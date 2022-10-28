ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Comments / 0

Related
NASDAQ

2 Growth Stocks on My Buy List

Growth stocks have been hit the hardest in the ongoing bear market. That's because they typically rise the fastest when markets are charging higher, resulting in lofty valuations. While the steep drop can be painful for shareholders, it also presents the best opportunity to juice long-term returns when markets recover.
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

3 Reliable Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

Dividend stocks' reliable payments and potential for payout growth year after year make them a fantastic source for passive income streams. Unfortunately, not all dividend stocks offer the same level of reliability over the long term. Some stocks are known to cut their dividends when times get tough. Considering we're...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Teck Resources

Teck Resources TECK has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 5 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Teck Resources has an average price target of $45.8 with a high of $51.00 and a low of $42.00.
Benzinga

What 7 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ONE Gas

Analysts have provided the following ratings for ONE Gas OGS within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $82.57 versus the current price of ONE Gas at $77.32, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7...
NASDAQ

These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

The Nasdaq Composite has had a rough year, shedding 10 percentage points more than the 22% decline that the S&P 500 has seen since early January. It's home to many formerly high-flying tech and growth stocks, so losses have been more concentrated in this index than in more diversified ones like the S&P 500 or the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for CS Disco

Over the past 3 months, 9 analysts have published their opinion on CS Disco LAW stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga

Recap: MVB Financial Q3 Earnings

MVB Financial MVBF reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 31, 2022 at 08:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. MVB Financial missed estimated earnings by 56.25%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.48. Revenue was down $3.01 million from the same...
Benzinga

Viridian Cannabis Credit Rankings Prioritize Liquidity

Over the last two weeks, TerrAscend TRSSF, Verano VRNOF, and Acreage ACRDF have obtained new credit agreements with interest rates in the low teens, demonstrating that Tier one MSOs still have solid, albeit expensive, access to the credit markets. Smaller public and private companies have constrained access to debt, and...
Benzinga

Preview: Foreign Trade Bank's Earnings

Foreign Trade Bank BLX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Foreign Trade Bank will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69. Foreign Trade Bank bulls will hope to hear the company...
NASDAQ

Warren Buffett Is Collecting 25% to 54% Yields on 3 Stocks: Here's His Secret

Few (if any) money managers command the attention of professional and everyday investors quite like the billionaire CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) Warren Buffett. The Oracle of Omaha's track record likely has something to do with that. Since taking the reins of Berkshire in 1965, Buffett has overseen...
Benzinga

ONEOK's Earnings Outlook

ONEOK OKE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that ONEOK will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96. ONEOK bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten...
Benzinga

Horizon Tech Finance Earnings Preview

Horizon Tech Finance HRZN is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Horizon Tech Finance will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35. Horizon Tech Finance bulls will hope to hear the company...
Zacks.com

Best Income Stocks to Buy for October 28th

CBFV - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Community Bank which provides services like personal banking and business banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days. CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus. CB Financial Services, Inc....
Benzinga

A Preview Of Comstock Mining's Earnings

Comstock Mining LODE is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-11-01. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Comstock Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08. Comstock Mining bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Mastercard Unusual Options Activity

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Mastercard MA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
104K+
Followers
178K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy