Earnings Preview: Mirion Technologies
Mirion Technologies MIR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mirion Technologies will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06. Mirion Technologies bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings
Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview For Viemed Healthcare
Viemed Healthcare VMD is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Viemed Healthcare will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Viemed Healthcare bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Preview: Foreign Trade Bank's Earnings
Foreign Trade Bank BLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Foreign Trade Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Foreign Trade Bank bulls will hope to hear the company...
Horizon Tech Finance Earnings Preview
Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Horizon Tech Finance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Horizon Tech Finance bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Preview: Zeta Global Holdings
Zeta Global Holdings ZETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Zeta Global Holdings will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04. Zeta Global Holdings bulls will hope to hear the company...
Earnings Outlook For USD Partners
USD Partners USDP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that USD Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22. USD Partners bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
A Preview Of Unitil's Earnings
Unitil UTL is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Unitil will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Unitil bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Preview: AssetMark Financial Hldgs
AssetMark Financial Hldgs AMK is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that AssetMark Financial Hldgs will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42. AssetMark Financial Hldgs bulls will hope to hear the company...
MicroStrategy's Earnings Outlook
MicroStrategy MSTR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that MicroStrategy will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27. MicroStrategy bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Earnings Outlook For IPG Photonics
IPG Photonics IPGP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that IPG Photonics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16. IPG Photonics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: DASAN Zhone Solutions
DASAN Zhone Solutions DZSI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that DASAN Zhone Solutions will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08. DASAN Zhone Solutions bulls will hope to hear the company...
Credit Acceptance Earnings Preview
Credit Acceptance CACC is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Credit Acceptance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $10.32. Credit Acceptance bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Earnings Preview: Acadia Realty Trust
Acadia Realty Trust AKR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Acadia Realty Trust will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01. Acadia Realty Trust bulls will hope to hear the company...
Expert Ratings for NOV
Analysts have provided the following ratings for NOV NOV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, NOV has an average price target of $21.25 with a high of $25.00 and a low of $19.00.
Where Cedar Fair Stands With Analysts
Within the last quarter, Cedar Fair FUN has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Cedar Fair has an average price target of $50.0 with a high of $74.00 and a low of $40.00.
Analyst Ratings for Greif
Within the last quarter, Greif GEF has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $70.5 versus the current price of Greif at $67.4952, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Greif...
Looking Into Terran Orbital's Recent Short Interest
Terran Orbital's LLAP short percent of float has risen 11.3% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 2.20 million shares sold short, which is 2.66% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 4.6 days to cover their short positions on average.
Piper Sandler Maintains Overweight Rating for Chart Industries: Here's What You Need To Know
Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Chart Industries GTLS and lower its price target from $229.00 to $228.00. Shares of Chart Industries are trading up 4.75% over the last 24 hours, at $222.75 per share. A move to $228.00 would account for a 2.35% increase from...
Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Terex: Here's What You Need To Know
Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Terex TEX and raise its price target from $33.00 to $35.00. Shares of Terex are trading up 3.05% over the last 24 hours, at $39.54 per share. A move to $35.00 would account for a 11.48% decrease from the current...
