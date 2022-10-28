An American man was caught trying to smuggle a live albino alligator onto a flight in his suitcase.The unnamed 42-year-old passenger was attempting to travel from Munich, Germany to Singapore when he was apprehended with the reptile in late September.Security raised the alarm when they spotted an unusually shaped object in the main’s luggage while it was passing through the security scanner, reports Süddeutsche Zeitung.An X-ray image from the airport shows what very clearly looks like the outline of an alligator curled around in the bag.When customs officials opened it up, they found the metre-long reptile wrapped in cling-film from...

6 HOURS AGO