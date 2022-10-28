ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bellator 287 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs: Best photos

By MMA Junkie Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HWxe_0iqLp2fg00

Check out the best photos from the Bellator 287 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoffs in Milan, Italy. (Photos via Lucas Noonan/Bellator MMA).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41HZBR_0iqLp2fg00

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Punches fly as wild brawl breaks out in Ole Miss-LSU women’s match

Three players were ejected after punches were thrown in a wild brawl during a women’s match between Ole Miss and LSU on Sunday. The rivals met up in the first round of the SEC Tournament. With the game tied 0-0 in extra time, a confrontation between LSU’s Maya Gordon and Ole Miss’ Ramsey Davis turned ugly. Davis grabbed Gordon around the waist while the two were jostling for the ball and appeared to throw two quick punches. Gordon retaliated with a punch of her own straight to Davis’ face. Davis and Gordon then exchanged more punches as both players’ teammates flew in to break up the fight. LSU’s Rammie Noel ran over and attacked Davis, seeming to drag the Ole Miss player down to the ground by her hair. In the end, Gordon, Davis and Noel were all shown red cards. Ole Miss would win the game on penalties, advancing to the quarterfinal against South Carolina. Watch the brawl in LSU-Ole Miss A wild fight broke out in the Ole Miss-LSU women's soccer SEC Tournament first-round match. Three players were ejected. pic.twitter.com/q07yHhdjr2 — The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 30, 2022 List USWNT injury updates: Andonovski speaks on 10 players including Macario and Mewis
OXFORD, MS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

166K+
Followers
222K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy