Zlatan Ibrahimovic reveals his time at Barcelona is the 'worst memory' of his career... as he admits he 'lost his identity' during his solitary season at the Nou Camp
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has revealed that his solitary season at Barcelona is the 'worst memory' of his glittering career. The Swedish striker arrived at the Nou Camp in 2009 after winning three consecutive league titles with Inter Milan, but he lasted just a year in Spain before moving back to Italy to join AC Milan.
