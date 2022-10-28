Bellator 287 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs: Best photos

Three players were ejected after punches were thrown in a wild brawl during a women’s match between Ole Miss and LSU on Sunday. The rivals met up in the first round of the SEC Tournament. With the game tied 0-0 in extra time, a confrontation between LSU’s Maya Gordon and Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis turned ugly. Davis grabbed Gordon around the waist while the two were jostling for the ball and appeared to throw two quick punches. Gordon retaliated with a punch of her own straight to Davis’ face. Davis and Gordon then exchanged more punches as both players’ teammates flew in to break up the fight. LSU’s Rammie Noel ran over and attacked Davis, seeming to drag the Ole Miss player down to the ground by her hair. In the end, Gordon, Davis and Noel were all shown red cards. Ole Miss would win the game on penalties, advancing to the quarterfinal against South Carolina. Watch the brawl in LSU-Ole Miss A wild fight broke out in the Ole Miss-LSU women's soccer SEC Tournament first-round match. Three players were ejected. pic.twitter.com/q07yHhdjr2 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 30, 2022 List USWNT injury updates: Andonovski speaks on 10 players including Macario and Mewis

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 HOURS AGO