Tryon Daily Bulletin
Saluda Historic Depot October Train Tales recently featured “Night at the Museum”
The program featured eight historical vignettes depicting events in the history of the railroad and the town of Saluda. Visitors traveled back in time where they met:. Joel Roberts Poinsett 1835– performed by Dave O’Brien. Captain Charles Pearson and Colonel Thaddeus Coleman 1877- performed by Mike Reeves and...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Pea Ridge Community Center gathering set for November 10
The next Pea Ridge community gathering will be held Thursday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Center located at 207 Big Level Road, Mill Spring. The public is cordially invited to attend. Please bring desserts. Pizza and drinks will be furnished by SkillsUSA and the House Construction Program of Polk County High School.
WLOS.com
Slain longtime educator who 'made a difference' remembered during celebration of life
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sylva community came together to honor the life of a mountain educator Saturday, Oct. 29. On Friday, Oct. 21, News 13 first reported about the murder of 68-year-old Lambert Wilson outside his Cherokee motel. According to Swain County Schools, Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20 at the El Camino Motel he owned.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Veterans Day Parade, Ceremony to be held in downtown Columbus
The Polk County Veterans Association (American Legion Post 250 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9116) will be hosting the Veterans Day Parade on Friday, November 11, on the National Holiday. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. from Park Street (Bubbles Car Wash) and proceed southwest on E....
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Dark Corner Classic Car Show returns to downtown Landrum
LANDRUM – On Saturday, November 6, the Dark Corner Classic Car Show will return to downtown Landrum. The Car Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on North Trade Avenue in Landrum. Last year over 200 classic automobiles registered to enter the highly anticipated car show...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Town One of the Best Places to Visit for Christmas
I know, it’s only about to be November but let’s be serious. Christmas begins on November 1. At least for me and the majority of my fellow Christmas lovers, we want to enjoy as much time as possible to enjoy all of our holiday favorites. From home decor to gift shopping to planning your holiday celebration, its almost game time! I know some people do enjoy traveling for Christmas with their loved ones, so why not check out some of the best places to travel for Christmas? This year, Travel + Leisure released the 15 best places to go for Christmas in case you wanted to plan a trip this year. If so, luckily you may not have to travel too far from the Carolinas for one of the locations.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
“Loons of Lake Jocassee” at the Landrum Library November 10
Join Conserving Carolina and the Landrum Library for a free lecture entitled, “Loons of Lake Jocassee,” presented by Brooks Wade and Dr. Jay Mager. The program will be held on Thursday, November 10 at 6 p.m. at the Landrum Library, 111 East Asbury Drive Landrum, SC. The Common...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Carolyn Smith Fisher
TRYON – Carolyn Smith Fisher, 77, of Tryon, went home to be with the Lord Friday morning, October 28, 2022, at Mission Hospital. A native of Tryon, she was the daughter of the late Clarence Smith and Bertha Williams Smith and wife of the late Garry R. Fisher who passed away in 2013. Carolyn work many years at St. Luke’s Hospital and did private caregiving. She enjoyed flower pressing with her mother. Carolyn was a former president of the V.F.W. Post 10349 Ladies Auxiliary in Mill Spring and attended Carolina Foothills Christian Church.
WLOS.com
Asheville GreenWorks makes 400 native trees available for 'adoption' at Halloween event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville GreenWorks made 400 native trees available for adoption to Buncombe County residents on Sunday, Oct. 30. In 2019, the organization set the goal of restoring the tree canopy to 50% by 2040. So far, GreenWorks has planted about 900 trees on public and private...
landscapephotographymagazine.com
Lake Lure, North Carolina, USA By Debbie Rubin
An especially brilliantly bright and beautiful morning on the lake. I was mesmerized by all of the colors. As I searched for a composition, I noted that the boathouse took on the colors of the reflections upon the water. I used my tripod and tried to catch the glow on the water while the breeze slowed to a minimum. The photosynthesis was at work and changed the colors to this mixture of yellows, oranges and reds. Soon, all of the greens will be gone.
Most of Western North Carolina’s ARPA funds have been decided. What about the remaining millions of dollars?
More than $26 million remains in pandemic recovery money in Western North Carolina. Four governments must decide how to spend the remaining millions before the end of 2024.
visitncsmokies.com
Waynesville’s Food-Poppin’, Restaurant Hoppin’ Thanksgiving Challenge
If you’re reading this, it’s time to start planning your turkey-time festivities! Thanksgiving is a time best-spent bonding with loved ones over great food and thankfulness, and we here in Waynesville want you to have just that. So, rather than working to prepare the perfect meal this year, grab your folks and your stretchy pants for a stress-free Thanksgiving feast! We’ve concocted a delicious challenge to bring you and your loved ones closer together while feasting on the best grub that Waynesville has to offer. And the best part is you won’t have to lift a finger (other than to take pictures)!
This Is The Best Candy Store In North Carolina
Taste of Home found the best candy store in each state, including this iconic shop in North Carolina.
bessemercity.com
Veterans Day Holiday Closures
City Hall and Administrative Facilities will be closed Friday, November 11, 2022 in observance of Veterans Day. Regular business hours will resume on Monday, November 14, 2022. Thank you for your cooperation.
WLOS.com
News 13's Kimberly King shares her battle with rare form of cancer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Eyelid cancer makes up only about 7% of all skin cancers. News 13's Kimberly King is now part of that 7% and sharing her story. This summer, she learned she had a tumor growing beneath her left lower lid lashes. Dr. Christina Choe, an oculoplastic...
WLOS.com
"It's horrible" Merrimon Avenue changes prompt online petition with hundreds of signatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Hundreds of people have signed an online petition against the ongoing 4/3 conversion of Merrimon Avenue in Asheville. As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 900 people have signed the petition titled, “Save Merrimon Ave Before It’s Too Late.”. “It is already evident that this...
WLOS.com
Active Aging Center would be 'one-stop-shop' for seniors, but commissioners have concerns
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County Commissioners are considering a proposal for a state-of-the-art senior center in Asheville. The proposed Active Aging Center would be a place that offered multiple services that benefit seniors throughout the area. Stoney Blevins, the director of the county's health and human services...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Students at Shining Rock Classical Academy will return to the classroom Tuesday after a flu outbreak forced the Haywood County school to close on Friday. The head of the school says 25% of the student population was unable to attend classes Thursday. A teacher workday was held Monday to allow time to clean and sanitize the school building.
Armed robbery at Dunkin Donuts in North Carolina
Around 1:30 p.m. the Dunkin Donuts on the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Blvd was robbed by a man after he presented a gun inside the store, according to deputies.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Looking for Landrum High School sportswear?
Landrum High School baseball apparel available online. LANDRUM––Landrum High School (LHS) baseball team now has an online store, where LHS baseball apparel is available for purchase. First Team Sports Center sells LHS baseball spirit wear for the 2022 season. All apparel must be ordered prior to the deadline...
