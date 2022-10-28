ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Home intruder yelled 'Where's Nancy?' before attacking Pelosi's husband, source says

By Barbara Sprunt, Deirdre Walsh
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
People

Suspect Who Attacked Paul Pelosi in His Home Was Reportedly Looking for House Speaker: 'Where Is Nancy?'

CNN reports that the intruder confronted House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband asking about her before attacking him with a hammer and attempting to tie him up "until Nancy got home" When an intruder broke into a San Francisco home early Friday morning, they were searching for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Armed with a hammer, they were unable to locate her — so they instead attacked her 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi, who was in the residence. That's according to new reports by CNN, who received detail from sources briefed on the violent...
WASHINGTON, CA
NBC News

Suspect in attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband was searching for her, sources say

WASHINGTON — The suspect who violently attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband early Friday was searching for her, two sources briefed on the incident told NBC News. The sources said that before the assault occurred, the intruder confronted Paul Pelosi, 82, shouting, “Where is Nancy, where is Nancy?” One of the sources, a senior U.S. official briefed on the matter, added that the investigation is still ongoing.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The List

Nancy Pelosi Releases Her First Statement Since The Attack On Her Husband Left Him Hospitalized

The assault on Nancy Pelosi's husband was horrifying. On October 28, Speaker Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was violently attacked with a hammer by intruder David DePape (via CNN). As DePape was tying up the 82-year-old, Paul was able to dial 911 which dispatched police to their home. After DePape's arrest, authorities revealed that Speaker Pelosi was reportedly the target of the attack.
The Independent

AOC slams Kevin McCarthy for saying ‘nothing’ about violent hammer attack on Paul Pelosi

Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for saying “nothing” in the wake of the violent hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband.The New York Democrat hit out at her Republican counterpart on social media on Saturday, comparing Mr McCarthy’s silence over the assault on Paul Pelosi to his refusal to take action last year when a GOP lawmaker shared a video of her being assassinated.“Last year, a GOP Congressman shared a depiction of himself killing me. When the House rose to censure, @GOPLeader defended him,” AOC tweeted on Saturday.“Yesterday, a man sharing that member’s...
Washington Examiner

'Where is Nancy?': Paul Pelosi intruder wanted to know where speaker was before attack

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was violently assaulted early Friday morning at his residence, according to the speaker's office. A motivation for the attack is still under investigation, but the intruder asked "Where is Nancy" during the break-in and sought to restrain him, while “waiting for Nancy," CNN reported. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, has been taken to a hospital for medical treatment. Nancy Pelosi was not near the residence at the time of the attack.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Hill

Trump silent on Paul Pelosi attack

Former President Trump has remained silent on the recent attack of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), even as fellow members of the Republican Party have condemned the assault. Trump posted frequently on his own social media platform Truth Social over the past 24 hours, but...
WASHINGTON, CA
Dispatcher's 'intuition' may have saved Paul Pelosi, San Francisco's police chief says

The attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, was "intentional" and the police dispatcher's "intuition" and "quick thinking" resulted in a faster police response, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said. Paul Pelosi was "violently attacked" by an intruder who broke into the Pelosis' San Francisco home early...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
How Biden changed his tune on inflation as prices soared and the midterms loomed

When Jack Hunt walked out of the Forsyth County, Ga., elections office after casting his ballot, he had one primary concern on his mind — the economy. "It's ridiculous. The grocery stores, you go and some items are twice what they were before Biden's administration took office," the retired 71-year-old pilot said. "We need to get the inflation under control."
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Hill

Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of his taxes to House

Former President Trump filed an emergency appeal with the Supreme Court Monday after a lower court declined to reverse their ruling mandating that he turn over his tax records to the House Ways and Means Committee.  Trump on Thursday lost his latest bid to block the panel from accessing his records after the D.C. Circuit…
