMA) is a 4-1 favorite in his lightweight bout against Tim Wilde (14-4-1 MMA, 2-1-1 BMMA). Rogers is our second unanimous pick on the main card.

And to open the main card, Justin Gonzales (13-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA) is nearly a 3-1 favorite in his featherweight bout against Andrew Fisher (19-8-1 MMA, 2-2 BMMA). Gonzales is our third 11-0 pick

In the MMA Junkie reader consensus picks, Barnaoui (58 percent), Edwards (73 percent), Rogers (76 percent) and Gonzales (84 percent) are the choices.

Check out all the picks above.

For more on the card, visit MMA Junkie’s event hub for Bellator 287.