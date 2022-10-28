Home intruder yelled 'Where's Nancy?' before attacking Pelosi's husband, source says

Read full article on original website
SF DA says DePape made it to 2nd floor of Pelosi home; Victim, suspect only 2 present at the time
San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins told ABC News, after breaking through a backdoor, the suspect, David DePape, made it all the way to the second floor. And now, an AP source says DePape carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's home.
Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'
CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say
WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
Ocasio-Cortez slams McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ following Paul Pelosi’s attack
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Saturday hit House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) over his silence following an attack carried out on Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband, Paul Pelosi, in their San Fransisco home. “Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Saying Pelosi Deserves Death Resurfaces After Attack
In a now-deleted video the Greene posted on Facebook, she said that "Pelosi is guilty of treason," which is a crime "punishable by death."
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin Jokes About Assault On Nancy Pelosi's Husband
A Republican governor made light of the attack on Paul Pelosi just hours after it occurred.
Alleged attacker asked for Nancy Pelosi before beating her husband with hammer
Suspect David DePape has been booked on suspicion of attempted murder and other counts. The assault on Paul Pelosi raises concerns as attacks on public officials rise.
Fox News Rushes To Say Attack On Paul Pelosi Is Proof Of Random Crime Everywhere
Right-wing hosts parroted the GOP's midterm messaging on crime to discuss a targeted attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband.
Nancy Pelosi Releases Her First Statement Since The Attack On Her Husband Left Him Hospitalized
The assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband was horrifying. On October 28, Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer by intruder David DePape (via CNN). As DePape was tying up the 82-year-old, Paul was able to dial 911 which dispatched police to their home. After DePape's arrest, authorities revealed that Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack.
AOC slams Kevin McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ about violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for saying “nothing” in the wake of the violent hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.The New York Democrat hit out at her Republican counterpart on social media on Saturday, comparing Mr McCarthy’s silence over the assault on Paul Pelosi to his refusal to take action last year when a GOP lawmaker shared a video of her being assassinated.“Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House rose to censure, @GOPLeader defended him,” AOC tweeted on Saturday.“Yesterday, a man sharing that member’s...
Washington Examiner
'Where is Nancy?': Paul Pelosi intruder wanted to know where speaker was before attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently assaulted early Friday morning at his residence, according to the speaker's office. A motivation for the attack is still under investigation, but the intruder asked "Where is Nancy" during the break-in and sought to restrain him, while “waiting for Nancy," CNN reported. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Nancy Pelosi was not near the residence at the time of the attack.
Paul Pelosi attacker carried zip ties: AP source
Paul Pelosi remains hospitalized and “continues to improve."
Trump silent on Paul Pelosi attack
Former President Trump has remained silent on the recent attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), even as fellow members of the Republican Party have condemned the assault. Trump posted frequently on his own social media platform Truth Social over the past 24 hours, but...
Dispatcher's 'intuition' may have saved Paul Pelosi, San Francisco's police chief says
The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "intentional" and the police dispatcher's "intuition" and "quick thinking" resulted in a faster police response, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said. Paul Pelosi was "violently attacked" by an intruder who broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home early...
Paul Pelosi's attacker reportedly had zip ties, an echo of the Jan. 6 insurrection
WASHINGTON — The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband carried zip ties with him when he broke into the couple's San Francisco home, according to a person briefed on the investigation, in what is the latest parallel to the Capitol riot of Jan. 6, 2021. The...
The GOP’s Demonization Of Nancy Pelosi
The House speaker has long been the target of Republican anger.
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin under fire for 'vile' quip following Paul Pelosi attack
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Republicans were going to send Nancy Pelosi "back to California to be with" her husband.
Congressional lawmakers aghast after Pelosi's husband attacked during break-in
Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were aghast after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently attacked at their home in San Francisco, California.
How Biden changed his tune on inflation as prices soared and the midterms loomed
When Jack Hunt walked out of the Forsyth County, Ga., elections office after casting his ballot, he had one primary concern on his mind — the economy. "It's ridiculous. The grocery stores, you go and some items are twice what they were before Biden's administration took office," the retired 71-year-old pilot said. "We need to get the inflation under control."
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of his taxes to House
Former President Trump filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court Monday after a lower court declined to reverse their ruling mandating that he turn over his tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee. Trump on Thursday lost his latest bid to block the panel from accessing his records after the D.C. Circuit…
